March Madness of Steelers Moments ROUND 2: Pierogi Bracket

It’s round 2 of Steelers March Madness. The top 64 moments are now at 32. Let’s take a look at this week’s matchups in the Pierogi Bracket.
1 - The Immaculate Reception - 12/23/72 AFC Divisional Round
Round 1 recap: won its first round match with 94.7% of the twitter vote & 93% of website vote.
The Play: Nuff Said
Not Vikings, but a piece of NFL History here. With Franco Harris passing, we wanted to show you the 4k enhanced coaches film of the Immaculate Reception. Did the ball hit off Jack Tatum (required then for Franco to catch it)? Did Franco catch the ball B4 it hit the ground? pic.twitter.com/9Cd4Kg5tnK— VikeFans (@VikeFans) December 28, 2022
VS
9 - Swann Saddles Broncos - 12/30/78 AFC Divisional
Round 1 recap: won with 60% of the website vote & 74.7% of the twitter vote.
The play: The game was already well in hand, thanks to Stallworth’s 156 yds and Franco’s 105 yds and 2 TDs. But the highlight was Swann leaping over double coverage in the end zone.
Double coverage on Swann was still not enough #steelers pic.twitter.com/2vJOw2qHIW— Steel Curtain Network (@SteelCNetwork) February 23, 2023
Bonus Commentary: My only argument against the Immaculate Reception going forward is that it didn’t happen during a Super Bowl year, so its significance is more symbolic. The standard is still the Lombardi.
Poll
Better Moment?
-
100%
1: Immaculate Reception
-
0%
9: Swann’s TD over 2
2 - AB’s Helmet Catch - 1/15/11 AFC Divisional
Round 1 recap: Although, Franco won the website vote by only 2 ballots, AB advanced by earning 62.7% of the twitter vote.
The Play: The Steelers were tied at 24 with 2:07 left, facing a 3rd and 19 from their own 37. Ben heaved it toward the end zone as AB ran by double coverage.
January 15 was also a pretty big day for Antonio Brown.— Daniel Valente (@StatsGuyDaniel) January 15, 2020
January 15 2011: AB’s star is born as he records an amazing helmet catch on 3rd and 19 to help the Steelers beat the Ravens.
January 15 2017: AB seals the Steelers’ playoff win over the Chiefs with a catch on 3rd down. pic.twitter.com/2fe4h6NwKo
VS
10- Ike’s Redzone INT - 2/5/06 Super Bowl 40
Round 1 recap: won with 70% of the website vote and 65.9% of the twitter vote.
The play: The Seahawks were down 14-10 in the fourth quarter and driving. Ike Taylor intercepted Matt Hasselbeck at the Steelers 5 to keep the four-point advantage in Super Bowl XL intact.
2️⃣4️⃣ DAYS until Steelers football.— Donny Football (@DonChed54) August 18, 2022
Here’s an Ike Taylor INT from Super Bowl XL. pic.twitter.com/sfA3YKiLtt
Bonus Commentary: If you use the same argument here as I did with Franco, we could see another upset.
Poll
Better Moment?
-
39%
2: AB’s Helmet Catch
-
60%
10: Ike’s Redzone INT, SB40
3 - “The Tackle” - 1/15/06 AFC Divisional
Round 1 recap: won with 91% of the website vote and 87% of the twitter vote.
The play: A shoestring tackle that saved the entire season. One of Ben’s greatest plays is one of the ugliest.
17 years ago today during the AFC Divisional playoff game at the RCA Dome in Indianapolis, Jerome Bettis fumbled on the Colts 2 yard line. 6'5" Ben Roethlisberger made the Immaculate Tackle on Colts DB Nick Harper with 1:11 left in the game and the Steelers won 21-18. pic.twitter.com/1x2d8nPW7c— Billy Hartford (@DevinBushFan) January 15, 2023
VS
6 - Randel El’s Playoff Punt Return - 1/5/03 AFC Wildcard
Round 1 recap: won with 79% of the website vote and 86.8% of the twitter vote.
The play: The Browns had a 14-0 lead in the second quarter, when Antwaan Randle El created a spark and the first points of an incredible comeback.
With 66 days until Steelers regular season football begins, here's the 66 yard punt return for a TD by Antwaan Randle El (@therealrandleel) against the Browns in the 2002-2003 playoffs. #Steelers #HereWeGo pic.twitter.com/OANOIUPeTY— BlitzburghUSAVideos (@sdextrasmedia) July 10, 2020
Bonus Commentary: Is there any room for a special teams play in the Sweet 16?
Poll
Better Moment?
-
96%
3: The Tackle
-
3%
6: Randel El’s punt return
4 - Santonio’s Game-Winning Goal Line Lean - 12/14/08 Week 15
Round 1 recap: the twitter vote was a statistical tie, so it came down to the website vote where this play won by a tight 54% to 46% margin.
The play: 50 seconds left down 3, division on the line. Holmes crosses the goaline by a lean.
Throwback to Ben to Santonio against the Ravens #Steelers pic.twitter.com/MkBwwCSrL8— BlitzburghUSAVideos (@sdextrasmedia) October 5, 2020
VS
5 - JT Thomas Picks Off Stabler - 12/29/74 AFC Championship
Round 1 recap: a controversial finish. Although O’Donnel to Slash in ‘95 AFCC earned more votes on twitter by almost a 2-to-1 margin, the website tally weighed heavily in favor of JT Thomas.
The play: After going down 10-3 in the 3rd quarter, Pittsburgh fought back to claim a 17-13 lead in the fourth. Stabler had a chance to for a go-ahead touchdown, but future Applebee’s mogul JT Thomas made a clutch interception and returned the ball 37 yards to the Raiders 24 to seal the trip to Super Bowl 9.
12/29/74 AFC Championship: Pit@Oak— Steel City Star (@steelcitystar) August 23, 2018
1:10 left. Steelers lead 17-13
J.T. Thomas ends it, sending the Steelers to their first ever Super Bowl pic.twitter.com/px56epewVf
Bonus Commentary: the JT Thomas play happened in a bigger moment in a bigger game, but could recency bias give Holmes the advantage?
Poll
Better Moment?
-
31%
4: Holmes goal line lean
-
68%
5: Thomas INT AFCC
We’ll take a look at the other brackets each day this week. Vote early and often!
Kyle Chrise is the host of the Steel Curtain Network podcast “What Yinz Talkin’ Bout.” New episodes debut every Thursday.
Loading comments...