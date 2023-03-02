As defensive backs take to the podium, more Steelers meetings are reported

The 2023 NFL Scouting Combine is well underway, and the meetings between prospects and NFL teams have begun. Many compare Combine meetings between organizations and prospects like speed dating. Not a lot of time to get to know players, and you are trying to meet with as many prospects as possible.

It is at this time when players make their meetings with teams official during their time in front of the media. In this case, players who have met with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

It should be known there are a myriad of meetings which go unreported, and also less significance in these quick, rapid-fire meetings during the chaos that has become the NFL Combine.

With all that said, Thursday was when defensive backs took the stage for media availability, and plenty of players said they had meetings with the Steelers during their time at the podium. Below you’ll see a list of players who were open about their meetings, where they went to school, some bullet points on the prospects, and more.

(Note: All "breakdowns" below are courtesy of The Draft Network)

If you’re wondering if some players weren’t listed below, it’s likely for this reason...

The Steelers have met formally with a stupid amount of CBs — Nick Farabaugh (@FarabaughFB) March 2, 2023

Let’s get into it!

Joey Porter Jr., Penn State CB

Joey Porter Jr. on potentially being selected by the Steelers:



“I think it would mean a lot to my family. Been in the Pittsburgh area a while, staying home would mean a lot.” pic.twitter.com/EEczQWeNoL — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) March 2, 2023

Joey Porter Jr. has about 75 members of the media at his podium. He said as a high school player at North Allegheny he’d go 1 on 1 versus Antonio Brown at the Steelers facility. “I know he wasn’t going 100 percent.” pic.twitter.com/Rgx5huEjvz — Ray Fittipaldo (@rayfitt1) March 2, 2023

Top Reasons to Buy In:

Prototypical length and then some to play press-man on the perimeter

Excellent ball skills at the catch point

Significant growth in press technique and footwork in 2022

Height/weight/speed athlete at a premier position

Top Reasons For Concern:

High-hipped frame can lead to some tightness in transition

Perimeter block deconstruction in run support can improve

Scheme-specific talent

Clark Phillips, Utah CB

Utah CB Clark Phillips said he formally met with the Steelers and called one it of his "funner" interviews.



"I'm excited to show everybody what I can do," he added.



Said he distinguishes himself with "the process" and called himself "ferocious and nasty." pic.twitter.com/9bn0bqBeQ1 — Bradley Locker (@Bradley_Locker) March 2, 2023

Top Reasons to Buy In:

Quick feet and fluid hips

Ball skills

Competitive toughness

Coverage instincts

Top Reasons For Concern:

Size

Tackling consistency (not due to passive tendencies)

Playing off contact

Brian Branch, Alabama DB

Alabama DB Brian Branch is often compared to Minkah Fitzpatrick. He said it would be a “dream come true” to play alongside him. pic.twitter.com/K0SpZJwrbI — Ray Fittipaldo (@rayfitt1) March 2, 2023

Top Reasons to Buy In:

Versatile defender

High-level run defender

High football IQ

Top Reasons For Concern:

Ball production

Man coverage

Julius Brents, Kansas State CB

Kansas State CB Julius Brents said he had a "good meeting" with the Steelers and that he talked to Grady Brown in Indy and Mobile.



On tackling: "It's a mentality, for sure. You just gotta fall back on your technique."



Mentioned he's been playing football since he's 6. pic.twitter.com/1jmV2Yoy8S — Bradley Locker (@Bradley_Locker) March 2, 2023

CB Julius Brents just confirmed he’s met with the #Steelers at the #NFLCombine. pic.twitter.com/5Uiw4kfQ3D — Christopher Carter (@CarterCritiques) March 2, 2023

Top Reasons to Buy In:

Size and length

Physical tackler

Positional versatility

Top Reasons For Concern:

Top-end speed

Questionable in man coverage

Scheme dependent

Ji’Ayir Brown, Penn State DB

The Steelers and Mike Tomlin formally met with Penn State DB Ji’Ayir Brown at the NFL Combine.



Brown says he’s all pure ‘willpower’ who can play multiple spots and takes a pride in forcing turnovers and making big plays defensively. — Nick Farabaugh (@FarabaughFB) March 2, 2023

Top Reasons to Buy In:

Straight-line explosiveness

Play temperament

Production

Toughness

Top Reasons For Concern:

Instincts

Fluidity

Tackling

Christian Gonzalez, Oregon CB

Mike Tomlin is winning the combine. Superstar CB Christian Gonzalez is yet another DB to say his favorite coach to talk to here has been the #Steelers head man. He called Tomlin “real” and “relatable” - and said he called his dad to say he’s even cooler than they thought. — Aditi Kinkhabwala (@AKinkhabwala) March 2, 2023

Top Reasons to Buy In:

Length

Athleticism

Instincts

Top Reasons For Concern:

Play strength

LB Noah Sewell, Oregon

DL Bryan Bresee, Clemson

DL Lukas Van Ness, Iowa

Here are some key players the Steelers had formal meetings with:



LB Drew Sanders

LB Noah Sewell

DL Bryan Bresee

DL Lukas Van Ness

IDL Gervon Dexter — Nick Farabaugh (@FarabaughFB) March 1, 2023

These meetings were from yesterday...

