March Madness of Steelers Moments: SWEET 16

It’s week 3 of Steelers March Madness. We’ve made it to our Sweet 16.

PIEROGI BRACKET

1 - The Immaculate Reception - 12/23/72 AFC Divisional Round

Tourney recap: Won its 1st round match with 94.7% of the twitter vote & 93% of website vote. Won its 2nd round match with 98% of the vote.

The Play: Nuff Said

Not Vikings, but a piece of NFL History here. With Franco Harris passing, we wanted to show you the 4k enhanced coaches film of the Immaculate Reception. Did the ball hit off Jack Tatum (required then for Franco to catch it)? Did Franco catch the ball B4 it hit the ground? pic.twitter.com/9Cd4Kg5tnK — VikeFans (@VikeFans) December 28, 2022

VS

5 - JT Thomas Picks Off Stabler - 12/29/74 AFC Championship

Tourney recap: This play reveals the fanbase’s generational divide more than anything else. In round one, the younger twitter demographic favored O’Donnel to Slash in the ‘95 AFCC. But website votes gave Thomas the advantage. It was the same story in round two, with twitter favoring Holmes’ leaning TD from ‘08.

The play: After going down 10-3 in the 3rd quarter, Pittsburgh fought back to claim a 17-13 lead in the fourth. Stabler had a chance to for a go-ahead touchdown, but future Applebee’s mogul JT Thomas made a clutch interception and returned the ball 37 yards to the Raiders 24 to seal the trip to Super Bowl 9.

12/29/74 AFC Championship: Pit@Oak

1:10 left. Steelers lead 17-13



J.T. Thomas ends it, sending the Steelers to their first ever Super Bowl pic.twitter.com/px56epewVf — Steel City Star (@steelcitystar) August 23, 2018

Bonus Commentary: The further we get into this tournament, the more passionate I’m feeling about the Immaculate Reception. Steelers Nation knows the standard is Super Bowls, and the ‘72 season and this play did not lead to a Lombardi.

3 - “The Tackle” - 1/15/06 AFC Divisional

Tourney recap: Won round 1 with 91% of the website vote and 87% of the twitter vote. Won round 2 with 94% of the vote.

The play: A shoestring tackle that saved the entire season. One of Ben’s greatest plays is one of the ugliest.

17 years ago today during the AFC Divisional playoff game at the RCA Dome in Indianapolis, Jerome Bettis fumbled on the Colts 2 yard line. 6'5" Ben Roethlisberger made the Immaculate Tackle on Colts DB Nick Harper with 1:11 left in the game and the Steelers won 21-18. pic.twitter.com/1x2d8nPW7c — Billy Hartford (@DevinBushFan) January 15, 2023

VS

10- Ike’s Redzone INT - 2/5/06 Super Bowl 40

Tourney recap: Won with 70% of the website vote and 65.9% of the twitter vote in the 1st round. Upset AB’s Helmet Catch in the 2nd round, 55%-45%

The play: The Seahawks were down 14-10 in the fourth quarter and driving. Ike Taylor intercepted Matt Hasselbeck at the Steelers 5 to keep the four-point advantage in Super Bowl XL intact.

2️⃣4️⃣ DAYS until Steelers football.



Here’s an Ike Taylor INT from Super Bowl XL. pic.twitter.com/sfA3YKiLtt — Donny Football (@DonChed54) August 18, 2022

Bonus Commentary: Maybe Ben’s tackle is the best play on this bracket. That idea is wild to me, but I think that’s how it could play out.

HALUPKI BRACKET

1 - Ben to Santonio for the Win - 2/1/09 Super Bowl XLIII

Tourney recap: Won round 1 with 98% of the website vote and 91% of the twitter vote. Won round 2 with 95% of the vote.

The Play: What’s better, the catch or the throw? With 35 seconds left, the Steelers retake the lead, 27-23, after giving up 16 unanswered 4th-quarter points to the Cardinals.

On this day 14 years ago, Ben Roethlisberger and Santonio Holmes gave us one of the best finishes in Super Bowl history pic.twitter.com/vIRbQ5t2YE — NFL on ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsNFL) February 1, 2023

VS

4 - The Immaculate Extension - 12/25/16 Week 16

Tourney recap: Won round 1 with 93% of the website vote and 81.5% of the twitter vote. Defeated Woodson’s Wildcard forced fumble in OT, 67%-33%.

The play: Christmas Day. The Ravens had won 4 straight against Pittsburgh. 13 seconds left, down 3, winner wins the division. Ben led a 10 play, 75 yard drive in 1:08, ending with AB covered in 3 players.

Bonus Commentary: I’d argue the Immaculate Extension is the greatest moment in Heinz Field history, but I think it’s run in this tournament is coming to an end.

2 - The Levitating Leap - 1/18/76 Super Bowl X

Tourney recap: Won round 1 with 94% of the website vote and 90.5% of the twitter vote. Beat Ben’s 3rd & 28 conversion in SBXL in round 2, 63%-37%.

The play: Lynn Swann, the MVP of Super Bowl X, with the signature play of the game. It’s one of the most acrobatic catches BP (before Pickens), tipping the ball to himself for the 53-yard reception. But ultimately led to no points.

Lynn Swann's "Levitating Leap"



The signature play of Super Bowl X,

47 years ago today. #Steelers pic.twitter.com/2FlipbEeeB — Kevin Gallagher (@KevG163) January 18, 2023

VS

3 - Fast Willie Takes it to the House - 2/5/06 Super Bowl XL

Tourney recap: Won round 1 with 85% of the website vote and 77.3% of the twitter vote. Defeated the Polamalu Plunge in round 2, 54%-46%.

The play: The longest TD run in Super Bowl history. It gave the Steelers a 14-3 lead in the third quarter against the Seahawks in Super Bowl XL.

February 5, 2006 SB XL. Steelers RB Willie Parker set a record for the longest rushing TD in SB history with this 75 yard run. HOF guard Alan Faneca made a great block on Seattle LB Leroy Hill. "Fast Willie" outran Seahawks safety Eric Pruitt and took it all the way to the house. pic.twitter.com/alqcA44Jf6 — Billy Hartford (@DevinBushFan) February 5, 2023

Bonus Commentary: The fact that the Levitating Leap didn’t lead to points makes me think it bows out here.

CHIPPED HAM BRACKET

1 - Stallworth’s 73-yd TD - 1/20/80 Super Bowl XIV

Tourney recap: Won round 1 with 91% of the website vote and 95.8% of the twitter vote. Won round 2 with 88% of the vote.

The play: Stallworth outran everyone for a 73-yard touchdown that gave the Steelers a 24-19 lead in the 4th over the Rams. It is the 7th lead change in the game.

"Great teams aren't always great, they're just great when they have to be."



The 73-yard fourth quarter TD rainbow from Terry Bradshaw to John Stallworth — the #Steelers' winning score of Super Bowl XIV.



This date in 1980 pic.twitter.com/ilfFNi6DC6 — Kevin Gallagher (@KevG163) January 21, 2023

VS

13 - Troy’s Strip Sack - 12/5/10 Week 13

Tourney recap: Our Sweet 16 Cinderella. This upset Jack Ham’s pick of Stabler with 74% of the website vote and 75% of the twitter vote in the first round. Then it upset the Maddox Wildcard Comeback in the 2nd round with 78% of the vote.

The play: The Division title and a 1st round bye were on the line. Baltimore was winning 10-6 and had 3 and change left on the clock. They just needed a couple first downs to end the game. With a 2nd and 5 at their own 43, Pittsburgh blitzed Timmons and Troy. Ray Rice could only pick one.

2010 Troy Polamalu Strip Sack that led to division title. 3 Minutes left on the clock and counting, all the Ravens had to do was pick up a couple first downs and this game was over. NOPE. Troy off the edge untouched. Solid game plan. pic.twitter.com/ulRZUzBRFE — Tone Digs (@ToneDigz) November 4, 2018

Bonus commentary: I think the Stallworth TD could win it all. 7 lead changes in a Super Bowl.

2 - Randle El’s Reverse Pass - 2/5/06 Super Bowl XL

Tourney recap: Won round 1 with 100% of the twitter vote and 89% of the website vote. Won round 2 with 85% of the vote.

The play: Willie Parker takes the pitch and hands off to Antwaan Randle El on the reverse, who throws it to Hines Ward for the 43-yd touchdown. It gives the Steelers a 21-10 lead against the Seahawks in Super Bowl XL.

Randel El to Ward in Super Bowl 40. Such an iconic play! #steelers pic.twitter.com/hGFHrmfjjN — Steelercrew (@Steelercrew6x) July 21, 2019

VS

3 - Swann’s Flying Circus - 1/21/79 Super Bowl XIII

Tourney recap: Twitter is not big on this play. In round 1, the twitter vote was split between Swann and Ben’s gunslinger TD. Website voting gave Swann an edge with more than 60% of the ballots. Then in round 2, Bettis pancaking Urlacher got 3 more votes than this play. However, with a 17-vote edge from the website, Swann moves on.

The play: When Roy Gerela slipped at kickoff, the squibbed kick went off Randy White, who was playing with a cast. Pittsburgh recovered and then fired the game-deciding score.

One of NFL Films' most recognizable and iconic end zone shots...



Lynn Swann's 18-yard "flying circus" touchdown grab from #Steelers quarterback Terry Bradshaw — the winning score of Super Bowl XIII, played 44 years ago today. pic.twitter.com/RLyAArrWp4 — Kevin Gallagher (@KevG163) January 21, 2023

Bonus Commentary: I think this is a generational matchup. The era you remember more fondly will get your vote. I’m curious if anyone has a strong argument one way or another.

BANANA SPLIT BRACKET

1 - Harrison’s Hundred-Yard INT - 2/1/09 Super Bowl XLIII

Tourney recap: Won round 1 with 95.6% of the twitter vote and 97% of the website vote. Won round two with 96% of the vote.

The play: 1st and goal at the 1 with 18 seconds left in the first half. James Harrison steps in front of Anquan Boldin and makes his way 100 yards for a touchdown. Instead of trailing at the half, the Steelers lead 17-7.

#Steelers linebacker James Harrison's coast-to-coast pick-six to end the first half of Super Bowl XLIII



The longest interception return in #SuperBowl history — 100 yards



14 years ago today pic.twitter.com/oya6ENNZF6 — Kevin Gallagher (@KevG163) February 1, 2023

VS

4 - Stallworth’s 75-yd TD - 1/21/79 Super Bowl XIII

Tourney recap: Won round 1 with 82.6% of the twitter vote and 88% of the website vote. Won round 2 with 83% of the vote.

The play: John Stallworth’s 75-yard catch and run tied the score 14-14 in Super Bowl XIII. At the time, it was the longest scoring play in Super Bowl history.

John Stallworth, "like a blend of sipping whiskey and 'White Lightning' — smooth, with a good, strong finishing kick".



His 75-yard TD reception tied a SB record for the longest scrimmage play, and tied Super Bowl XIII at 14 all.



The #Steelers would not trail again.



OTD in 1979 pic.twitter.com/oPWyfwM8cV — Kevin Gallagher (@KevG163) January 22, 2022

Bonus Commentary: Deebo has to win this bracket, right? Maybe even the whole thing?

2 - Troy’s Pick 6 - 1/18/09 AFC Championship

Tourney recap: Won round 1 with 95.2% of the twitter vote and 94% of the website vote. Defeated Lambert’s shove of Cliff Harris in the 2nd round by a 60%-40% margin.

The play: The Steelers had a 16-14 lead in the 4th, but Flacco 4:38 to drive down the field. Instead, Deebo applied the pressure, and Troy took it to the house.

Troy Polamalu's 40 yard pick six against the Ravens in the 2008 AFC Championship is one the greatest plays in Steelers franchise history. James Harrison doesn't get enough credit for pressuring Joe Flacco on this play. pic.twitter.com/Mdk45JuPm0 — Billy Hartford (@DevinBushFan) January 19, 2023

VS

6 - Swann Beats Double Coverage - 1/20/80 Super Bowl XIV

Tourney recap: Won round 1 with 91.3% of the twitter vote and 80% of the website vote. Upset Franco’s Super Bowl XIII TD in round two by a 57%-43% margin.

The play: Lynn Swann leaps between two defenders and completes a 47-yard touchdown catch that gives the Steelers a 17-13 lead early in the third quarter against the Rams in Super Bowl XIV.

Super Bowl XIV, OTD in 1980



Terry Bradshaw's 47-yard TD aerial to the acrobatic Lynn Swann giving #Pittsburgh a 17-13 third quarter advantage.



This is the CBS television feed with an overlay of the call by Jack Fleming and Myron Cope of the #Steelers Radio Network (WTAE, 1980). pic.twitter.com/ABY7QFzVAT — Kevin Gallagher (@KevG163) January 20, 2022

Bonus Commentary: I guess the question that’s on the horizon is will Troy’s play beat Deebo’s? Although, Troy’s play is the only one that’s not a Super Bowl moment.

Look for the Elite 8 on Friday!

