Friday Night Steelers Six Pack of questions and open thread: Offseason Vol. 10

It’s Friday again, so it’s time for the six pack of questions. It seems as if Jeff and Dave come to a consensus in cutting to the chase...

This week, I, Dave, will be tasked with the questions up for discussion.

The rules are still the same...

Quick rundown of the ground rules.

I’ll ask at least four questions strictly related to the Steelers.

The rest of the questions could be about anything.

Be respectful.

Have fun talking about the Black-and-gold.

Procedural Note: Since the title feature has gone away, please feel free to leave your usual title as the first line of your response and even bold it if you can for the ease of others.

So here we go! With the formalities out of the way, it’s time to jump on in. Hopefully this party is exactly what you’re looking for on a Friday night. Here goes:

1. Because the league year just started, this week will have a lot of questions about free agency. Which of the Steelers outside free agents signed (so far) for 2023 excites you the most?

Patrick Peterson

Nate Herbig

Cole Holcomb

Elandon Roberts

2. Of the free agents the Steelers have lost so far, who do you think will be missed the most?

Cam Sutton

Robert Spillane

Devin Bush

3. What position do you think the Steelers still need to address in free agency?

4. How much has free agency affected the Steelers draft needs so far? Is there a position you were thinking the Steelers really needed to draft that now has been moved down the order of importance?

5. Is there a free agent that was available that signed with a different team who you really wish the Steelers would have added? Was their deal too expensive or was it a good enough cost the Steelers could have been in on it?

6. It’s March Madnees time! Do you follow the college basketball games or fill out a bracket?

Stay safe out there!

And it wouldn’t be a Friday night unless we said...

HERE WE GO STEELERS!

