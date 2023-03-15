Steelers signing inside linebacker Cole Holcomb

The Pittsburgh Steelers have apparently made an important move at the inside linebacker position for the 2023 season. According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the Steelers have agreed to a three-year deal with linebacker Cole Holcomb pending a physical.

A four-year starter for the Washington Commanders, Cole Holcomb missed 10 games of the 2022 season due to a foot injury. For this reason, the note of passing a physical is important from Pelissero‘s report.

Holcomb was a fifth-round draft pick in the 2018 NFL draft out of North Carolina by the Washington Commanders. Starting 15 of 16 games his rookie season, Holcomb had 105 tackles and three forced fumbles along with a sack in his first year. In his four years in Washington, Holcomb had 48 starts with 388 tackles with 15 being for loss, 9 quarterback hits, 4.5 sacks, five forced fumbles, 10 passes defensed, and three interceptions, one of which was returned for a touchdown.

The Steelers were in the market at the inside linebacker position as the only players held over from the 2022 roster were Myles Jack, Mark Robinson, and Tae Crowder who was added to the Steelers roster at the very end of the season. With Robert Spillane departing for the Las Vegas Raiders, it was rumored the Steelers were involved negotiations with Leighton Vander Esch who ultimately decided to stay with the Dallas Cowboys.

