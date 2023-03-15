March Madness of Steelers Moments ROUND 2: Halupki Bracket

It’s day 2 of our second round coverage of Steelers March Madness. Let’s vote on the next batch from the round of 32. Today we highlight the Halupki bracket. If you missed yesterday’s matchups, go back and Vote Here.

1 - Ben to Santonio for the Win - 2/1/09 Super Bowl XLIII

Round 1 recap: won with 98% of the website vote and 91% of the twitter vote.

The Play: What’s better, the catch or the throw? With 35 seconds left, the Steelers retake the lead, 27-23, after giving up 16 unanswered 4th-quarter points to the Cardinals.

On this day 14 years ago, Ben Roethlisberger and Santonio Holmes gave us one of the best finishes in Super Bowl history pic.twitter.com/vIRbQ5t2YE — NFL on ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsNFL) February 1, 2023

VS

9- Woodley’s Game-Clinching Strip Sack - 2/1/09 Super Bowl XLIII

Round 1 recap: won with 68.4% of the twitter vote and 61% of the website vote.

The play: With 15 seconds left in Super Bowl XLIII, LaMarr Woodley sacked Kurt Warner at midfield, and Brett Keisel recovered the ball to clinch the Steelers’ 27-23 victory against the Cardinals.

With Alex Highsmith wearing 56, let’s not forget another Steelers OLB who had a dominant stretch in LaMarr Woodley.



From 2008 to 2011, Woodley racked up 44 sacks, a Pro Bowl appearance, and 72 QB Hits.



Including a sack on the last play on Super Bowl XLIII pic.twitter.com/sQn3C3lRSv — Nick Farabaugh (@FarabaughFB) May 7, 2020

Bonus Commentary: Would Woodley’s play be more memorable if it happened closer to the red zone?

2 - The Levitating Leap - 1/18/76 Super Bowl X

Round 1 recap: won with 94% of the website vote and 90.5% of the twitter vote.

The play: Lynn Swann, the MVP of Super Bowl X, with the signature play of the game. It’s one of the most acrobatic catches BP (before Pickens), tipping the ball to himself for the 53-yard reception. But ultimately led to no points.

Lynn Swann's "Levitating Leap"



The signature play of Super Bowl X,

47 years ago today. #Steelers pic.twitter.com/2FlipbEeeB — Kevin Gallagher (@KevG163) January 18, 2023

VS

10- Ben Converts 3rd & 28 - 2/5/06 Super Bowl XL

Round 1 recap: won with 75% of the website vote and 74% of the twitter vote.

The play: Down 3-0, The Steelers faced a 3rd and 28 in the 2nd quarter when Ben Roethlisberger found Hines Ward for a 37-yard completion that took Pittsburgh down at the Seahawks 3. Three plays later Ben Roethlisberger keeps the ball and barely nudges it across the goal line to give the Steelers a 7-3 lead against the Seahawks.

15 years ago today....



HINES WARD - Super Bowl XL MVP



6 touches for 141 yards and a touchdown

pic.twitter.com/FT6iKu5AE3 — Steel City Star (@steelcitystar) February 5, 2021

Bonus Commentary: While the Levitating Leap was a poster of a moment, it didn’t lead to any points. Does that factor in to your decision?

3 - Fast Willie Takes it to the House - 2/5/06 Super Bowl XL

Round 1 recap: won with 85% of the website vote and 77.3% of the twitter vote.

The play: The longest TD run in Super Bowl history. It gave the Steelers a 14-3 lead in the third quarter against the Seahawks in Super Bowl XL.

February 5, 2006 SB XL. Steelers RB Willie Parker set a record for the longest rushing TD in SB history with this 75 yard run. HOF guard Alan Faneca made a great block on Seattle LB Leroy Hill. "Fast Willie" outran Seahawks safety Eric Pruitt and took it all the way to the house. pic.twitter.com/alqcA44Jf6 — Billy Hartford (@DevinBushFan) February 5, 2023

VS

11- Troy Stops the Sneak - 1/18/09 AFC Champioship

Round 1 recap: won with 66.7% of the twitter vote and 64% of the website vote.

The play: Ravens went for it on 4th-and-1 from the Steelers’ 34, but he surfed the pile like he was in a mosh pit and grabbed Joe Flacco. Despite not being on his feet, Polamalu managed to keep Flacco from moving forward and the Ravens turned the ball over on downs with the Steelers leading 6-0 late in the first quarter.

Came across this bit of Tomlin talking about Troy Polamalu's impact in the 08 AFC Championship game. Troy not only intercepted Flacco to send the #Steelers to the Super Bowl but he also had a key 4th down stop. Two plays that show what Troy was all about. pic.twitter.com/e9Zl5Eol0L — Daniel Valente (@StatsGuyDaniel) February 2, 2020

Bonus Commentary: I was surprised that the Polamalu Plunge upset Lambert’s 4th quarter Super Bowl interception. Is that play ready to make a true Cinderella story?

4 - The Immaculate Extension - 12/25/16 Week 16

Round 1 recap: won with 93% of the website vote and 81.5% of the twitter vote.

The play: Christmas Day. The Ravens had won 4 straight against Pittsburgh. 13 seconds left, down 3, winner wins the division. Ben led a 10 play, 75 yard drive in 1:08, ending with AB covered in 3 players.

VS

5 - Woodson Levels White - 12/31/89 AFC Wildcard

Round 1 recap: won with 66.7% of the twitter vote and 77% of the website vote.

The play: Houston had the ball with great field position in overtime, starting their OT drive on the Steelers 45. Moon handed the ball off to Lorenzo White, who tried to get outside, but was leveled by Rod Woodson, causing a fumble that set up Anderson’s game-winning FG.

Watching Rod Woodson on XFL had me thinking back to the ‘89 wildcard, where he saved the game in OT#steelers pic.twitter.com/Lrma6dtVWu — Steel Curtain Network (@SteelCNetwork) February 19, 2023

Bonus Commentary: Woodson’s play has some symbolism as it ended the dark ages of 80s and, at that time, the team’s longest streak without a playoff appearance or win since the dynasty era.

We’ll highlight a new bracket each day this week. Make arguments for your favorite plays in the comments.

