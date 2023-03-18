Saturday Night Steelers Open Thread: Long may you run

More upsetting than a Purdue loss, a foot of new snow, or getting flat tire on your way to pick up your date, it’s Saturday Night with your host ... Sn... Mr.MaPLeLeAfSUC... nope... steelcanuck!

Hosting a dozen family members tonight for a birthday celly. So, you’re not the only one upset tonight, lol!!!

And remember, #downgoesduke is trending everywhere!!!!

So, who would have predicted that the Steelers would have waited out day 1 of Free Agency and made signings on day 2 or later?? On a scale of 1 - 10 (10 being home run) rate the teams FA results so far. Support your answer. With all the ‘poop’ surrounding Jalen Carter (drag racing death and overweight at his pro day), if he falls to the Steelers first pick would you grab him? Would you move up a few spots to grab him? Is he off your board entirely? The excitement at a regular season NFL game is not replicated by any of the other sports. What is your second most exciting regular season game and why? The skill on the ‘field’? The ‘pace’? Something else entirely? Yesterday was St. Patrick’s Day. Many people take advantage of the day to you know... eat cabbage! Was yesterday a ‘holiday’ in your mind? Do you normally do anything special or have a tradition? Are you Irish and feel slighted that us non-irish folks look to squeeze into your day? For dinner tonight, we are serving chicken souvlaki, beef donairs, garlic naans, garlic green beans, grilled zucchini, greek salad and all the fixings for the ‘sandwiches’ (think titziki, tomatoes, lettuce, and onions). This is by request of the bday girl. What is your set / go to meal or ‘option’ that you do when you host a big get together? Do you play it by ear? Does it depend on the time of year (weather or what is in season...)? Do you order out?

Bonus... in light of St. Paddy’s day

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=v3pbRxsRMVk