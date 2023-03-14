Steelers bringing back Larry Ogunjobi on 3-year contract

The Pittsburgh Steelers weren’t major players on the first day of the legal tampering period, but on Day 2 they have been more active. On the same day they signed guard Nate Herbig and safety Damontae Kazee, it was also announced they are signing Larry Ogunjobi back on a 3-year contract.

This per Adam Schefter of ESPN:

Free-agent DT Larry Ogunjobi is headed back to the Steelers on a three-year, $28.75 million deal that will pay him $21.75 million in the first two years, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 14, 2023

The Steelers were in need of valuable players along the defensive front, and they seemed determined to not let Ogunjobi get away after a stellar 2022 season.

Ogunjobi joined the Steelers in 2022. Starting and appearing in 16 games, Ogunjobi had 48 tackles, seven of which were for loss, 11 quarterback hits, and 1.5 sacks. According to Pro Football Reference, Ogunjobi only had two missed tackles on the season.

The addition of Ogunjobi, combined with the other three players added, continues to check off the proverbial boxes for the Steelers as they start to narrow their focus on the 2023 NFL Draft. The more players they can add at key positions, the more freedom they will possess in the draft with three picks in the Top 50 overall selections.

It is likely the Steelers aren’t done, from a roster construction standpoint, and that would also include them potentially cutting players to free up more salary cap space. To stay up-to-date on the latest news surrounding the Steelers, be sure to stay tuned to BTSC as they press on throughout the NFL offseason.

