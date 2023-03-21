Steelers come to terms on a one-year deal with CB James Pierre

The Pittsburgh Steelers have had a shake-up in their cornerback room, but they decided to bring back a familiar face on a one-year contract. That would be special teams ace, and depth cornerback, James Pierre.

This per the Steelers official Twitter page:

Pierre was a Restricted Free Agent (RFA) heading into the 2023 offseason, and the Steelers chose not to place a tender on Pierre before the start of the new league year. When that happened, Pierre became a free agent.

The financial terms of Pierre’s one-year contract is unknown at this time, but it is likely at a very team-friendly price.

For a recap on what Pierre’s done since entering the league, this from Steelers.com:

Pierre was originally signed by the Steelers as an undrafted free agent following the 2020 NFL Draft out of Florida Atlantic. He has played in 50 career games, with six starts in three seasons. He has 58 career tackles, including 51 solo stops, eight passes defensed, three forced fumbles, two interceptions and one fumble recovery. He also has 28 special teams tackles.

