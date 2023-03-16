Podcasts: All the latest from the SCN family of Pittsburgh Steelers shows, Thursday edition

We here at BTSC, and our podcast platform Steel Curtain Network, are here with you every step of the way as the Steelers set the stage for 2023. With so much going on, make sure you check out our ‘Podcast Roundup’ article to keep up with the latest podcasts that cover everything Steelers for your black-and-gold knowledge, curiosity and enjoyment.

The Steel City Insider: Steelers Free Agent Frenzy with players arriving, and a big loss

The Pittsburgh Steelers have been busy in the early stages of NFL Free Agency, but it doesn’t mean every move they made was the best. In this episode of the Steel City Insider, Jeremy Hritz and Jim Wexell break down the additions of Patrick Peterson, Nate Herbig, and Damontae Kazee. They also discuss what the loss of Cam Sutton does to the defense. Check out the latest episode!

BREAKING NEWS: Steelers add an ILB on Day 3

Join Bryan Anthony Davis as he reports what we know now on this big story and stick with Steel Curtain Network for everything Steelers.

The Curtain Call: Steelers raid the Vikings to get their cornerback

The guys from SCN’s Know Your Enemy are in full offseason mode as we all start the process of moving into ‘23. Tonight, Shannon White and Geoffrey Benedict look at the acquisition of Patrick Peterson w/ FSSN Vikings Insider, David Stefano.

News and Notes

Free Agency Update

Special Guest: First and Skol’s David Stefano

Geoffrey and Shannon walk you through everything you need to know regarding the black-and-gold.

The Steelers Stat Geek: Reviewing the numbers with the Steelers new additions

The Steelers have made many a move so far in Free Agency. Just how do the numbers shake out? Thank goodness for the Stat Geek to break it all “dahn”. This is just one of the topics that will be discussed by Dave Schofield on the Thursday episode of the AM podcast lineup, “The Steelers Stat Geek”. Join Steel Curtain Network’s Editor as he pulls out the Steelers slide rule and geeks out only like he can.

Check out the rundown of the show:

New Arrival Numbers

Comparing Kenny Pickett’s numbers to other rookie quarterbacks over the last 5 years

and more geeky numbers!

