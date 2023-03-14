2023 NFL Free Agent Tracker: Keeping tabs on potential signings from Day 2

And so it continues.

The 2023 NFL season is about to get underway, as the first day of the legal tampering period is in the books. But even though the frenzy has slowed down, it is in no way over. Although those who agreed to terms starting at noon on Monday, March 13, those contracts can’t be signed until the 2023 league year kicks off at 4 PM ET on Wednesday.

So the free agent frenzy continues on. Day 1 saw all kinds of news as the NFC Champion Philadelphia Eagles saw a number of key departures. Additionally, the Cincinnati Bengals saw their two high-profile safeties sign elsewhere and the a number of ILBs found their homes for the upcoming season. For a quick rundown of all those moves, check out the tracker from yesterday.

Throughout the day, be sure to continue to check in to this article as we will update the major news surrounding free agents and where these players will be landing for 2023. An editorial note, we will always add the latest news at the bottom of the stream of news.

The Bills have restructured the contracts of QB Josh Allen and OLB Von Miller, creating approximately $32M in salary cap space, per source. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) March 14, 2023

The #Falcons make another big move on defense, as former #Saints LB Kaden Elliss is headed to Atlanta, sources say. With seven sacks and 78 tackles in 11 starts, he became a hot free agent. He shined in his opportunity, now cashes in. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 14, 2023

The #Vikings are signing pass-rusher Marcus Davenport, sources tell me, @MikeGarafolo, and @TomPelissero. He gets a 1-year deal worth $13M. Impressive. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 14, 2023

A big one for the #Seahawks: Sources say they are expected to sign former #Broncos DT Dre'mont Jones, a huge addition in the middle of their defense. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 14, 2023

More cap space for the Jets: the team is converting $6M of DL John Franklin-Myers’ base salary into a signing bonus, creating $4.8M in 2023 cap space, per source.



Now we see what they will use that cap space on… — Field Yates (@FieldYates) March 14, 2023

The #Bears' big spending day continues. They've agreed to a deal with former #Titans DE DeMarcus Walker, per his agents @NessMugrabi, @brian_mcintyre and @davidcanter. Following a 7-sack breakout season, Walker gets over $7 million per year over the next two years. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 14, 2023

There are plenty of talented free agents left, including:

* LB Bobby Wagner

* OT Orlando Brown

* S CJ Gardner-Johnson

* WR Odell Beckham, Jr.

* LB Lavonte David

* WR Jakobi Meyers

* S Jordan Poyer

* TE Dalton Schultz

* CB James Bradberry

* RB Miles Sanders

* WR Adam Thielen — Field Yates (@FieldYates) March 14, 2023

Sources: The #Browns are expected to sign former #Vikings DT Dalvin Tomlinson, landing their coveted big-time defenders on Day 1 of free agency. He gets a 4-year deal worth $57M with $27.5M guaranteed. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 14, 2023

More cap space created:



* The Ravens reworked G Kevin Zeitler and RB Gus Edwards' deals for $7.108M



* The Rams reworked LT Joe Noteboom's deal for $9M — Field Yates (@FieldYates) March 14, 2023

LB Luke Gifford has agreed to a two-year deal worth up to $5 million with the Tennessee Titans, according a source. Gifford led the Cowboys in special teams tackles in ‘22 and coaches believed he could handle larger role on defense. — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) March 14, 2023

The #Falcons are signing former #Commanders QB Taylor Heinicke, per me and @MikeGarafolo. With plenty of starting experience, Atlanta adds a veteran to their QB room. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 14, 2023

The Vikings are expected to re-sign QB Nick Mullens, who backed-up Kirk Cousins last season, per source. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) March 14, 2023

The #Chargers and LB Eric Kendricks agreed to terms on a 2-year deal worth $13.25M, source said. The long-time #Vikings star fills a big need for LAC. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 14, 2023

The #Bucs are trading veteran guard Shaq Mason to the #Texans, per source. pic.twitter.com/yTuKnw1Xgs — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 14, 2023

One day after he announced he would return for another season, Pro Bowl center Jason Kelce and the Eagles reached agreement on a one-year, $14.25 million deal, per sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 14, 2023

Sources: The #Raiders are signing #Patriots FA WR Jakobi Meyers to a 3-year deal with $33M with $21M guaranteed. Another NE-Las Vegas tie-in, and a weapon for Jimmy Garoppolo. The deal was negotiated by Drew Rosenhaus and Robert Bailey. pic.twitter.com/tOUDNVrDUF — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 14, 2023