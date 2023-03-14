 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

March Madness of Steelers Moments ROUND 2: Pierogi Bracket

Round 2 is here! Who moves on to the Sweet 16?

By OrpheusKyleChrise
/ new
Franco Harris of the Pittsburgh Steelers

It’s round 2 of Steelers March Madness. The top 64 moments are now at 32. Let’s take a look at this week’s matchups in the Pierogi Bracket.

1 - The Immaculate Reception - 12/23/72 AFC Divisional Round

Round 1 recap: won its first round match with 94.7% of the twitter vote & 93% of website vote.

The Play: Nuff Said

VS

9 - Swann Saddles Broncos - 12/30/78 AFC Divisional

Round 1 recap: won with 60% of the website vote & 74.7% of the twitter vote.

The play: The game was already well in hand, thanks to Stallworth’s 156 yds and Franco’s 105 yds and 2 TDs. But the highlight was Swann leaping over double coverage in the end zone.

Bonus Commentary: My only argument against the Immaculate Reception going forward is that it didn’t happen during a Super Bowl year, so its significance is more symbolic. The standard is still the Lombardi.

Poll

Better Moment?

view results
  • 100%
    1: Immaculate Reception
    (66 votes)
  • 0%
    9: Swann’s TD over 2
    (0 votes)
66 votes total Vote Now

2 - AB’s Helmet Catch - 1/15/11 AFC Divisional

Round 1 recap: Although, Franco won the website vote by only 2 ballots, AB advanced by earning 62.7% of the twitter vote.

The Play: The Steelers were tied at 24 with 2:07 left, facing a 3rd and 19 from their own 37. Ben heaved it toward the end zone as AB ran by double coverage.

VS

10- Ike’s Redzone INT - 2/5/06 Super Bowl 40

Round 1 recap: won with 70% of the website vote and 65.9% of the twitter vote.

The play: The Seahawks were down 14-10 in the fourth quarter and driving. Ike Taylor intercepted Matt Hasselbeck at the Steelers 5 to keep the four-point advantage in Super Bowl XL intact.

Bonus Commentary: If you use the same argument here as I did with Franco, we could see another upset.

Poll

Better Moment?

view results
  • 39%
    2: AB’s Helmet Catch
    (25 votes)
  • 60%
    10: Ike’s Redzone INT, SB40
    (39 votes)
64 votes total Vote Now

3 - “The Tackle” - 1/15/06 AFC Divisional

Round 1 recap: won with 91% of the website vote and 87% of the twitter vote.

The play: A shoestring tackle that saved the entire season. One of Ben’s greatest plays is one of the ugliest.

VS

6 - Randel El’s Playoff Punt Return - 1/5/03 AFC Wildcard

Round 1 recap: won with 79% of the website vote and 86.8% of the twitter vote.

The play: The Browns had a 14-0 lead in the second quarter, when Antwaan Randle El created a spark and the first points of an incredible comeback.

Bonus Commentary: Is there any room for a special teams play in the Sweet 16?

Poll

Better Moment?

view results
  • 96%
    3: The Tackle
    (60 votes)
  • 3%
    6: Randel El’s punt return
    (2 votes)
62 votes total Vote Now

4 - Santonio’s Game-Winning Goal Line Lean - 12/14/08 Week 15

Round 1 recap: the twitter vote was a statistical tie, so it came down to the website vote where this play won by a tight 54% to 46% margin.

The play: 50 seconds left down 3, division on the line. Holmes crosses the goaline by a lean.

VS

5 - JT Thomas Picks Off Stabler - 12/29/74 AFC Championship

Round 1 recap: a controversial finish. Although O’Donnel to Slash in ‘95 AFCC earned more votes on twitter by almost a 2-to-1 margin, the website tally weighed heavily in favor of JT Thomas.

The play: After going down 10-3 in the 3rd quarter, Pittsburgh fought back to claim a 17-13 lead in the fourth. Stabler had a chance to for a go-ahead touchdown, but future Applebee’s mogul JT Thomas made a clutch interception and returned the ball 37 yards to the Raiders 24 to seal the trip to Super Bowl 9.

Bonus Commentary: the JT Thomas play happened in a bigger moment in a bigger game, but could recency bias give Holmes the advantage?

Poll

Better Moment?

view results
  • 31%
    4: Holmes goal line lean
    (20 votes)
  • 68%
    5: Thomas INT AFCC
    (43 votes)
63 votes total Vote Now

We’ll take a look at the other brackets each day this week. Vote early and often!

Kyle Chrise is the host of the Steel Curtain Network podcast “What Yinz Talkin’ Bout.” New episodes debut every Thursday.

More From Behind the Steel Curtain

Loading comments...