Podcast: All the latest from the SCN family of Pittsburgh Steelers shows, Wednesday edition

We here at Steel Curtain Network, and our podcast platform, are here with you every step of the way as the Steelers set the stage for 2023. With so much going on, make sure you check out our ‘Podcast Roundup’ article to keep up with the latest podcasts that cover everything Steelers for your black-and-gold knowledge, curiosity and enjoyment.

With that being said and typed, have fun with the shows below with a brief description of each podcast.

The Steelers Fix: Grading the Steelers Free Agent Acquisitions

One week of free agency is in the books and the Steelers have made moves. How does this affect them in 2023, how does this affect the guys that the Steelers lost and how does this affect the Steelers philosophy in the 2023 NFL draft? Join Andrew Wilbar and Jeremy Betz as they cover the Steelers draft needs, free agency, and Fantasy Football on The Steelers Fix.

Check out the rundown of the show:

Steelers FA Grades

and MUCH MORE!

Listen to the show on the player below:

The Scho Bro Show: Will the Steelers do the safety dance again this offseason?

The Steelers waited until draft week to sign safeties last season. Damontae Kazee is in, but will they do that dance again with Terrell Edmunds? This will be just one of the subjects that will be discussed on the Scho Bro Show. the brotherly love entry of the Steel Curtain Network’s family of podcasts.

As always, it sure is a good time to get on the airwaves and discuss the black-and-gold. On this show, Dave and Big Bro Scho break down all things Steelers, still talk stats, and also answer questions from fans!

Check out the rundown of the show:

News and Notes

The precarious safety plan

Dave and Rich walk you through everything you need to know regarding the black-and-gold.

Listen to the show on the player below:

Let’s Ride, Wednesday: The Steelers offense is what should excite fans in 2023

The Steelers defense provided the highlight reel footage most of last season, but in 2023, it’s the offense that should steal the show. Jeff Hartman dives into this topic, as well as answers fan questions in the ever-popular mailbag segments. All on the latest “Let’s Ride” podcast.

Check out the rundown of the show:

News and Notes

The 2023 Steelers Offense should equal excitement

The Mail Bag

and MUCH MORE!

Listen to the show on the player below:

Be sure to check out this and all episodes on the following platforms:

Apple Users: CLICK HERE

Spotify: CLICK HERE

Google Play: CLICK HERE