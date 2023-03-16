Steelers add another linebacker in Elandon Roberts to 2-year deal

The Pittsburgh Steelers have made several moves via free agency so far, and they’ve already added one linebacker in Cole Holcomb on Wednesday. Thursday marked another day in the new league year, and the team added another linebacker.

According to Cameron Wolfe, the Steelers have agreed to terms with Elandon Roberts on a two-year contract.

For more information on Roberts, he was drafted by the New England Patriots in the 6th Round of the 2016 NFL Draft. He plays primarily as a linebacker on defense, but when injuries during the 2019 season left the Patriots without a fullback on the roster, Roberts began to play that position as well.

He played with the Patriots from 2016-2019, and after signing with the Miami Dolphins he played two seasons in Florida before joining the Steelers.

During his career he put up the following statistics:

Total tackles: 350

Sacks: 6.5

Forced fumbles: 4

Fumble recoveries: 2

Interceptions: 1

Pass deflections: 10

Touchdowns: 1

The Steelers adding Roberts to their lineup certainly makes sense when you consider the depth they have at the position. With Devin Bush seeking employment elsewhere, and Robert Spillane signing with the Las Vegas Raiders, the Steelers were left with Myles Jack and Mark Robinson as the main cogs at the position.

While signing Holcomb Wednesday was a nice addition, the 3-year deal has yet to be approved considering the physical is pending. If Holcomb fails the physical, the deal will be voided. Adding Roberts gives them insurance as they prepare for the rest of the 2023 offseason.

The Steelers are certainly not done with their free agency moves, so be sure to stay tuned to BTSC for the latest news and notes surrounding the team as they prepare for the rest of free agency and the 2023 NFL Draft.