2023 NFL Scouting Combine: Defensive Line and Linebackers workout, news, and open thread

The NFL offseason is in full swing, and one of the biggest events of the offseason is the NFL Scouting Combine. The NFL has descended on Indianapolis for the first combine once again, and fans are excited to see prospects back in action.

As for the Pittsburgh Steelers, Thursday’s workout is going to be worth watching considering today’s workouts are for the defensive linemen and linebackers. Here is more information on how you can watch the event:

2023 NFL Combine Schedule

TV: NFL Network

Online: NFL+, NFL Network App, NFL.com or click HERE to create a Fubo Account and stream the entire combine

Drills for all participants:

40-yard Dash

Vertical Jump

Broad Jump

Three-cone Drill

20-yard Shuttle

60-yard Shuttle

Bench Press (performed the following day)

Thursday March 2, 2023

3 PM to 8 PM: On-field workouts for Defensive Linemen and Linebackers

Position specific drills from past years:

— DL: Run and club drill, Run the hoop drill

— LB: Shuffle, sprint, change of direction drill, Short zone breaks drill

Use this open thread/comment section to enjoy and evaluate prospects with fellow Steelers fans below.

