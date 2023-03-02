Podcasts: All the latest from the SCN family of Pittsburgh Steelers shows, Thursday edition

We here at Steel Curtain Network, and our podcast platform, are here with you every step of the way as the Steelers set the stage for 2023. With so much going on, make sure you check out our ‘Podcast Roundup’ article to keep up with the latest podcasts that cover everything Steelers for your black-and-gold knowledge, curiosity and enjoyment.

With that being said and typed, have fun with the shows below with a brief description of each podcast.

The Steel City Insider w/ Jim Wexell and Jeremy Hritz: Jim Wexell reports on the Steelers from the NFL Combine

The Pittsburgh Steelers scouting department is in Indianapolis for the NFL Scouting Combine, and so is our Steel City Insider Jim Wexell. Check out the first installment of the Steel City Insider with Jim Wexell and co-host Jeremy Hritz, as the Steel Curtain Network is proud to welcome the iconic Steelers beat writer to our family of podcasts.

The Curtain Call: Will the Steelers dot the “i” with Buckeyes in 2023?

The Ohio State University has been heavily represented in the Steelers locker room in recent years. With the guys from SCN’s Know Your Enemy in full offseason mode, we start the process of officially moving into Draft Season ‘23. Tonight, Shannon White and Geoffrey Benedict talk to Buckeyes with Christopher Renne from Land-Grant Holy Land.

News and Notes

Special Guest: Christopher Renne from Land-Grant Holy Land

Geoffrey and Shannon walk you through everything you need to know regarding the black-and-gold.

The Steelers Stat Geek: Does offense or defense win championships?

The phrase that pays for years has been, “Defense wins championships!”. But what about offense? Thank goodness for the Stat Geek to break it all “dahn”. This is just one of the topics that will be discussed by Dave Schofield on the Thursday episode of the AM podcast lineup, “The Steelers Stat Geek”. Join Steel Curtain Network’s Editor as he pulls out the Steelers slide rule and geeks out only like he can.

Check out the rundown of the show:

What unit really wins championships?

and more geeky numbers!

