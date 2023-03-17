March Madness of Steelers Moments ROUND 2: Banana Split Bracket

It’s the final day of Steelers March Madness Round 2. You can catch up on the other brackets here: Part 1, Part 2, Part 3.

1 - Harrison’s Hundred-Yard INT - 2/1/09 Super Bowl XLIII

Round 1 recap: won with 95.6% of the twitter vote and 97% of the website vote.

The play: 1st and goal at the 1 with 18 seconds left in the first half. James Harrison steps in front of Anquan Boldin and makes his way 100 yards for a touchdown. Instead of trailing at the half, the Steelers lead 17-7.

#Steelers linebacker James Harrison's coast-to-coast pick-six to end the first half of Super Bowl XLIII



The longest interception return in #SuperBowl history — 100 yards



14 years ago today pic.twitter.com/oya6ENNZF6 — Kevin Gallagher (@KevG163) February 1, 2023

VS

8 - Rocky’s Picture Perfect TD - 1/21/79 Super Bowl XIII

Round 1 recap: Although Rocky lost the twitter vote to Reggie Harrison’s blocked punt in Super Bowl X, the website vote gave the Bleier the victory with well more than 70% of the total ballots.

The play: Rocky Bleier made a leaping catch in the back of the end zone that would later show up on the Sports Illustrated cover. The Steelers took a 21-14 lead against the Cowboys with 26 seconds left in the first half of Super Bowl XIII. Pittsburgh would never lose the lead.

41 years ago today the great Rocky Bleier (@RockyBleier) made this great touchdown catch against the Cowboys in Super Bowl XIII. #Steelers pic.twitter.com/mK8tuI5ivm — BlitzburghUSAVideos (@sdextrasmedia) January 22, 2020

Bonus commentary: I could watch that Deebo play all day. In fact, I bet I’ve seen it on social media at least once a week. If anything could beat the Immaculate Reception in the Final Four, I think this could be it.

2 - Troy’s Pick 6 - 1/18/09 AFC Championship

Round 1 recap: won with 95.2% of the twitter vote and 94% of the website vote.

The play: The Steelers had a 16-14 lead in the 4th, but Flacco 4:38 to drive down the field. Instead, Deebo applied the pressure, and Troy took it to the house.

Troy Polamalu's 40 yard pick six against the Ravens in the 2008 AFC Championship is one the greatest plays in Steelers franchise history. James Harrison doesn't get enough credit for pressuring Joe Flacco on this play. pic.twitter.com/Mdk45JuPm0 — Billy Hartford (@DevinBushFan) January 19, 2023

VS

7 - Lambert Throws Down Harris - 1/18/76 Super Bowl X

Round 1 recap: won with 65.2% of the twitter vote and 93% of the website vote.

The play: Roy Gerela missed his second field goal of Super Bowl X, but what happened next inspired the Steelers, who trail the Cowboys, 10-7, in the third quarter. Cliff Harris patted the kicker on his head, angering Jack Lambert, who tossed Harris to the ground.

Leading 10-7 in the third quarter of Super Bowl X, #Cowboys safety Cliff Harris makes a grave miscalculation, taunting #Steelers kicker Roy Gerela after a missed FG.#Pittsburgh's Jack Lambert responds, using the incident to "psyche himself to an even higher level of rage" pic.twitter.com/kvb9hpCgdP — Kevin Gallagher (@KevG163) January 19, 2023

Bonus commentary: I think there are enough OG Steelers fans out there to make this matchup interesting. If you vote Lambert, it’s on pure vibes, but then again, many of the great moments have great vibes.

3 - Franco runs at Henderson - 1/21/79 Super Bowl XIII

Round 1 recap: Although Franco tied Mel Blount’s Super Bowl IX interception on twitter, the website vote gave him the advantage with more than 60% of the ballots.

The play: HW Henderson did a lot of talking before (and during) this game. He felt Franco was soft because he avoided contact. So Harris got in the huddle and demanded the ball.

Before this play, HW Henderson says “[Franco] touched me on the shoulder & said something. I called him a powder puff. I told him he should be playing w girls…He was soft to me."

#32 got in the huddle & demanded the ball.



ps: Listen to Cope go wild! pic.twitter.com/kPTkKLyrkt — Dave Dameshek (@Dameshek) December 21, 2022

VS

6 - Swann Beats Double Coverage - 1/20/80 Super Bowl XIV

Round 1 recap: won with 91.3% of the twitter vote and 80% of the website vote.

The play: Lynn Swann leaps between two defenders and completes a 47-yard touchdown catch that gives the Steelers a 17-13 lead early in the third quarter against the Rams in Super Bowl XIV.

Super Bowl XIV, OTD in 1980



Terry Bradshaw's 47-yard TD aerial to the acrobatic Lynn Swann giving #Pittsburgh a 17-13 third quarter advantage.



This is the CBS television feed with an overlay of the call by Jack Fleming and Myron Cope of the #Steelers Radio Network (WTAE, 1980). pic.twitter.com/ABY7QFzVAT — Kevin Gallagher (@KevG163) January 20, 2022

Bonus Commentary: Speaking of vibes, this Franco moment is all about them.

4 - Stallworth’s 75-yd TD - 1/21/79 Super Bowl XIII

Round 1 recap: won with 82.6% of the twitter vote and 88% of the website vote.

The play: John Stallworth’s 75-yard catch and run tied the score 14-14 in Super Bowl XIII. At the time, it was the longest scoring play in Super Bowl history.

John Stallworth, "like a blend of sipping whiskey and 'White Lightning' — smooth, with a good, strong finishing kick".



His 75-yard TD reception tied a SB record for the longest scrimmage play, and tied Super Bowl XIII at 14 all.



The #Steelers would not trail again.



OTD in 1979 pic.twitter.com/oPWyfwM8cV — Kevin Gallagher (@KevG163) January 22, 2022

VS

12- McFadden’s Gave-Saving Breakup - 1/15/06 AFC Divisional

Round 1 recap: won with 77.6% of the twitter vote and 54% of the website vote.

The play: After Ben made the tackle, The Steelers D still needed to stop Peyton Manning. The Colts had a 2nd and 2 from the Steelers 28 with 31 seconds left in the game. Peyton finds Reggie Wayne in single coverage against Bryant McFadden. He lofts it into the endzone where McFadden looks over his right shoulder just in time to break up the pass.

Never Forget Bryant McFadden's clutch pass breakup against the Colts in the 2005 AFC Divisional Round game! #Steelers pic.twitter.com/iPoJur9cXW — Blitzburgh (@Blitz_Burgh) November 1, 2019

Bonus Commentary: B-Mac himself tweeted that his moment was against two legends. Maybe it was given too low of a seed, but the Stallworth moment tied a Super Bowl.

The Sweet 16 kicks off next week!

