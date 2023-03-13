Steelers signing veteran CB Patrick Peterson

The Pittsburgh Steelers were dealing with the loss of a cornerback on the first day of the legal tampering period when they lost Cameron Sutton to the Detroit Lions.

To fill the void the Steelers are signing veteran cornerback Patrick Peterson

This per Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network:

Source: The #Steelers are signing Pro Bowl CB Patrick Peterson. A surprise! A perennial star headed to a historic franchise to beef up their back end. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 13, 2023

Peterson is an 8-time Pro Bowler, 3-time All-Pro, who has made a name for himself with many teams, most notably his time with the Arizona Cardinals.

The last two seasons Peterson played for the Minnesota Vikings. In 2022 he tallied 5 interceptions to his name.

It is reportedly a two-year deal, per Adam Schefter, with financial terms unknown at this time.

It's a two-year deal for Peterson with the Steelers, per @AdamSchefter. https://t.co/kIZJba2d10 — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) March 13, 2023

