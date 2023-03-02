2023 NFL Scouting Combine: Schedule, how to watch, streaming information and more

The 2023 NFL offseason is rolling on and the NFL Combine is upon us as they will have their various testing events televised for the enjoyment of the viewing audience. After no Combine in 2021, and 2022 being in prime time, some may be expecting coverage to begin much later and go into the night. If you fall into that category, or have not been able to find a schedule for the event, BTSC is here to help!

All participants will perform six on-field drills regardless of position as well as the bench press. With the exception of special team players, position groups will also have additional drills specific to their designated position. In all, 319 players were invited to the combine to showcase their talents. Some players may chose to skip some or all the drills either due to injury or their desire to perform them at their individual school’s pro day.

With a change to some of the position-specific drills in 2020, a full list was provided three years ago. Any adjustments to the position drills for 2023 have not been announced. For this reason, the position-specific drills from recent years will be listed as they may be the same drills again in 2023.

Listed below is the schedule for this year’s NFL combine, which position groups are scheduled for each day, and the specific drills for each position.

2023 NFL Combine Schedule

TV: NFL Network

Online: NFL+, NFL Network App, NFL.com or click HERE to create a Fubo Account and stream the entire combine

Drills for all participants:

40-yard Dash

Vertical Jump

Broad Jump

Three-cone Drill

20-yard Shuttle

60-yard Shuttle

Bench Press (performed the following day)

Thursday March 2, 2023

3 PM to 8 PM: On-field workouts for Defensive Linemen and Linebackers

Position specific drills from past years:

— DL: Run and club drill, Run the hoop drill

— LB: Shuffle, sprint, change of direction drill, Short zone breaks drill

Friday March 3, 2023

3 PM to 8 PM: On-field workouts for Place Kickers, Special Team Players, Cornerbacks, and Safeties

Position specific drills from past years:

— DB: Line drill, Teryl Austin drill, Box drill, Gauntlet drill

Saturday March 4, 2023

1 PM to 8 PM: On-field workouts for Tight Ends, Quarterbacks, and Wide Receivers

Position specific drills from past years:

— TE: End zone fade route

— QB: Timed smoke/now route, End zone fade route

— WR: End zone fade route

Sunday March 5, 2023

1 PM to 7 PM: On-field workouts for Offensive Linemen and Running Backs

Position specific drills from past years:

— OL: New mirror drill, New screen drill

— RB: Duce Staley drill, Inside routes with change of direction