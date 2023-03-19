2 Steelers receive NFL performance-based bonuses for 2022

Thanks to a program available through the NFL and the Players Association, the left side of the Steelers offensive line both received a nice jump in pay for the 2022 season in an announcement made on Friday of the top 25 payouts.

Former #Eagles safety Marcus Epps, who left in free agency for the #Raiders, led the NFL with a $880,384 performance-based pay distribution for 2022. pic.twitter.com/S9OiYxULBi — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 17, 2023

The NFL’s performance-based pay is a payout which is in accordance with the Collective Bargaining Agreement. It is designed to compensate players based upon their playing time and salary levels. If a player is participating in a high amount of the team’s snap count while on a low salary, the program is designed to help supplement their income.

The Steelers have had several players earn additional salary through these programs in the past. In 2016, tackle Alejandro Villanueva and cornerback Ross Cockrell both earned additional compensation for their performances. The next year, cornerback Mike Hilton and tight end Jesse James both qualified for additional pay. In 2019, tackle Matt Feiler saw his salary almost double.

Coming in at the seventh spot on the list of the top 25 payouts is Steelers left guard Kevin Dotson. With a bonus of $746,013, Dotson saw a nice pay raise based on his $895k he was paid in 2022. Playing all 1160 offensive snaps as well as 71 on special teams, Dotson’s usage earned him the additional payout.

As for Dan Moore, he came in just behind Dotson at the ninth spot with a $739,072 payout. With one year less experience, Moore had a lower base salary for 2022 of $825k. Just like Dotson, Moore saw all 1160 snaps on offense and 71 more on special teams.

Stay tuned to Behind The Steel Curtain for continued coverage of the Steelers 2023 offseason.