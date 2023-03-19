 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

A look back at the Steelers week that was: Rapid Movement edition

BTSC’s random-thought renegade is back with his bizarre look at the Steelers week that was.

By Bryan Anthony Davis
NFL: Cleveland Browns at Pittsburgh Steelers Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The focus for the Steelers is now 2023 and despite no games for a while, there’s a slew of news coming out of Steeltown. With Free Agency right around the corner, things are heating up in the Steel City. Let’s all take a look at the week in the ‘burgh together.

Sunday 3/12

R.I.P. to a Steeler that we should know more about.

Third Rounder for Ramsey? Complaints from Steeler Nation aplenty coming.

There’s more to being a NFL Head Coach besides what happens on the sidelines.

Monday 3/13

He’s still going to hinder the franchise with that contract. It’s not a give back, it’s a restructure.

Hopefully just the tip of the iceberg for adding the HOF inscription to Kenny Pickett’s name.

Buggs post-Steelers career picking up. Good for Isaiahiah.

Dirty Red getting more dough to stay with the Mafia.

Torrence fits the bill. Let’s see if the 412 adorns his phone screen in late April.

T.J. seemed like the direction the Steelers were going in, but he’s going elsewhere. Plus, can you really put a T.J. next to to the T.J.?

Great to see this Steelers nemesis out of the division. Great player, but I’m sick of the big man wrecking things for the Steelers.

Cam’s a class act and I hate to see No. 20 leave the Burgh, but I don’t think the Steelers were looking anywhere close to matching that cash grab.

And you all thought Hargrave was going to give the Steelers a hometown discount?

There’s another free agent to cross off the fan’s wish list.

And you all thought Tremaine was going to take less to play with his brother in Pittsburgh?

Is this a cryptic message or is Terrell happy for his brother?

Nice to see Bates out of that gaudy tiger print.

Wow!!!! Omar Khan isn’t kidding around. Some players are ageless and Peterson could be great for Mike Tomlin’s team.

They didn’t break the bank either.

There are two serious defenders, in Death Valley, Trenton Simpson and Brian Bresee, that make Clemson a “must-see” for Coach T.

Tuesday 3/14

Doesn’t matter who they sent, the Steelers were in Evanston to check out Skoronski.

Ringo? When is Paul McCartney scheduled to visit? Seriously though, corners are high on the draft board,

I have a feeling that Nasty Nate is going to be a favorite in Steel City.

This is great news. Batman Minkah needs a Robin and Kazee has the right stuff.

This did not happen. A hoax by a Dolphins fan, but don’t expect Jesse Davis to stick and stay in Pittsburgh.

Larry O-Yeah! After an $8 Million dollar deal last season, Ogunjobi got a slight raise to stick and stay in Steeltown.

Spilly was valuable here, but glad to see “Big Play Bob” get a deal, Who’s playing linebacker on the inside in Pittsburgh though?

Another darling of yinzers off the table. Are you surprised to see that the STeelers were in play here? Omar needs to find inside linebackers.

Hmmmmm. Feiler was a solid started in Pittsburgh. Could we see a return home?

Wednesday 3/15

Not sad to see Hurst out of the division. But a fourth team for the TE in six seasons is crazy.

If he’s healthy and healed, Holcomb could be an upgrade over Robert Spillane.

Of course, Tomlin is going to visit the two-time champs. Which Bulldog did Mike Tomlin get on the field with this year? He went one-on-one with George Pickens last year.

This kid is struggling. It’s a shame.

JuJu bet on himself and finally won two years later, but he’s in New England now. I’ll root for Boujee, but I’m done with the Juje.

Three players that contributed in their time here. Good luck on your future endeavors.

They lost half of their defense, but spent a ton on protection for Joe B.

The big man comes back to the AFC North. I wonder if the Steelers were serious or just jacking up the price for the Bengals.

Thursday 3/16

The best scenario for a restructure was Minkah.

Nice! I was calling for this in 2022. Roberts is solid.

l thought maybe a restructure, but I’m surprised that Jack got jacked after only one year.

Officially Official.

This is not news, Josina. We’ve been talkin’ bout this for weeks here.

Couldn’t get No. 7 so P2P will be wearing his cousin, Bryant McFadden’s, digits.

Friday 3/17

Isn’t that Harbaugh territory. I’m shocked that Coach T. didn’t get the Harding/Gillooly treatment. That happened in the Wolverine State too.

Saturday 3/18

For those of you looking at comp picks next year, Malik’s departure ties things up.

This was the significant week that was for the Steelers, mixed-in with my black-and-gold loving life. I’m sure next week will be full of Steelers happenings as well, so we’ll have to do this again. Have a great week, but better yet, have a BAD one.

