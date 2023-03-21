Steelers have a trio of players who rank at, or near, the top of the highest paid by position

The Pittsburgh Steelers are not typically the big spenders when it comes to player contracts. Since the retirement of Ben Roethlisberger, they have been able to move money around and pay those who they feel deserves the big money contracts.

Recently, ESPN listed the Top 3 players, in terms of pay, by position. Before we go any further, let’s take a look at how they broke this down...

To get the full picture on the top earners in this league, we sorted positions by two categories, which in a few cases has the same player at No. 1: Three-year average (APY) Total guaranteed money Salary information courtesy of Roster Management System.

So, when you think about the Steelers’ roster, you should know at least two players who are at the top, or near the top, in terms of pay by position.

Let’s take a look:

Edge rusher

Highest three-year APY:

1. T.J. Watt, $30.5 million

Signed: September 2021 (contract ends in 2025)

2. Joey Bosa (LAC), $29.2 million

3. Myles Garrett (CLE), $26.7 million

While the number above may look crazy, what you realize shortly after that is how when it comes to guaranteed money, Watt doesn’t even rank in the Top 3.

Total guaranteed money:

1. Joey Bosa, $102 million

Signed: July 2020 (contract ends in 2025)

2. Myles Garrett (CLE), $100 million

3. Khalil Mack (LAC), $90 million

Safety

Highest three-year APY:

1. Derwin James Jr., $19.6 million

Signed: August 2022 (contract ends in 2027)

2. Minkah Fitzpatrick (PIT), $18.6 million

3. Jamal Adams (SEA), $17.6 million

Total guaranteed money:

1. Derwin James Jr., $42 million

Signed: August 2022 (contract ends in 2027)

T2. Jamal Adams (SEA), $36 million

T2. Minkah Fitzpatrick (PIT), $36 million

T2. Jessie Bates III (ATL), $36 million

Kicker

Highest three-year APY:

1. Justin Tucker, $6.2 million

Signed: August 2022 (contract ends in 2027)

2. Matt Gay (IND), $5.9 million

3. Chris Boswell (PIT), $5.6 million

Total guaranteed money:

1. Justin Tucker, $17.5 million

Signed: August 2022 (contract ends in 2027)

2. Matt Gay (IND), $13 million

2. Chris Boswell (PIT), $12.5 million

Between these three players (Watt, Fitzpatrick and Boswell) are you happy with the allocation of funds? Do you wish they would have spent their dollars differently? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below, and be sure to stay tuned to BTSC for the latest news and notes surrounding the Steelers as they press on throughout the 2023 offseason.