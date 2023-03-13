Cameron Sutton signing a 3-year deal with the Detroit Lions

The Pittsburgh Steelers list of free agents is long, and while not every player will get the same amount of attention on the open market, it was always assumed cornerback Cameron Sutton would be at the top of that list.

Since the end of the season, many believed Sutton would re-sign with the Steelers, but most also agreed the veteran cornerback would be willing to test the free agent waters. Considering this is the first time he’s tested free agency, Sutton has found a new home with the Detroit Lions.

This per Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network:

Source: The #Lions are signing Cam Sutton to a 3-year deal worth $33M with $22.5M guaranteed. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 13, 2023

Cam Sutton was a third-round draft pick of the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 2017 NFL draft. In six seasons with the Steelers, Sutton appeared in 84 regular season games with 39 starts. Sutton had eight career interceptions with the Steelers with three coming in 2022. Cam Sutton ends his time with the Steelers with 168 tackles, five forced fumbles, five fumble recoveries, and 38 passes defensed, 15 of which cam this past season.

