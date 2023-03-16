After signing two linebackers, the Steelers cut ILB Myles Jack

The Pittsburgh Steelers clearly weren’t happy with their inside linebacker play in 2022. After letting Devin Bush test free agency, Robert Spillane signing with the Las Vegas Raiders, it left the cupboard pretty bare.

One of the pieces left in the cupboard was veteran linebacker Myles Jack. Jack had a significant salary cap hit, and most wondered his future after the team signed Cole Holcomb on Wednesday, and Elandon Roberts on Thursday.

With the team creating more salary cap space Thursday morning by re-structuring Minkah Fitzpatrick’s contract, most were wondering how they’d afford to sign these players. Well, they created roughly $8 million in cap space by cutting Myles Jack.

This per Adam Schefter of ESPN:

Jack played the majority of the 2022 season injured, dealing with an ongoing groin injury which many thought severely hampered his overall ability to play on the interior. It is possible the Steelers thought this injury wasn’t getting better, and chose to go in a different direction.

Set to count $11.25 million towards the 2023 salary cap, the $8 million in Jack’s salary for the season is what the Steelers will save against the salary cap. The $3.25 million prorated bonus will go under the category of dead money.

Last season, Jack was considered a tremendous addition, but the Steelers will have to continue to try and fill the giant void left at the inside linebacker position. A void they’ve yet to fill since the injury to Ryan Shazier in the 2017 season.

More moves are likely to follow, so be sure to stay tuned to BTSC for the latest news and notes surrounding the team as they prepare for the rest of free agency and the 2023 NFL Draft.