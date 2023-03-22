Should the Steelers draft an offensive tackle in the 2023 NFL Draft?

With each Big Board article this spring, the BTSC crew will be publishing a second article complementary to that respective portion of the board. This week, we are going over the offensive tackle position and whether or not the Steelers will want to draft one in April.

If you have thoughts as to whether or not the Steelers should draft a offensive tackle this year, let us know in the comment section below. Let’s see what our resident draft analysts have to say.

Ryland B.: The Steelers’ surprising interest in Orlando Brown during free agency made it clear that the team is eyeing an upgrade at left tackle. However, with free agent options (and cap space) starting to disappear, it appears that if the Steelers get a new starting tackle this season, it will have to be through the draft.

The problem is that it isn’t a particularly strong class, but if either Broderick Jones, Peter Skoronski, or Paris Johnson are available at pick 17, they would all be very probable selections. However, the odds of Jones and Johnson being available are low, and despite Skoronski’s talent, the Steelers may not see him as a tackle — and the team doesn’t exactly need more interior depth. As a result, I see Darnell Wright and Dawand Jones being the most obvious options (at pick 17 or even 32), although they would likely be developmental picks. Both fit the mold of linemen the Steelers have been targeting this offseason: massive road-graders. And the team can risk a project-type of pick as Dan Moore can be a adequate starter in the meantime, especially when playing next to a talented guard with a high football-IQ like Isaac Seumalo.

The Steelers are clearly prioritizing upgrading their offensive line this offseason, and some clear roster holes remain at the tackle position. I think it’s reasonable to expect Pittsburgh to try to find a future starter at OT with one of their first three picks. They might even double up on the position for depth some time on Day 3. Regardless, I’d recommend familiarizing yourself with the names on BTSC’s OT Big Board, as one or two of the players listed will likely be donning the black and gold this season.

Andrew Wilbar: If Broderick Jones somehow fell to 17, he would be tough to pass up. However, I do not think the tackle class is as deep as some are making it out to be. There are a few intriguing names on Day 3, but as it pertains to finding an upgrade from Dan Moore, the only time they will be able to do it is at Pick 17, and it is more likely than not that the top three tackles will be gone by then.

John O: The Steelers presently have two younger tackles on the roster. Both are multi-year starters and project to be with the team through at least 2024. Accordingly, despite Steeler fans constantly moaning a tackle is not only needed in the draft but should be selected in round one, a case can be made the Steelers don’t actually need to draft an OT. They have two adequate (albeit unexciting) younger starters, and their backup last season was a team guy who has been with the current offensive line coach before and knows how to play.

However, the better answer is YES, the Steelers should draft an OT. This draft not only presents several first-round candidates, but it also sports numerous solid or developmental pieces that could become something in the future. Names like Darnell Wright, Dawand Jones, and Blake Freeland refer to massive humans with unusual length, size, and potential. As to Freeland, Alejandro Villanueva fans can take note of his potential given his unusual athleticism, even if he is raw and stiff for starters. Jones could be a freak or a bust so care needs to be used as to him. But beyond those prospects, Matthew Bergeron should be solid from day one, and he might be able to play guard as needed. Tyler Steen has upside and faired decently at Alabama. Even Wanya Morris and Asim Richards hold some promise and can likely be drafted in mid-to-late rounds. Finally, there is Carter Warren who protected Kenny Pickett at Pitt and, if healthy, he holds promise. These are only some of the interesting prospect names.

Hence, yes, it is time to dip a toe into the water at OT and/or draft one high if that’s the best value on the board. Bypassing the position entirely can possibly be justified by GM-speak, but this class has value so the Steelers should draft an OT.

Do you think the Steelers should acquire an offensive tackle this offseason? If so, when and how should they do it? Let us know your thoughts by voting on the poll and commenting down below.