Podcasts: All the latest from the SCN family of Pittsburgh Steelers podcasts shows, Sunday edition

The Homies: Free Agency Frenzy in the NFL mirrors the NBA in ‘23

Free Agency has always been fascinating to fans, but the 2023 version has gone so crazy that it feels like the NBA. Join host Kevin Tate and his Homie crew of Brandon “B-Dirt” Herriott, Pay Saunders & Shawn “Big-G” Gurley from the “KnoItAllz” podcast in a barbershop-type discussion about everything football. This week, the Homies discuss an Aaron Rodgers trade, a Lamar Jackson contract, JuJu getting 11 mill from the Evil Empire. and the Steelers bringing back some of their own and cutting a few.

Show Rundown:

Aaron Rodgers trade

Lamar Jackson contract

JuJu gets 11 million from the Evil Empire

AFC North FA Steelers bring back some of their own, cut a few and bring in a future Hall of Famer

As FA slows down what do we expect from some of the BIG names.

Say It with Your Chest (Pay)

Big G’s Burner (Shawn)

Doin’ em Dirty (Brandon)

Listen to the show on the player below:

State of the Steelers: Did the Steelers get better?

The Steelers have made a splash so far in free agency, but did they improve theur chances in 2023? That’s the latest topic of discussion from Daniel Jay on the State of the Steelers. Join Daniel for the latest new offering from the Steel Curtain Network family of podcasts in addressing the State of the Steelers.

Checkout a rundown of the show:

Steelers News and Notes

Does Free Agent Frequency += Getting Better?

Q&A

and MUCH MORE!

Listen to the show on the player below:

The Steelers Week That Was: Rapid Movement edition

Take a look back at the week that was in Steel City Football with a recap of the happenings of the week with Steel Curtain Network’s Bryan Anthony Davis and Dave Schofield.

Listen to the show on the player below:

