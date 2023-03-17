 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

March Madness of Steelers Moments ROUND 2: Banana Split Bracket

Vote on the final matches of the 2nd round

By OrpheusKyleChrise
Super Bowl XLIII Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images

It’s the final day of Steelers March Madness Round 2. You can catch up on the other brackets here: Part 1, Part 2, Part 3.

1 - Harrison’s Hundred-Yard INT - 2/1/09 Super Bowl XLIII

Round 1 recap: won with 95.6% of the twitter vote and 97% of the website vote.

The play: 1st and goal at the 1 with 18 seconds left in the first half. James Harrison steps in front of Anquan Boldin and makes his way 100 yards for a touchdown. Instead of trailing at the half, the Steelers lead 17-7.

VS

8 - Rocky’s Picture Perfect TD - 1/21/79 Super Bowl XIII

Round 1 recap: Although Rocky lost the twitter vote to Reggie Harrison’s blocked punt in Super Bowl X, the website vote gave the Bleier the victory with well more than 70% of the total ballots.

The play: Rocky Bleier made a leaping catch in the back of the end zone that would later show up on the Sports Illustrated cover. The Steelers took a 21-14 lead against the Cowboys with 26 seconds left in the first half of Super Bowl XIII. Pittsburgh would never lose the lead.

Bonus commentary: I could watch that Deebo play all day. In fact, I bet I’ve seen it on social media at least once a week. If anything could beat the Immaculate Reception in the Final Four, I think this could be it.

Poll

Better Moment?

view results
  • 97%
    1: Deebo INT
    (44 votes)
  • 2%
    8: Rocky’s TD
    (1 vote)
45 votes total Vote Now

2 - Troy’s Pick 6 - 1/18/09 AFC Championship

Round 1 recap: won with 95.2% of the twitter vote and 94% of the website vote.

The play: The Steelers had a 16-14 lead in the 4th, but Flacco 4:38 to drive down the field. Instead, Deebo applied the pressure, and Troy took it to the house.

VS

7 - Lambert Throws Down Harris - 1/18/76 Super Bowl X

Round 1 recap: won with 65.2% of the twitter vote and 93% of the website vote.

The play: Roy Gerela missed his second field goal of Super Bowl X, but what happened next inspired the Steelers, who trail the Cowboys, 10-7, in the third quarter. Cliff Harris patted the kicker on his head, angering Jack Lambert, who tossed Harris to the ground.

Bonus commentary: I think there are enough OG Steelers fans out there to make this matchup interesting. If you vote Lambert, it’s on pure vibes, but then again, many of the great moments have great vibes.

Poll

Better Moment?

view results
  • 60%
    2: Troy’s pick 6
    (25 votes)
  • 39%
    7: Lambert vs Harris
    (16 votes)
41 votes total Vote Now

3 - Franco runs at Henderson - 1/21/79 Super Bowl XIII

Round 1 recap: Although Franco tied Mel Blount’s Super Bowl IX interception on twitter, the website vote gave him the advantage with more than 60% of the ballots.

The play: HW Henderson did a lot of talking before (and during) this game. He felt Franco was soft because he avoided contact. So Harris got in the huddle and demanded the ball.

VS

6 - Swann Beats Double Coverage - 1/20/80 Super Bowl XIV

Round 1 recap: won with 91.3% of the twitter vote and 80% of the website vote.

The play: Lynn Swann leaps between two defenders and completes a 47-yard touchdown catch that gives the Steelers a 17-13 lead early in the third quarter against the Rams in Super Bowl XIV.

Bonus Commentary: Speaking of vibes, this Franco moment is all about them.

Poll

Better Moment?

view results
  • 40%
    3: Franco at Henderson
    (15 votes)
  • 59%
    6: Swann in double coverage
    (22 votes)
37 votes total Vote Now

4 - Stallworth’s 75-yd TD - 1/21/79 Super Bowl XIII

Round 1 recap: won with 82.6% of the twitter vote and 88% of the website vote.

The play: John Stallworth’s 75-yard catch and run tied the score 14-14 in Super Bowl XIII. At the time, it was the longest scoring play in Super Bowl history.

VS

12- McFadden’s Gave-Saving Breakup - 1/15/06 AFC Divisional

Round 1 recap: won with 77.6% of the twitter vote and 54% of the website vote.

The play: After Ben made the tackle, The Steelers D still needed to stop Peyton Manning. The Colts had a 2nd and 2 from the Steelers 28 with 31 seconds left in the game. Peyton finds Reggie Wayne in single coverage against Bryant McFadden. He lofts it into the endzone where McFadden looks over his right shoulder just in time to break up the pass.

Bonus Commentary: B-Mac himself tweeted that his moment was against two legends. Maybe it was given too low of a seed, but the Stallworth moment tied a Super Bowl.

Poll

Better Moment?

view results
  • 91%
    4: Stallworth’s TD
    (34 votes)
  • 8%
    12: McFadden’s breakup
    (3 votes)
37 votes total Vote Now

The Sweet 16 kicks off next week!

Kyle Chrise is the host of the Steel Curtain Network podcast “What Yinz Talkin’ Bout.” New episodes are released every Thursday.

