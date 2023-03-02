As defensive backs take to the podium, more Steelers meetings are reported

The 2023 NFL Scouting Combine is well underway, and the meetings between prospects and NFL teams have begun. Many compare Combine meetings between organizations and prospects like speed dating. Not a lot of time to get to know players, and you are trying to meet with as many prospects as possible.
It is at this time when players make their meetings with teams official during their time in front of the media. In this case, players who have met with the Pittsburgh Steelers.
It should be known there are a myriad of meetings which go unreported, and also less significance in these quick, rapid-fire meetings during the chaos that has become the NFL Combine.
With all that said, Thursday was when defensive backs took the stage for media availability, and plenty of players said they had meetings with the Steelers during their time at the podium. Below you’ll see a list of players who were open about their meetings, where they went to school, some bullet points on the prospects, and more.
(Note: All “breakdowns” below are courtesy of The Draft Network)
If you’re wondering if some players weren’t listed below, it’s likely for this reason...
The Steelers have met formally with a stupid amount of CBs— Nick Farabaugh (@FarabaughFB) March 2, 2023
Let’s get into it!
Joey Porter Jr., Penn State CB
Joey Porter Jr. on potentially being selected by the Steelers:— Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) March 2, 2023
“I think it would mean a lot to my family. Been in the Pittsburgh area a while, staying home would mean a lot.” pic.twitter.com/EEczQWeNoL
Joey Porter Jr. has about 75 members of the media at his podium. He said as a high school player at North Allegheny he’d go 1 on 1 versus Antonio Brown at the Steelers facility. “I know he wasn’t going 100 percent.” pic.twitter.com/Rgx5huEjvz— Ray Fittipaldo (@rayfitt1) March 2, 2023
Top Reasons to Buy In:
- Prototypical length and then some to play press-man on the perimeter
- Excellent ball skills at the catch point
- Significant growth in press technique and footwork in 2022
- Height/weight/speed athlete at a premier position
Top Reasons For Concern:
- High-hipped frame can lead to some tightness in transition
- Perimeter block deconstruction in run support can improve
- Scheme-specific talent
Clark Phillips, Utah CB
Utah CB Clark Phillips said he formally met with the Steelers and called one it of his "funner" interviews.— Bradley Locker (@Bradley_Locker) March 2, 2023
"I'm excited to show everybody what I can do," he added.
Said he distinguishes himself with "the process" and called himself "ferocious and nasty." pic.twitter.com/9bn0bqBeQ1
Top Reasons to Buy In:
- Quick feet and fluid hips
- Ball skills
- Competitive toughness
- Coverage instincts
Top Reasons For Concern:
- Size
- Tackling consistency (not due to passive tendencies)
- Playing off contact
Brian Branch, Alabama DB
Alabama DB Brian Branch is often compared to Minkah Fitzpatrick. He said it would be a “dream come true” to play alongside him. pic.twitter.com/K0SpZJwrbI— Ray Fittipaldo (@rayfitt1) March 2, 2023
Top Reasons to Buy In:
- Versatile defender
- High-level run defender
- High football IQ
Top Reasons For Concern:
- Ball production
- Man coverage
Julius Brents, Kansas State CB
Kansas State CB Julius Brents said he had a "good meeting" with the Steelers and that he talked to Grady Brown in Indy and Mobile.— Bradley Locker (@Bradley_Locker) March 2, 2023
On tackling: "It's a mentality, for sure. You just gotta fall back on your technique."
Mentioned he's been playing football since he's 6. pic.twitter.com/1jmV2Yoy8S
CB Julius Brents just confirmed he’s met with the #Steelers at the #NFLCombine. pic.twitter.com/5Uiw4kfQ3D— Christopher Carter (@CarterCritiques) March 2, 2023
Top Reasons to Buy In:
- Size and length
- Physical tackler
- Positional versatility
Top Reasons For Concern:
- Top-end speed
- Questionable in man coverage
- Scheme dependent
Ji’Ayir Brown, Penn State DB
The Steelers and Mike Tomlin formally met with Penn State DB Ji’Ayir Brown at the NFL Combine.— Nick Farabaugh (@FarabaughFB) March 2, 2023
Brown says he’s all pure ‘willpower’ who can play multiple spots and takes a pride in forcing turnovers and making big plays defensively.
Top Reasons to Buy In:
- Straight-line explosiveness
- Play temperament
- Production
- Toughness
Top Reasons For Concern:
- Instincts
- Fluidity
- Tackling
Christian Gonzalez, Oregon CB
Mike Tomlin is winning the combine. Superstar CB Christian Gonzalez is yet another DB to say his favorite coach to talk to here has been the #Steelers head man. He called Tomlin “real” and “relatable” - and said he called his dad to say he’s even cooler than they thought.— Aditi Kinkhabwala (@AKinkhabwala) March 2, 2023
Top Reasons to Buy In:
- Length
- Athleticism
- Instincts
Top Reasons For Concern:
- Play strength
LB Noah Sewell, Oregon
DL Bryan Bresee, Clemson
DL Lukas Van Ness, Iowa
Here are some key players the Steelers had formal meetings with:— Nick Farabaugh (@FarabaughFB) March 1, 2023
LB Drew Sanders
LB Noah Sewell
DL Bryan Bresee
DL Lukas Van Ness
IDL Gervon Dexter
These meetings were from yesterday...
Keep tabs on BTSC as we add to the list of players who have met with the Steelers during the Combine, as well as all the news and notes surrounding the black and gold as they press on throughout the NFL offseason.
Loading comments...