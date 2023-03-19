A look back at the Steelers week that was: Rapid Movement edition

The focus for the Steelers is now 2023 and despite no games for a while, there’s a slew of news coming out of Steeltown. With Free Agency right around the corner, things are heating up in the Steel City. Let’s all take a look at the week in the ‘burgh together.

Sunday 3/12

Sad news as I learned former #Steelers CB Marv Woodson ('64-'69) passed away in February



"They wanted us to talk about football – when you talk about anything else it makes you too controversial."https://t.co/6nRXxDEDcm pic.twitter.com/fhBQCXXd0U — Steelers Takeaways (@PittsburghSport) March 12, 2023

R.I.P. to a Steeler that we should know more about.

Sources: The deal is done. #Rams CB Jalen Ramsey to the #Dolphins, which includes him getting 2023 and 2024 fully guaranteed . — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 12, 2023

Third Rounder for Ramsey? Complaints from Steeler Nation aplenty coming.

No NFL head coach takes advantage of @seniorbowl more than #Steelers HC Mike Tomlin.



Here’s Tomlin in middle of OL Indy period.



We asked one HC: Why don’t all head coaches clear 3 days off their schedule to see over 40% of all drafted players?



HC’s response: “They’re lazy” pic.twitter.com/usiTLqP0wm — Jim Nagy (@JimNagy_SB) March 12, 2023

There’s more to being a NFL Head Coach besides what happens on the sidelines.

Monday 3/13

The Browns have restructured Deshaun Watson's contract to create almost $36M in cap space, per @RapSheet pic.twitter.com/wLqDKvxgVS — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 13, 2023

He’s still going to hinder the franchise with that contract. It’s not a give back, it’s a restructure.

️New to the Pro Football Hall of Fame



The ball with which @kennypickett10 threw the game-winning pass against the Raiders on Christmas Eve.



This made Pickett the first rookie QB in NFL history to throw game-winning TDs in the last minute of back to back games.



: @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/fIIx0lh7cw — Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) March 13, 2023

Hopefully just the tip of the iceberg for adding the HOF inscription to Kenny Pickett’s name.

The #Lions are re-signing DL Isaiah Buggs to a two-year deal worth up to $6 million, per source. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 13, 2023

Buggs post-Steelers career picking up. Good for Isaiahiah.

#Bills LB Tyler Matakevich has agreed to terms on 2-year deal to stay in Buffalo, source says. Another day, another LB move. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 13, 2023

Dirty Red getting more dough to stay with the Mafia.

#Steelers schedule pre-draft visit with top OG prospect O'Cyrus Torrence https://t.co/V9ea7nya8p — Still Curtain (@StillCurtain) March 13, 2023

Torrence fits the bill. Let’s see if the 412 adorns his phone screen in late April.

Source: The #Bears are on the board, signing star former #Eagles LB TJ Edwards to a 3-year deal. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 13, 2023

T.J. seemed like the direction the Steelers were going in, but he’s going elsewhere. Plus, can you really put a T.J. next to to the T.J.?

The #Ravens released veteran DE Calais Campbell. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 13, 2023

Great to see this Steelers nemesis out of the division. Great player, but I’m sick of the big man wrecking things for the Steelers.

Source: The #Lions are signing Cam Sutton to a 3-year deal worth $33M with $22.5M guaranteed. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 13, 2023

Cam’s a class act and I hate to see No. 20 leave the Burgh, but I don’t think the Steelers were looking anywhere close to matching that cash grab.

Former Eagles’ DT Javon Hargrave has reached agreement on a four-year, $80 million deal that includes $40m guaranteed at signing with the SF 49ers, per sources. Deal negotiated and confirmed by Drew Rosenhaus and Ryan Matha. pic.twitter.com/rQGVb9OAZe — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 13, 2023

And you all thought Hargrave was going to give the Steelers a hometown discount?

The #Bengals are re-signing LB Germaine Pratt to a three-year, $21 million deal, per source. He gets $10.35M in Year 1 and $15.15M over two years. He’s started 54 career games and now stays in Cincinnati. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 13, 2023

There’s another free agent to cross off the fan’s wish list.

Bears are giving former Bills’ LB Tremaine Edmunds a 4-yr, $72M that includes $50M guaranteed, per source. It is the largest 4-year contract for an inside linebacker in the NFL. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 13, 2023

And you all thought Tremaine was going to take less to play with his brother in Pittsburgh?

Mannnnn this is amazing .. crazyy feeling danggggg … — Terrell Edmunds (@rell_island6) March 13, 2023

Is this a cryptic message or is Terrell happy for his brother?

It's a 4-year deal for$16.005M per year. Wow.



4th highest paid in NFL history https://t.co/mbZH0ze3QE — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 13, 2023

Nice to see Bates out of that gaudy tiger print.

It's a two-year deal for Peterson with the Steelers, per @AdamSchefter. https://t.co/kIZJba2d10 — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) March 13, 2023

Wow!!!! Omar Khan isn’t kidding around. Some players are ageless and Peterson could be great for Mike Tomlin’s team.

New #Steelers CB Patrick Peterson's deal is two years, $14 million with $5.85M guaranteed, per source. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 14, 2023

They didn’t break the bank either.

According to Bryant McFadden, Mike Tomlin is in Clemson.



So expect him at that Tigers' Pro Day tomorrow. #Steelers — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) March 13, 2023

There are two serious defenders, in Death Valley, Trenton Simpson and Brian Bresee, that make Clemson a “must-see” for Coach T.

Tuesday 3/14

#Steelers OL coach Pat Meyer is here in Evanston for Northwestern's Pro Day. Just spent a good amount of time talking to Peter Skoronski. pic.twitter.com/Ig0dxBysw3 — Bradley Locker (@Bradley_Locker) March 14, 2023

Doesn’t matter who they sent, the Steelers were in Evanston to check out Skoronski.

Georgia CB Kelee Ringo has Top 30 visits scheduled with the Pittsburgh Steelers and Las Vegas Raiders, per source.



He's also scheduled to meet with the Colts, Seahawks, and Broncos prior to Georgia's Pro Day tomorrow. — Ryan Fowler (@_RyanFowler_) March 14, 2023

Ringo? When is Paul McCartney scheduled to visit? Seriously though, corners are high on the draft board,

The #Steelers have agreed to terms with G Nate Herbig on a two-year deal worth $8 million with $4 million guaranteed, source says. Pittsburgh assistant GM Andy Weidl was in Philly when Herbig was with the #Eagles and believes in him as a starter. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 14, 2023

I have a feeling that Nasty Nate is going to be a favorite in Steel City.

This is great news. Batman Minkah needs a Robin and Kazee has the right stuff.

I guess some people think this was real and not a troll lol the miami dolphins did not sign Jesse Davis back, I've had to many people tell me we signed him so we don't need to sign a RT lol https://t.co/EtiVVGlGmt — DouglieDoWrong (@DouglieDoWrong) March 14, 2023

This did not happen. A hoax by a Dolphins fan, but don’t expect Jesse Davis to stick and stay in Pittsburgh.

Free-agent DT Larry Ogunjobi is headed back to the Steelers on a three-year, $28.75 million deal that will pay him $21.75 million in the first two years, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 14, 2023

Larry O-Yeah! After an $8 Million dollar deal last season, Ogunjobi got a slight raise to stick and stay in Steeltown.

The #Raiders have agreed to terms with ex-Steelers LB Robert Spillane. It's a two-year deal worth a max of $9M with over $4M guaranteed, per source. — Doug Kyed (@DougKyed) March 14, 2023

Spilly was valuable here, but glad to see “Big Play Bob” get a deal, Who’s playing linebacker on the inside in Pittsburgh though?

It’s done. #Cowboys LB Leighton Vander Esch stays in Dallas. 2 years/11M. First year guaranteed. — Jane Slater (@SlaterNFL) March 14, 2023

Houston Texans made a last minute push and the Steelers were also in play — Jane Slater (@SlaterNFL) March 14, 2023

Another darling of yinzers off the table. Are you surprised to see that the STeelers were in play here? Omar needs to find inside linebackers.

The #Chargers are releasing starting guard Matt Feiler, source said. He had an $8.5M cap hit for 2023. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 14, 2023

Hmmmmm. Feiler was a solid started in Pittsburgh. Could we see a return home?

Wednesday 3/15

The #Panthers are expected to sign former #Bengals TE and first-round pick Hayden Hurst, source said. Another weapon for their new QB (whoever that is). — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 15, 2023

Not sad to see Hurst out of the division. But a fourth team for the TE in six seasons is crazy.

The #Steelers agreed to terms with former #Commanders LB Cole Holcomb earlier this week on a three-year deal pending physical, per source.



Holcomb, 26, has started 48 games for Washington. A big addition to Pittsburgh’s defense. pic.twitter.com/iiquOESnsp — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 15, 2023

If he’s healthy and healed, Holcomb could be an upgrade over Robert Spillane.

Steelers’ Mike Tomlin back again at Georgia Pro Day pic.twitter.com/XIVqmSk2Gd — Marc Weiszer (@marcweiszer) March 15, 2023

Of course, Tomlin is going to visit the two-time champs. Which Bulldog did Mike Tomlin get on the field with this year? He went one-on-one with George Pickens last year.

ESPN update from Jalen Carter's pro day, where he was nine pounds heavier than at the NFL combine and "couldn't finish his position drills." https://t.co/GGvpuFoIYe — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) March 15, 2023

This kid is struggling. It’s a shame.

The #Patriots are giving WR JuJu Smith-Schuster a 3-year deal worth $33m, source said. A big investment. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 15, 2023

JuJu bet on himself and finally won two years later, but he’s in New England now. I’ll root for Boujee, but I’m done with the Juje.

According to NFL memo, the Steelers did not tender any of their restricted free agents: James Pierre, J.C. Hassenauer or Steven Sims. Could be trying to work out deals for lesser amounts with all three players, however. Some such deals already have happened around league. — Joe Rutter (@tribjoerutter) March 15, 2023

Three players that contributed in their time here. Good luck on your future endeavors.

And for the #Bengals, they get a great deal. Orlando Brown is now the 17th highest paid tackle in the NFL. https://t.co/NzqsUVz2r8 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 16, 2023

They lost half of their defense, but spent a ton on protection for Joe B.

Among teams that showed interest in Orlando Brown, per agent Michael Portner: The #Steelers and #Jets. Bengals put deal over the top with strong guarantees over long term. @TomPelissero 1st on the deal. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) March 16, 2023

The big man comes back to the AFC North. I wonder if the Steelers were serious or just jacking up the price for the Bengals.

Thursday 3/16

#Steelers cleared about $10M in cap room with a restructure of Minkah Fitzpatrick's contract — Jason_OTC (@Jason_OTC) March 16, 2023

The best scenario for a restructure was Minkah.

LB Elandon Roberts tells me he is signing a 2-year deal with the Steelers — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) March 16, 2023

Nice! I was calling for this in 2022. Roberts is solid.

Steelers cut LB Myles Jack, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 16, 2023

l thought maybe a restructure, but I’m surprised that Jack got jacked after only one year.

Officially Official.

I’m told the #Steelers have preliminary interest in bringing back Edge Rusher Bud Dupree if they deem “he’s healthy,” a source said. Dupree’s name has definitely come up in Pitt. We’ll see if they end up together once he sorts out his market following his release from Tennessee. — JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) March 16, 2023

This is not news, Josina. We’ve been talkin’ bout this for weeks here.

Patrick Peterson will wear No. 20. Sounds familiar @BMac_SportsTalk — Mark Kaboly (@MarkKaboly) March 16, 2023

Couldn’t get No. 7 so P2P will be wearing his cousin, Bryant McFadden’s, digits.

#Steelers Damontae Kazee two years, $6M; $1.75M signing bonus, salaries $1.25M, $3M — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) March 17, 2023

Friday 3/17

Former Steelers linebacker Devin Bush Jr. got a one-year, $4 million deal with the Seahawks, per league source.



The Dolphins were also in talks with Bush, a South Florida product, as they still may be looking to add a LB after reaching deals with David Long, Duke Riley. — David Furones (@DavidFurones_) March 17, 2023

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin and GM Omar Khan were among those at Michigan pro day today. Regular stop on the tour for Tomlin, who seems to come to Ann Arbor every year. — Dave Birkett (@davebirkett) March 17, 2023

Isn’t that Harbaugh territory. I’m shocked that Coach T. didn’t get the Harding/Gillooly treatment. That happened in the Wolverine State too.

Saturday 3/18

The Dolphins add another pass rusher in former Broncos and Steeler Malik Reed. https://t.co/xQNDlawjfc — Field Yates (@FieldYates) March 18, 2023

For those of you looking at comp picks next year, Malik’s departure ties things up.

This was the significant week that was for the Steelers, mixed-in with my black-and-gold loving life. I’m sure next week will be full of Steelers happenings as well, so we’ll have to do this again. Have a great week, but better yet, have a BAD one.

