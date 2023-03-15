2023 NFL Free Agent Tracker: Keeping tabs on potential signings from Day 3

And so it continues.

The 2023 NFL season is about to get underway, as the first two days of the legal tampering period are in the books. But even though the frenzy has slowed down, it is in no way over. Although those who agreed to terms starting at noon on Monday, March 13, those contracts can’t be signed until the 2023 league year kicks off at 4 PM ET today.

So the free agent frenzy continues on. Day 1 saw all kinds of news as the NFC Champion Philadelphia Eagles saw a number of key departures. Additionally, the Cincinnati Bengals saw their two high-profile safeties sign elsewhere and the a number of ILBs found their homes for the upcoming season. On Day 2, the news came just as fast as the Steelers were more involved re-signing two players and adding another. For a quick rundown of all the Day 2 moves, check out the tracker from yesterday.

Throughout the day, be sure to continue to check in to this article as we will update the major news surrounding free agents and where these players will be landing for 2023. An editorial note, we will always add the latest news at the bottom of the stream of news.

In the meantime, be sure to keep tabs on BTSC for the latest news and notes surrounding the Pittsburgh Steelers as they prepare not just for free agency, but the 2023 NFL Draft.

Sources: The #Vikings are working to finalize a deal for #AZCardinals CB Byron Murphy. A big-time defender lands in Minnesota. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 15, 2023

More running back movement: Former Seahawks’ RB Travis Homer is signing a two-year deal worth a maximum of $4.5 million with the Chicago Bears, per his agent Spencer Cannold. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 15, 2023