March Madness of Steelers Moments ROUND 2: Chipped Ham Bracket

Round 2 action continues today in Steelers March Madness. Let’s put a spotlight on the Chipped Ham Bracket. Then go back to Part 1 & Part 2 of the second round.

1 - Stallworth’s 73-yd TD - 1/20/80 Super Bowl XIV

Round 1 recap: won with 91% of the website vote and 95.8% of the twitter vote.

The play: Stallworth outran everyone for a 73-yard touchdown that gave the Steelers a 24-19 lead in the 4th over the Rams. It is the 7th lead change in the game.

"Great teams aren't always great, they're just great when they have to be."



The 73-yard fourth quarter TD rainbow from Terry Bradshaw to John Stallworth — the #Steelers' winning score of Super Bowl XIV.



This date in 1980 pic.twitter.com/ilfFNi6DC6 — Kevin Gallagher (@KevG163) January 21, 2023

VS

8 - Terry’s Perfect Game - 12/19/76 AFC Divisional

Round 1 recap: won with 70.4% of the twitter vote and 55% of the website vote.

The play: 1976 afc divisional at baltimore. Bradshaw completed 14 passes on just 18 attempts for 264 yds and 3 TD’s, 0 int. The game was such a blowout that when a plane crashed into the upper deck, Colts fans had already left.

76 days until #Steelers football, so here's a 76-yard touchdown pass from Terry Bradshaw to Frank Lewis in the 1976 AFC Playoffs vs Baltimore.



1⃣2⃣⏩4⃣3⃣#BringBackTheBlock pic.twitter.com/5FnCTJjGLt — Pittsburgh Clothing Company (@PGHClothingCo) June 30, 2020

Bonus commentary: Terry’s perfect game is one of my personal favorite moments, because it actually saved people’s lives. However, it was ultimately not part of a Super Bowl season.

2 - Randle El’s Reverse Pass - 2/5/06 Super Bowl XL

Round 1 recap: won with 100% of the twitter vote and 89% of the website vote.

The play: Willie Parker takes the pitch and hands off to Antwaan Randle El on the reverse, who throws it to Hines Ward for the 43-yd touchdown. It gives the Steelers a 21-10 lead against the Seahawks in Super Bowl XL.

Randel El to Ward in Super Bowl 40. Such an iconic play! #steelers pic.twitter.com/hGFHrmfjjN — Steelercrew (@Steelercrew6x) July 21, 2019

VS

10- Mean Joe Fumble Recovery - 1/12/75 Super Bowl 9

Round 1 recap: Although Santonio Holmes’ punt return TD won the twitter vote 60%-40%, the website vote ultimately gave Mean Joe the upset by a 52.34%-47.66% margin.

The play: A pass interference call put the Vikings at the 5 in the 4th quarter of Super Bowl IX. Chuck Foreman is stopped for a 2-yard loss and Joe Greene recovered the fumble to preserve the 9-0 advantage.

After a PI penalty on Wagner, the #Vikings had the at the Pittsburgh 5.

Joe Greene recovered a fumble on the next play.

Super Bowl IX tomorrow#Steelers pic.twitter.com/9H70Glt8fr — Old Time Football (@Ol_TimeFootball) July 1, 2022

Bonus commentary: I could see the Super Bowl 40 play making a run at this entire bracket.

3 - Swann’s Flying Circus - 1/21/79 Super Bowl XIII

Round 1 recap: although twitter actually split the vote between Swann and Ben’s gunslinger TD, the website voting gave Swann an edge with more than 60% of the ballots.

The play: When Roy Gerela slipped at kickoff, the squibbed kick went off Randy White, who was playing with a cast. Pittsburgh recovered and then fired the game-deciding score.

One of NFL Films' most recognizable and iconic end zone shots...



Lynn Swann's 18-yard "flying circus" touchdown grab from #Steelers quarterback Terry Bradshaw — the winning score of Super Bowl XIII, played 44 years ago today. pic.twitter.com/RLyAArrWp4 — Kevin Gallagher (@KevG163) January 21, 2023

VS

11- Bus Runs Over Urlacher - 12/11/05 Week 14

Round 1 recap: Upset Mike Wagner’s Super Bowl Interception with 85.2% of the twitter vote and 68% of the website vote.

The play: Just a poster of a play. The Steelers were in the middle of an 8-game winning streak to secure the 6th seed in the playoffs and ultimately their 5th Super Bowl ring.

On this day 14 years ago, Jerome Bettis did this to Brian Urlacher! #Steelers pic.twitter.com/FG8kUr3Vxi — Blitzburgh (@Blitz_Burgh) December 11, 2019

Bonus commentary: Here’s a real test for the Bettis moment. If the Bus continues to move forward, we can definitely make some assumptions about the recency bias of the voters.

5 - Tommy’s Renegade Comeback - 1/5/03 AFC Wildcard

Round 1 recap: won with 56% of the website vote and 78.3% of the twitter vote.

The play: The birth of Renegade. Tommy Maddox, the NFL’s Comeback Player of the Year, threw three touchdown passes in the final 19 minutes, rallying from a 17-point deficit to beat the Browns 36-33. A 2nd and goal draw from the 4 to Chris Fuamatu Ma’afala was the game-winner.

4️⃣5️⃣ DAYS until Steelers football.



Here’s a Chris Fuamatu-Maʻafala touchdown. pic.twitter.com/RVsv8Pn0ke — Donny Football (@DonChed54) July 28, 2022

VS

13 - Troy’s Strip Sack - 12/5/10 Week 13

Round 1 recap: Upset Jack Ham’s pick of Stabler with 74% of the website vote and 75% of the twitter vote.

The play: The Division title and a 1st round bye were on the line. Baltimore was winning 10-6 and had 3 and change left on the clock. They just needed a couple first downs to end the game. With a 2nd and 5 at their own 43, Pittsburgh blitzed Timmons and Troy. Ray Rice could only pick one.

2010 Troy Polamalu Strip Sack that led to division title. 3 Minutes left on the clock and counting, all the Ravens had to do was pick up a couple first downs and this game was over. NOPE. Troy off the edge untouched. Solid game plan. pic.twitter.com/ulRZUzBRFE — Tone Digs (@ToneDigz) November 4, 2018

Bonus commentary: Is it possible this Polamalu play was grossly under-seeded? Or is this the bracket’s ultimate Cinderella?

Check back tomorrow for the last batch in the round of 32.

