Former Steelers 1st Round pick Devin Bush signing with the Seahawks

The Pittsburgh Steelers have a long list of viable free agents who remain unsigned, but one of those names is now off the board. That name would be none other than former first round draft pick Devin Bush.

After the Steelers elected to not pick up Bush’s 5th year option on his contract, the writing was on the wall he would not be back in 2023. This came to fruition when it was reported late Thursday evening that Bush signed with the Seattle Seahawks.

Bush’s tenure with the Steelers was certainly dramatic. The Steelers traded into the Top 10 with the Denver Broncos in the 2019 NFL Draft to select Bush out of the University of Michigan. The move was criticized by many at the time, but Bush showed flashes of tremendous potential in his rookie season.

His sophomore season was off to a tremendous start until he tore his ACL. Following the season-ending surgery, Bush was never the same player. Most considered Bush undersized for the position, so when you limit the athleticism which was his calling card it made him an easy target, and some would say a liability.

Despite starting 14 games in 2022, Bush and the Steelers both knew his time was coming to an end when he was playing out the season last year.

Bush gets a chance to re-write some of his career, and most would assume if it doesn’t work out in Seattle it might not work out anywhere else. It’s a shame when you consider the player he was prior to his injury; nonetheless, the Steelers have elected to move on and hopefully Bush can find his footing with a new team.

Be sure to stay tuned to BTSC for the latest news and notes surrounding the Steelers as they press on throughout the 2023 NFL offseason and prepare for the 2023 NFL Draft.