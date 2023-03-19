Steelers sign guard Isaac Seumalo to a 3-year deal

The Pittsburgh Steelers continue to make moves in free agency for the 2023 season regardless of the day and time. Late Saturday night, it was reported that the Steelers have agreed to the three-year deal with guard Isaac Seumalo.

Breaking: FA guard Isaac Seumalo has agreed to a 3-year deal with the #Steelers, source tells @theScore. One of the best guards in free agency, revered as a smart and tough player. — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) March 19, 2023

Seumalo spent all seven years of his NFL career with the Philadelphia Eagles. Drafted in the third round of the 2016 NFL draft out of Oregon state, Seumalo started all 17 regular-season games and three postseason games and left guard. According to Pro Football Focus, Seumalo was the 10th ranked guard in the NFL last season and was an alternate for the Pro Bowl.

in seven years in Philadelphia, Seumalo has appeared in 81 regular-season games with 60 starts. Taking over as the full-time starting left guard midway through the 2018 season, injuries have been a factor in Seumalo’s career. In 2018 Seumalo missed the final three weeks of the season with a pectoral injury. After playing every game in 2019, Seumalo missed seven games in the middle of the 2020 season with a knee injury. In 2021, Seumalo suffered a season-ending Lisfranc injury in Week 3. But in 2022, Seumalo started every game and played 1,137 offensive snaps in the regular season.

Isaac Seumalo is the second interior offensive lineman signed by the Steelers this week. Both Seumalo and Nate Herbig, who spent the 2022 season with the New York Jets, both originated with the Philadelphia Eagles. Steelers assistant GM Andy Weidl began his time in the Eagles front office in 2016 and is familiar with both players.

With two new interior players on the offensive line, it appears the Steelers are looking to mix things up this season. Despite playing every snap at left guard last season, Kevin Dotson looks to be fighting for playing time going into the final year of his rookie contract.

Stay tuned to Behind The Steel Curtain for continued coverage the Pittsburgh Steelers 2023 offseason.