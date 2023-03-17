2023 NFL Draft Big Board: Offensive Tackle Rankings and Analysis

Draft season is here, ladies and gentleman, and BTSC is excited to bring you our exclusive NFL Draft Big Board for the third consecutive year! Between January and April, we will be giving you an in-depth look at over 200 prospects in this draft class, ranking and analyzing noteworthy prospects at each position.

We will unveil this board one position at a time, with the final top 250 draft board coming out right before the draft. This compilation of rankings, stats, and analysis is completed by a combination of BTSC staff and community members. The rankings and grades are my own and will be updated throughout the process, while the stats and measurables are compiled by site moderator SNW. The analysis is a collaborative effort, which includes myself, Ryland B., Jeremy Betz, Noah_E., Necksnation, John O’Malley, Adam Curry, and Steve Martucci.

As it pertains to the grading scale, first-round grades will include top-five, top-ten, mid first, and late first grades. Rounds 2-4 will have early, mid, and late grades, while grades fifth round or worse will have a generic round grade. Prospects with a Round 7 grade will not be differentiated from those with an undrafted grade.

Just like last year, each big board article will be a complemented by a separate article discussing whether or not the Steelers should draft said position in the 2023 NFL Draft. Ryland will be heading up that portion of the draft coverage once again this year.

Our next position on the board is one of the Steelers’ biggest needs: offensive tackle. Chukwuma Okorafor has developed into a strong pass-blocking right tackle, but Dan Moore, Jr. regressed in 2022 and did not play well next to Kevin Dotson. While it is no guarantee the Steelers take a tackle early, it should most definitely be considered.

If you have any thoughts on this offensive tackle class, be sure to share it in the comment section below. Let’s dive in!

1. Broderick Jones | Georgia | 6’4”, 315 lbs

2022 Stats: GP 14.

Wilbar’s Grade: Mid 1st

Ryland B.: Jones is an extremely athletic prospect with good size and strength to match. With elite physical traits and a stellar resume as a starter on college football’s best team, only Jones’ imperfect technique is dampening his draft hype. His footwork and hand placement can be uneven and overly aggressive, and it’s fair to say that at times he has over-relied on his excellent athleticism. He can play a little high up as well. His awareness as a blocker, although better than some might think, could also use some improvement. Jones’ attitude as a blocker is not a problem, however. He’s a road-grader through-and-through. Because of that, I think that between Jones’ athleticism and want-to, he will definitely be able to clean up his technique at the next level. He’s a top-notch first-round prospect in my book.

2. Peter Skoronski | Northwestern | 6’4”, 294 lbs

2022 Stats: GP 12.

Wilbar’s Grade: Mid 1st

Bradley Locker: Skoronski would be in the conversation to be the No. 1 overall pick if his frame were only slightly larger. His technique is largely impeccable, meshing punches with a rock-solid anchor, great hand placement and outstanding leverage. Make no mistake about it: Skoronski is ridiculously strong, and if he gets his hands on you, it’s awfully tough to wrestle free. Skoronski’s best work may have come in the pass game, where he surrendered only six pressures (!) and one sack all year. On occasion, Skoronski can struggle with bull rushes and extremely quick moves, but he secured the quarterback’s blindside at a very high rate. In the run game, too, Skoronski moves bodies, gets to the second level and is shrewd. Yes, Skoronski’s measurements — especially his arm length — will be highly scrutinized, but if he tests as even a moderately explosive athlete, almost all hesitations will be quieted rather sure-handedly. With an elite combination of work ethic, intelligence, NFL bloodlines (his grandfather Bob is a Packers Hall-of-Famer) and technicality, Skoronski has separated himself as an elite player in this class. To me, Skoronski can definitely play tackle in the NFL, but even if teams consider him a guard, he’s likely a plug-and-play starter with the capacity to be one of the best players in this year’s crop.

3. Paris Johnson, Jr. | Ohio State | 6’6”, 315 lbs

2022 Stats: GP 13.

Wilbar’s Grade: Mid 1st

Jeremy: The big LT is as natural an athlete at the position as they come. Quick feet and heavy hands define his game and he has the ability to mirror the most athletic DEs at the next level. Bend is rarely a problem, and he can out-leverage bull rushes with a heavy base and good hands. As a run blocker he is great in space where his athleticism shines. Struggles to get a powerful initial push in a phone booth against bigger defenders, but when he gets going, watch out. Overall a prototypical LT prospect from a size and athleticism standpoint. If he can solidify some of his technique, he could prove to be the best tackle in the class.

4. Darnell Wright | Tennessee | 6’6”, 335 lbs

2022 Stats: GP 13.

Wilbar’s Grade: Late 1st

Andrew Wilbar: Wright is an intriguing prospect. He does not display exceptional quickness out of his stance, but his knowledge of the game is better than most of his opponents, which gives him the edge in most matchups. During his media press conference at the combine, he was explaining how pass rushers have three main things they can attack you with: speed, power, and finesce. He went on to describe how no pass rusher can do more than two effectively, while also explaining how a lineman’s stance should be to counteract each type of pass rusher. As a run defender, he may not be the most technically sound, but he flatout moves defenders off the ball. At the end of the day, I do not see Wright escaping the first round, and I consider him a Day 1 starter at right tackle.

5. Cody Mauch | North Dakota State | 6’6”, 303 lbs

2022 Stats: GP 15.

Wilbar’s Grade: Early 2nd

Andrew Wilbar: Mauch is the definition of an old-school lineman. He may not be a little rough around the edges, but he is tough as nails and physical at the point of attack. The more I watch of Mauch, the more I see him as a guard long-term, although the versatility to play either will be a plus for NFL teams during the evaluation process. Suited best for a zone-heavy scheme, Mauch is a good mover in space who displays great awareness in pass protection. He gets caught playing over his feet rather frequently, but it is a fixable issue that will likely be ironed out in time. Overall, I consider Mauch a top-50 player in this draft with a chance of going as early as the second half of Round 1.

6. Anton Harrison | Oklahoma | 6’5”, 309 lbs

2022 Stats: GP 12.

Wilbar’s Grade: Mid 2nd

Ryland B.: Harrison has good size for the position and a low center of gravity, but it doesn’t show up on tape as often as I’d like. He can struggle with his anchor and get stunned by pass-rushers who are good at converting speed to power. But there’s plenty of positives in his game, as well. Harrison has fast, aggressive footwork, making him a good mover and able to come off the snap quickly. He’s very agile in pass protection, having good (but not great) hand placement overall. He can get a little a grabby at times, but that’s a pretty common issue for young tackles. His size, athleticism, and pass-protection ability give Harrison a fairly high ceiling, but he’ll need to work on his strength and technique to succeed in the NFL. He’s a project who could have some great upside.

7. Dawand Jones | Ohio State | 6’8”, 374 lbs

2022 Stats: GP 12.

Wilbar’s Grade: Late 2nd

Jeremy: Talk about a BIG tackle prospect! Jones is a mammoth individual that just mauls defenders in both phases. If he can get into position quick enough that is. You obviously have concerns over a guy that large being able to athletically keep up with the demands of playing Tackle at the next level, especially versus, say the Uber athletic Myles Garrett’s of the world. One thing that won’t be in question is whether or not he can overpower the opposition if he gets his hands on them. Jones is the perfect road grader RT prospect for teams wanting a powerful people mover in the run game. If Jones can improve his footwork at the next level, he’s got the size profile to be a stud.

8. Blake Freeland | BYU | 6’8”, 300 lbs

2022 Stats: GP 13.

Wilbar’s Grade: Mid 3rd

Andrew Wilbar: If you want a tough evaluation to dig into, look no further than Blake Freeland. The pre-draft process is supposed to help clarify what we saw about players on tape, but Blake Freeland has made it difficult on evaluators. He struggled mightily at the Senior Bowl , specifically when having to counteract power rushers. One month later, he shows up in Indy and puts on a show at the combine, highlighted by a 4.98 40, a 37” vertical, and a 120” broad jump. At 6’8”, Freeland provides exceptional length, something offensive line coaches salivate over in a left tackle. What I find concerning is that he plays a little too stiff and upright in his stance, allowing for bendier edge rushers to get the best of him. Freeland most definitely needs a lot of work from a technical standpoint, but there will be a team on Day 2 who will bet on the traits and give him a shot.

9. Matthew Bergeron | Syracuse | 6’5”, 315 lbs

2022 Stats: GP 11.

Wilbar’s Grade: Mid 3rd

John O: Bergeron is a versatile tackle that has played both right and left sides. He’s not a road-grader, bully, or imposing type. Bergeron is a hard worker with enough shiftiness and movement to do the job. He strikes as a lunch pail, no frills guy that can do the job but without highlights or ego. Bergeron played a lot of football for Syracuse, and he put up creditable stats for pressures allowed and sacks. Bergeron was the best lineman for the Orangemen, and they often left him on an island to control the best pass rushers of the opponent. It didn’t always go perfectly as he struggled with Myles Murphy of Clemson – allowing pressures and committing holding penalties (a couple of which were uncalled). Bergeron’s negatives include only medium strength, plus a loss of focus on hand-positioning resulting in him collaring certain opponents around the neck or losing leverage and getting beaten. Overall, Bergeron is a decent talent at tackle, but he isn’t one fans will get excited about. Given his versatility, including ability to play tackle on both sides and potentially play guard too, Bergeron will be a useful addition to a team. His upside seems limited, but his floor looks quite solid as someone that will stick in the league for numerous years probably as a starter.

10. Nick Saldiveri | Old Dominion | 6’6”, 307 lbs

2022 Stats: GP 11.

Wilbar’s Grade: Mid 3rd

Andrew Wilbar: Another versatile lineman with the ability to play anywhere along the offensive line, Saldiveri is one of the top small-school prospects in this class. A true zone blocker, Saldiveri is a great mover in space, displaying solid mobility for a man his size. The biggest issue with his game is poor hand usage. He is not accurate nor consistent when it comes to placing his hands on a defender in the run game, and he does not always land his punches accurately in pass protection. When speaking with Jim Nagy on the Steelers Fix podcast before the Senior Bowl, he said he sees Saldiveri as a center in the NFL. At the end of the day, the team and scheme will definitely matter for Saldiveri. He will need to go to a team that truly has a specific vision for him as a pro, since there seems to be no consensus about him at this point in time.

11. Tyler Steen | Alabama | 6’5”, 317 lbs

2022 Stats: GP 13.

Wilbar’s Grade: Early 4th

Andrew Wilbar: Steen looked rather impressive going through drills at the combine, displaying both fluidity and mobility. When watching his tape, the first thing that pops out is his quickness out of his stance. He reacts quickly off the snap, which has helped him gain the leverage and control of many a defender during his time at Alabama. Coming into college as a defensive lineman, Steen is still relatively new to the position, although he did a solid job protecting Bryce Young’s blindside in 2022. While he did not face too many elite pass rushers, he did a solid job moving his feet in pass protection and not exposing his chest. However, he does have a tendency to play over his feet on occasion, which is something that will need to be cleaned up at the next level. If he can improve the technical aspect of his game, he could develop into a starter down the road.

12. Jaelyn Duncan | Maryland | 6’6”, 320 lbs

2022 Stats: GP 11.

Wilbar’s Grade: Mid 4th

Noah_E: Jaelyn Duncan has a wide frame and long arms that allow him to keep defenders at bay. He is a mauler in the run game, exploding off the snap and running guys over. He also displays good technique and solid hand placement. His best trait is his athleticism which he uses to get out on screens and set up blocks. Duncan has plenty of holes in his game though. He has poor balance and gets knocked over much too easily. He plays with bad leverage and needs to lower his pad level. His lack of stamina is concerning and it really shows at the end of games when his footwork gets sloppy. Duncan allowed just 3 QB hits and 5 sacks during his Junior and Senior years, but as a 5th year Senior he gave up 4 QB hits and 7 sacks. He looks the part of an NFL Offensive Tackle but does he have the skill to be one? As a Terps fan, it hurts me to say this, but I don’t think he’s worth anything more than a Day 3 pick.

13. Ryan Hayes | Michigan | 6’7”, 307 lbs

2022 Stats: GP 12.

Wilbar’s Grade: Late 4th

Andrew Wilbar: Hayes definitely was a beneficiary of playing on the best offensive line in the nation the past two seasons. He was perfect for what Michigan needed at left tackle, but when not playing with such a strong unit across the line, I am not sure we see the same success in the NFL. Ultimately, he does not have the lateral quickness to contain pass rushers with elite speed. While I think that is the biggest concern, he also plays with his pads too high in the run game. It was not a prevalent issue at Michigan, but it is something that, if not fixed upon in the NFL, will hinder him from reaching his potential. I look at a guy like Dan Moore, Jr., who was also on a great offensive line in college. Moore was a little more technically sound and had better footwork coming out, and Hayes possesses more functional strength than Moore did, but both guys are similar athletically while also having similar backgrounds. Perhaps Hayes can exceed my expectations just like Moore did.

14. Joey Fisher | Shepherd | 6’5”, 322 lbs

2022 Stats: GP 8.

Wilbar’s Grade: Early 5th

Andrew Wilbar: An athletic lineman with a strong base, Fisher was a complete unknown before the NFLPA Bowl. After multiple impressive reps, Jim Nagy was impressed and gave him a last-second invite to the Senior Bowl. Although he was unable to participate due to a hand injury, it gave him an opportunity to meet with NFL teams and further make known his name and relevancy as a prospect. Fisher was a three-year starter at right tackle at Shepherd, but he is versatile and athletic enough to play just about anywhere along the offensive line. Fisher’s motor is always going at 100 percent, as evidenced by the way he plays through the whistle and finishes his blocks. I think the biggest testament to his dedication, however, was his decision to remain at Shepherd despite opportunities to transfer to bigger schools. He is a high-character prospect who could carve out an impressive NFL career, but the big unknown is the lack of competition he faced. That is what will keep him from going any higher than Day 3.

15. Wanya Morris | Oklahoma | 6’5”, 312 lbs

2022 Stats: GP 9.

Wilbar’s Grade: Early 5th

John O: Morris is a big, strong, long tackle who might also be able to play guard. He protected the blindside of the left-handed QB for Oklahoma in 2022 and looked good in many facets. He has a solid initial punch and shows stubborn grit in sticking with blocks plus pursuing the second level. He can pull decently to get in front of plays. In direct rushes against him, he plants hard and stones rushers. He plays tall which occasionally helps in protection against bull rushers. His flaws look to be lateral movement against fierce outside pass rushers, plus overall power to stop or drive defenders out of holes on running plays. Morris also loses technique occasionally. Generally, he’ll lock up, make contact, and stay with the play though. He started at left and right tackle at Tennessee before moving to the Sooners so he’s versatile and can be a swing tackle. He didn’t start in 2021 which needs to be considered, and he only started eight games in 2022 due to injury. Morris was a five star recruit out of high school so he obviously has athleticism and is an intriguing mid-round candidate that could blossom over time in the right system.

16. Earl Bostick, Jr. | Kansas | 6’6”, 309 lbs

2022 Stats: GP 13.

Wilbar’s Grade: Mid 5th

Andrew Wilbar: If Bostick possessed more functional strength and awareness, he would be an early-round pick. The former tight end has made quite the transition, earning honorable mention All-Big 12 two seasons in a row and developing into one of the conference’s top linemen. Bostick is a good athlete who is more than just fast in a straight line, as he has proven the ability to move well both lateral and vertically. He has also shown the ability to mirror defenders at a high level. The big concern lies in his lack of physicality at the point of attack. He can get shoved off his base rather easily, causing him to lose balance and be driven back into the quarterback. Fortunately, his 6’6” frame affords him the expense of putting on additional weight, which may assist him in that facet of the game.

17. Carter Warren | Pittsburgh | 6’5”, 315 lbs

2022 Stats: GP 4.

Wilbar’s Grade: Mid 5th

Andrew Wilbar: Warren is an intriguing prospect who could make sense for the Steelers in the later rounds due to his connections with both Pittsburgh and Kenny Pickett. Pitt asks their tackles to pull rather frequently, and Warren displayed both the willingness and ability to do so. What I find concerning is his lack of communication. There were several instances on tape where he took the inside guy that the guard could have easily picked up, while the blitzing linebacker on the outside went unblocked. He also plays a little too wide in his pass sets, which causes him to lose balance on occasion. On a positive note, he has arms over 35” long, which bodes well for his chances of sticking at tackle. Regardless, I feel as if Warren is versatile enough to slide inside to guard if need be. He will be an interesting name to watch once we hit Day 3 of the draft.

18. Warren McClendon | Georgia | 6’4”, 300 lbs

2022 Stats: GP 13.

Wilbar’s Grade: Mid 5th

Jeremy: McClendon’s tape is inconsistent, but at his best he’s a solid RT with some position flexibility. He’s not as tall or heavy as your prototypical Tackle prospects, but he still has good length and good enough technical ability to earn reps at the next level. He’s a solid floor, low ceiling prospect with average athleticism. I’d expect McClendon to potentially move inside at the next level at his size, where he could excel as a pass blocker in the right scheme.

19. Richard Gouraige | Florida | 6’5”, 308 lbs

2022 Stats: GP 13.

Wilbar’s Grade: Late 5th

Ryland B.: Gouraige was surprisingly difficult to write a scouting report for as his game is solid – not bad but not exceptional – in most areas. There were a few outliers worth highlighting, however. Gouraige is a little below average when it comes to lateral movement even though he’s a decent athlete overall. And while his technique is similarly solid, he does have a tendency to lunge a little too often. Gouraige’s experience is also worth noting, as he started over 40 games in his 5-year career as a Gator. He’s a safe late-round selection who could be a good backup and start in a pinch.

20. Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu | Oregon | 6’6”, 331 lbs

2022 Stats: GP 14.

Wilbar’s Grade: Late 5th

Andrew Wilbar: Aumavae-Laulu disappointed me slightly in his combine testing, but his game is not built upon athleticism. He is a confident individual who believes he can fit into any scheme at either tackle position. Best known for his power, Aumavae-Laulu can most definitely move defenders in the run game. What holds him back from being an NFL-caliber starter at tackle is the lack of athleticism to contain NFL pass rushers. Despite his success at Oregon at tackle, I think his best chance to be a starter in the league is to move inside to guard, where his lack of quickness and footwork in pass protection is not quite as big an issue. It would also allow him to further showcase his heavy hands and above-average functional strength.

21. Jaxson Kirkland | Washington | 6’7”, 310 lbs

2022 Stats: GP 10.

Wilbar’s Grade: Late 5th

Ryland B.: Experience and versatility are Kirkland’s biggest strengths. He has started at both guard and tackle throughout his career at Washington. At 6’7”, Kirkland definitely has the length to play tackle, but his athletic profile might restrict him to playing guard. He has adequate NFL athleticism, but he’s not the most agile or the strongest. A lot of this is due to his height, which can make him a bit of a lumbering mover and hurt his leverage. He has good technique though, and excellent awareness. Kirkland projects as a serviceable starter at the NFL level, though his best fit would be as a premier backup thanks to his reliability and versatility.

22. Asim Richards | North Carolina | 6’4”, 325 lbs

2022 Stats: GP 14.

Wilbar’s Grade: 6th

John O: Richards was a respectable college left tackle with adequate size and strength for the Tar Heels. He played with enough effort and was serviceable as a pass and run blocker. He was named 3rd team All-ACC this past year and started at left tackle for UNC during three seasons. Richards also made the Senior Bowl and received both praise and critiques for his play there. Richards is not a mauler and isn’t the perfect size for a LT, but is likely big enough with longer arms. The gaps in his game include accounting for speed rushers on the outside and direct inside rushes. His problems aren’t an issue of want to — it’s more a lack of raw athleticism plus issues with bend or movement. He’ll put together some moments and claim he can play guard or both tackle positions. Richards projects mores as a swing tackle that might have trouble being anything more than a backup in the NFL. Yet, with good coaching and a comfortable scheme, he might surprise.

23. Dalton Wagner | Arkansas | 6’9”, 330 lbs

2022 Stats: GP 12.

Wilbar’s Grade: 6th

Ryland B.: Wagner is a strong, road-grading tackle with impressive size. He’s an aggressive, forward-leaning run-blocker, and he’s very effective once he latches on in pass-protection. However, Wagner is an incredibly stiff mover with little lateral agility, and he plays very upright. As a result, NFL-caliber pass-rushers will likely give him fits at the next level, but if Wagner can improve his leverage, he might be a solid guard. His physicality is impressive but his lack of mobility is incredibly worrisome.

Best of the Rest

24. Connor Galvin | Baylor | 6’6”, 293 lbs

2022 Stats: GP 13.

Wilbar’s Grade: 6th

25. John Ojukwu | Boise State | 6’6”, 309 lbs

2022 Stats: GP 14.

Wilbar’s Grade: 7th/UDFA

26. Jordan McFadden | Clemson | 6’2”, 300 lbs

2022 Stats: GP 14.

Wilbar’s Grade: 7th/UDFA

27. Mark Evans II | Arkansas-Pine Bluff | 6’3”, 303 lbs

2022 Stats: GP 9.

Wilbar’s Grade: 7th/UDFA

What are your thoughts on these offensive tackle prospects? Do any of them make sense for the Steelers? Let us know your thoughts on these prospects in the comment section below!