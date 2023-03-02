 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

As defensive backs take to the podium, more Steelers meetings are reported

The Pittsburgh Steelers continue the meeting process at the NFL Scouting Combine.

By Jeff.Hartman
The 2023 NFL Scouting Combine is well underway, and the meetings between prospects and NFL teams have begun. Many compare Combine meetings between organizations and prospects like speed dating. Not a lot of time to get to know players, and you are trying to meet with as many prospects as possible.

It is at this time when players make their meetings with teams official during their time in front of the media. In this case, players who have met with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

It should be known there are a myriad of meetings which go unreported, and also less significance in these quick, rapid-fire meetings during the chaos that has become the NFL Combine.

With all that said, Thursday was when defensive backs took the stage for media availability, and plenty of players said they had meetings with the Steelers during their time at the podium. Below you’ll see a list of players who were open about their meetings, where they went to school, some bullet points on the prospects, and more.

Joey Porter Jr., Penn State CB

Top Reasons to Buy In:

  • Prototypical length and then some to play press-man on the perimeter
  • Excellent ball skills at the catch point
  • Significant growth in press technique and footwork in 2022
  • Height/weight/speed athlete at a premier position

Top Reasons For Concern:

  • High-hipped frame can lead to some tightness in transition
  • Perimeter block deconstruction in run support can improve
  • Scheme-specific talent

Clark Phillips, Utah CB

Top Reasons to Buy In:

  • Quick feet and fluid hips
  • Ball skills
  • Competitive toughness
  • Coverage instincts

Top Reasons For Concern:

  • Size
  • Tackling consistency (not due to passive tendencies)
  • Playing off contact

Brian Branch, Alabama DB

Top Reasons to Buy In:

  • Versatile defender
  • High-level run defender
  • High football IQ

Top Reasons For Concern:

  • Ball production
  • Man coverage

Julius Brents, Kansas State CB

Top Reasons to Buy In:

  • Size and length
  • Physical tackler
  • Positional versatility

Top Reasons For Concern:

  • Top-end speed
  • Questionable in man coverage
  • Scheme dependent

Ji’Ayir Brown, Penn State DB

Top Reasons to Buy In:

  • Straight-line explosiveness
  • Play temperament
  • Production
  • Toughness

Top Reasons For Concern:

  • Instincts
  • Fluidity
  • Tackling

Christian Gonzalez, Oregon CB

Top Reasons to Buy In:

  • Length
  • Athleticism
  • Instincts

Top Reasons For Concern:

  • Play strength

LB Noah Sewell, Oregon
DL Bryan Bresee, Clemson
DL Lukas Van Ness, Iowa

These meetings were from yesterday...

Keep tabs on BTSC as we add to the list of players who have met with the Steelers during the Combine, as well as all the news and notes surrounding the black and gold as they press on throughout the NFL offseason.

