The Pittsburgh Steelers have a rich history, and there have been a myriad of books written about the boys in black-and-gold. Everything from the difficult days in the team’s infancy, the dynamic dynasty of the 1970s, and the success of the “Big Ben” era.

What you quickly realize is not every book written about the Steelers is created equal. Just like the 32 NFL organizations, there are some which are superior to others. What I’ve decided to do is spend some time this offseason highlighting some of the books I’ve read which stand above the others. Other contributors might chip in, but fans have wanted a list of books which are worth reading, so we’ll go one-by-one.

The next book in this series is one of former head coach Bill Cowher. Cowher’s book, title “Heart and Steel” is a must-read for any black-and-gold lunatic. Cowher’s book isn’t just about his time coaching the Steelers, but tracks his roots from the city of Pittsburgh to North Carolina State and eventually to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Here is a quick summary on the book:

In Heart and Steel, Cowher will take you on his journey from childhood to the undersized, mohawked, disco-dancing North Carolina State linebacker, to fighting for a spot as a “bubble player” with the Browns and Eagles, before injuries ended his playing career. Bill will discuss how that same drive led to his big coaching break, running Special Teams for Marty Schottenheimer and the Cleveland Browns at just twenty-seven-years-old, before taking over the Pittsburgh Steelers just seven years later. Cowher will reveal exclusive, never-before-told anecdotes and candid thoughts on the biggest games, players, and moments that defined his fifteen-year Steelers tenure. But this is more than a “football story.” In 2010, Bill lost his beloved wife, Kaye, and father, Laird, within three months of one another. It forced him, yet again, to summon that resiliency to unearth a stronger version of himself—not only so he could march on, but to add a deeper level to the loving, supportive father his three daughters had always known. Cowher’s learned many lessons in his life; as a father, grandfather, husband, coach, and broadcaster. He will show you how you can continue to grow by embracing transition, personally and professionally, through renewed perspective and social consciousness. “Billy from Crafton” has come a long way. Through love and conviction, Cowher’s achieved more than he ever could have dreamed of. You can, too, with the same heart and steel.

Cowher’s book is one of both success and tragedy, as he speaks about the death of his first wife, the loss of his parents, and the difficulty of moving on from football. This is a book where you come for the Steelers content, but leave with so much more.

If you are interested in buying this book, you can do so on Amazon by clicking HERE. I can’t recommend it enough!

Have a book you feel should be featured? Let us know in the comment section below, and be sure to stay tuned to BTSC for the latest news and notes surrounding the Steelers as they prepare for the NFL offseason.