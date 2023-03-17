Podcasts: All the latest from the SCN family of Pittsburgh Steelers shows, Friday edition

We here at BTSC, and our podcast platform Steel Curtain Network, are here with you every step of the way as the Steelers set the stage for 2023. With so much going on, make sure you check out our ‘Podcast Roundup’ article to keep up with the latest podcasts that cover everything Steelers for your black-and-gold knowledge, curiosity and enjoyment.

What Yinz Talkin’ Bout: Get to Know a Knockoff

What Yinz Talkin’ Bout is the conversation about the Steelers social media conversation, exposing the hottest and most toxic takes on the internet. This week, fans are mad we missed out on the marquee free agents. We’ll break down what you need to know about the knockoffs we got. Plus, a trend is emerging among Steelers mock drafts. And we break down everything you really need to know about Tomlin’s appearance on Big Ben’s podcast. With Hosts Kyle Chrise & Greg Benevent.

Toxic Takes

Maurquee Mad

Knowing Knockoffs

Tomlin talks to Big Ben

Mock Draft Trends

Much, Much More

Take a deep dive into the world of Steelers social media from a yinzer perspective as Steel Curtain Network proudly presents a very unique show that highlights “What Yinz Talkin’ Bout”.

BREAKING NEWS: Steelers catch and release ILBs as the new league year begins

Join Bryan Anthony Davis as he reports what we know now on this big story and stick with Steel Curtain Network for everything Steelers.

The Steelers Preview: How shocking has the start of Free Agency been?

Omar Khan has made some bold moves to kick off the FA Tampering Period. Has anything surprised you? This is just one of the subjects that will be discussed and speculated on in the latest edition in the flagship show of the Steel Curtain Network’s family of podcasts with only Jeff Hartman and Bryan Anthony Davis as Dave Schofield is out on vacation.

News of the Week

The shock to the system that is Omar Khan

Trivia

Final Thoughts

Let’s Ride, Friday: Omar Khan is wheelin’ and dealin’ in Free Agency

The Pittsburgh Steelers have been extremely active in the early stages of free agency, and it’s proving this is anything but “status quo” for Omar Khan. This is discussed, and more, on the Friday episode of the “Let’s Ride” podcast.

News and Notes

Omar Khan is not afraid to pick up the phone

A visit from Jeremy Betz in the All Betz Are Off segment

Hart to Heart

and MUCH MORE!

