Former Steelers OLB Malik Reed signs one-year deal with the Miami Dolphins

The Pittsburgh Steelers had a long list of free agents heading into the 2023 offseason, and slowly those names have been getting crossed off.

Some, like Larry Ogunjobi and Damontae Kazee, have been re-signed to the Steelers roster. Others, like Devin Bush and Cameron Sutton, have found new homes for 2023 and beyond.

For the latter of the two lists, you can add another name of a former Steelers player who is landing somewhere else. That would be none other than outside linebacker Malik Reed. According to Mike McCartney, Reed is signing a one-year deal with the Miami Dolphins.

Excited for @MTR_90 agreeing to a 1 year deal with the @MiamiDolphins — Mike McCartney (@MikeMcCartney7) March 18, 2023

Last season, Reed played in 14 games, registering just 1 sack and 25 combined tackles. Not hard production to replace. Nonetheless, the Steelers will have to figure out what their depth at outside linebacker will look like next season.

Of course, T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith will make up the starting duo, but behind those two the cupboard is pretty bare. Quincy Roche, former 6th Round pick, and Jamir Jones, make up the depth at the OLB position, and it isn’t certain if that will be how the team keeps their depth heading into 2023.

