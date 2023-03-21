Podcast: All the latest from the SCN family of Steelers podcasts, Tuesday Edition

We here at Steel Curtain Network, and our podcast platform, are here with you every step of the way as the Steelers set the stage for 2023. With so much going on, make sure you check out our ‘Podcast Roundup’ article to keep up with the latest podcasts that cover everything Steelers for your black-and-gold knowledge, curiosity and enjoyment.

BAD Language: Omar Khan’s great week doesn’t diminish Kevin Colbert’s legacy

With Omar Khan at the helm and Andy Weidl as his co-pilot, the way of acquiring personnel for the Pittsburgh Steelers has changed. But that doesn’t diminish what Kevin Colbert accomplished as the Steel City Football GM. So, Steel Curtain Network’s Bryan Anthony Davis decided to make no apologies and share his black-and-gold brand of enlightenment. Join BAD preaching his own gospel of the hypocycloids on his solo show, BAD Language.

News and Notes

Free Agency has drastically changed in Steeltown

Steelers Hangover: The 2023 Steelers picture is clearing up

There have been a ton of questions surrounding the 2023 Steelers, but answers have come during free agency and the picture is clearing up. Join Steel Curtain Network’s Daniel J. and Shannon White for another Steelers Hangover in the offseason before the 2023 season.

Check out the rundown of the show:

The Steelers are shaping up for 2023

The Steelers’ Cutting Room Floor: The Steelers free agent signings point to a different plan for team building

The signings that the Steelers have made in 2023 are a plenty. This seems to signal a new era in team building in Pittsburgh. Steel Curtain Network’s Geoffrey Benedict examines this and more on the latest episode of SCN’s “The Cutting Room Floor”.

Check out the rundown of the show:

A different plan for team building

Geoffrey walks you through everything you need to know regarding the Pittsburgh Steelers.

