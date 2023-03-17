Steelers add a defensive assistant coach to their staff by hiring Jason Brooks

It has long been known the Steelers have one of the smallest coaching staffs in the NFL. Last season they tied with the Las Vegas Raiders with 18 total coaches on staff. Already this offseason the team has lost three coaches who were on staff for the 2022 season.

Assistant WR coach Blaine Stewart went to West Virginia University, defensive assistant/linebacker coach Brian Flores was hired as the Minnesota Vikings defensive coordinator, and long-time assistant coach John Mitchell decided to call it a career.

That left the Steelers with 15 total coaches, this before they hired Aaron Curry as their linebackers coach. Friday, the team added to their defensive coaching staff by hiring Jason Brooks.

This per Ray Fittipaldo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette:

Jason Brooks has joined Mike Tomlin's staff as a defensive assistant. He previously worked for the Ravens as assistant defensive line coach and in the college ranks. He is the son of former NFL defensive line coach Clarence Brooks. — Ray Fittipaldo (@rayfitt1) March 17, 2023

As Fittipaldo references, Brooks has had time coaching in the NFL with the Baltimore Ravens as an assistant defensive line coach, and also spent time coaching collegiate football at Middle Tennessee State, FIU and Charleston Southern University.

Brooks is the son of former NFL defensive line coach Clarence Brooks, and brings to the Steelers plenty of coaching experience at both the college and professional levels.

With the Steelers’ coaching staff now reportedly increasing to 16, you have to wonder if they will continue to add coaches or continue to remain one of the smallest coaching staffs in the NFL?

Be sure to stay tuned to BTSC for the latest news and notes surrounding the Steelers as they prepare for the rest of the 2023 offseason and the 2023 NFL Draft.