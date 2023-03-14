Steelers signing a free agent guard, re-sign Damontae Kazee

It is the second day of the legal tempering period to start the 2023 NFL league year. After the Steelers agreed to terms with cornerback Patrick Peterson on Monday, reports on Tuesday have the Steelers making two moves, one of which is an outside free agent and the other is retaining a player from their 2022 squad.

According to Mike Garofalo of the NFL Network, the Steelers are signing guard Nate Herbig a two-year deal.

The #Steelers have agreed to terms with G Nate Herbig on a two-year deal worth $8 million with $4 million guaranteed, source says. Pittsburgh assistant GM Andy Weidl was in Philly when Herbig was with the #Eagles and believes in him as a starter. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 14, 2023

Nate Herbig signed with the Philadelphia Eagles as an undrafted free agent following the 2018 NFL draft. As a rookie, Herbig did not appear in a game until late in the season before starting 12 games in 2020. In three seasons with the Eagles, Herbig appeared in 33 regular-season games with 17 starts.

During the 2022 offseason, Herbig signed a restricted free agent tender by the Eagles but was waived following the draft. Herbig was claimed off waivers by the New York Jets where he spent the 2022 season and started all 11 games in which he appeared.

Another transaction made by the Steelers was re-signing safety Damontae Kazee. This report comes courtesy of Matt Lombardo from Heavy On Sports. The length and details of the contract are not known at this time.

The #Steelers Sign S Damontae Kazee, sources tell @HeavyOnSports.



Kazee, 29, intercepted 2 passes and produced 20 tackles for the Steelers last season, finishing strong after returning from injury. #NFL — Matt Lombardo (@MattLombardoNFL) March 14, 2023

Coming to the Steelers in 2022, Kazee missed the first eight games of the season with a broken forearm. Appearing in the final nine games with four starts, Kazee had two interceptions, two passes defensed, and 20 tackles.

