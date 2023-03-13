 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Steelers signing veteran CB Patrick Peterson

The Pittsburgh Steelers have added to their cornerback room with a veteran in Patrick Peterson.

By Jeff.Hartman
NFL: Minnesota Vikings at Chicago Bears Daniel Bartel-USA TODAY Sports

The Pittsburgh Steelers were dealing with the loss of a cornerback on the first day of the legal tampering period when they lost Cameron Sutton to the Detroit Lions.

To fill the void the Steelers are signing veteran cornerback Patrick Peterson

This per Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network:

Peterson is an 8-time Pro Bowler, 3-time All-Pro, who has made a name for himself with many teams, most notably his time with the Arizona Cardinals.

The last two seasons Peterson played for the Minnesota Vikings. In 2022 he tallied 5 interceptions to his name.

It is reportedly a two-year deal, per Adam Schefter, with financial terms unknown at this time.

