The Pittsburgh Steelers, along with all other NFL franchises, are coming off the successful 2023 NFL Scouting Combine in preparation for the 2023 NFL Draft. However, there is a stepping stone between the Combine and the Draft, and those would be individual school’s Pro Days.

When teams hold their Pro Days, it is important to note several things:

Who attends for your favorite team

For the Steelers, when the organization sends their top brass, Omar Khan, Andy Weidl, and Mike Tomlin, it is for a reason. Not to suggest if just the offensive line coach attends it isn’t significant, but when the big guns are there...pay attention.

Players who were waiting to test

Whether it is a quarterback throwing for the first time this offseason, or someone running the 40-yard dash. Some Pro Days are the only chances NFL teams get to see these prospects perform.

Compare numbers

If players are performing at both the Combine and their school’s Pro Day, it is a great chance to see how they do in both events. These numbers can be telling, and if they improve, or get worse, is worth noting.

Okay, now to the Pro Day schedule...

Updated NFL pro days schedule 2023

(All times local)

March 20

Iowa

South Alabama

Syracuse

Virginia Tech

March 21

Auburn

Iowa State

Liberty

Princeton

Rutgers

Troy

USC

March 22

Nebraska

Ohio State

SMU

Stanford

UAB

Virginia

March 23

Alabama

California

Cincinnati

Houston

Utah

Wisconsin

March 24

Boston College

BYU

Kentucky

Notre Dame

Old Dominion

Penn State

San Jose State

March 27

Arizona State

Arkansas-Pine Bluff

Ball State

Baylor

Boise State

Duke

Miami

North Carolina

Southern Miss

West Virginia

March 28

March 29

March 30

Appalachian State

Charlotte

Florida

Florida A&M

Florida State

Fresno State

Oklahoma

TCU

Tennessee

March 31

Kansas

Kansas State

South Dakota State

Tennessee-Chattanooga

April 6

Alabama

Be sure to follow BTSC for the latest news and notes surrounding the Steelers as they prepare for the rest of the NFL offseason.