Las Vegas Raiders sign former Steelers ILB Robert Spillane

The Pittsburgh Steelers have been fortunate thus far when it pertains to keeping their own free agents. Up until this news hit, the only free agent the team had lost was on Day 1 of free agency when Cameron Sutton signed a 3-year deal with the Detroit Lions.

That number can now go up to two as it is now being reported the Las Vegas Raiders are signing inside linebacker Robert Spillane to a two-year contract.

This per Doug Kyed:

The #Raiders have agreed to terms with ex-Steelers LB Robert Spillane. It's a two-year deal worth a max of $9M with over $4M guaranteed, per source. — Doug Kyed (@DougKyed) March 14, 2023

Spillane’s deal was for a total of $9 million dollars, with $4 million of that salary fully guaranteed. Whether this was too rich for the Steelers’ blood is anyone’s guess. Nonetheless, if the Steelers’ plan was to re-sign Spillane to bolster the depth at ILB, that’s no longer an option.

You can’t blame Spillane for taking the pay day when he had the opportunity. Spillane, who was an undrafted rookie free agent out of Western Michigan, has been playing on Restricted and Exclusive Rights Free Agent contracts the past few seasons. This is his first chance to cash in, and he did so in Las Vegas.

The Steelers still have to considering making a move at inside linebacker, and this is something many fans have been clamoring for since free agency began. There are still options out there, but they are going fast.

With that being said, be sure to stay tuned to BTSC for the latest news and notes surrounding the Steelers as they prepare for the rest of the 2023 NFL offseason.