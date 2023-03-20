Podcast: All the latest from the SCN family of Pittsburgh Steelers shows, Monday Edition

We here at Steel Curtain Network, and our podcast platform, are here with you every step of the way as the Steelers set the stage for 2023. With so much going on, make sure you check out our ‘Podcast Roundup’ article to keep up with the latest podcasts that cover everything Steelers for your black-and-gold knowledge, curiosity and enjoyment.

With that being said and typed, have fun with the shows below with a brief description of each podcast.

The Steelers Sunday Night Q&A: If you’ve got the Free Agency Q, we’ve got the A

It’s another offseason Sunday in 2023 with no NFL football and no games scheduled for next week. What are you going to do without the Steelers? BTSC answers that question by inviting fans to ask questions. This week, the first week of free agency is top of the charts with What Yinz Talkin’ Bout’s Kyle Chrise and a mini Coach T taking questions from the live chat for some good Steelers discussion.

Listen to the show on the player below:

Let’s Ride, Monday: Deciphering the Steelers direction after one week of free agency

The Pittsburgh Steelers have been very active in the first week of free agency, and it’s time to decipher which direction they are headed as a team. Jeff Hartman welcomes in K.T. Smith for his expertise on the Xs and Os of the game, as well as his insight on the Steelers heading into the 2023 season. All a part of the Monday AM Conversation on the “Let’s Ride” podcast.

Check out the rundown of the show:

News and Notes

Deciphering the Steelers’ Direction

and MUCH MORE!

Listen to the show on the player below:

Be sure to check out this and all episodes on the following platforms:

Apple Users: CLICK HERE

Spotify: CLICK HERE

Google Play: CLICK HERE