2023 NFL Draft Big Board: Interior Offensive Linemen

Draft season is here, ladies and gentleman, and BTSC is excited to bring you our exclusive NFL Draft Big Board for the third consecutive year! Between January and April, we will be giving you an in-depth look at over 200 prospects in this draft class, ranking and analyzing noteworthy prospects at each position.

We will unveil this board one position at a time, with the final top 250 draft board coming out right before the draft. This compilation of rankings, stats, and analysis is completed by a combination of BTSC staff and community members. The rankings and grades are my own and will be updated throughout the process, while the stats and measurables are compiled by site moderator SNW. The analysis is a collaborative effort, which includes myself, Ryland B., Jeremy Betz, Noah_E., Necksnation, John O’Malley, Adam Curry, and Steve Martucci.

As it pertains to the grading scale, first-round grades will include top-five, top-ten, mid first, and late first grades. Rounds 2-4 will have early, mid, and late grades, while grades fifth round or worse will have a generic round grade. Prospects with a Round 7 grade will not be differentiated from those with an undrafted grade.

Just like last year, each big board article will be a complemented by a separate article discussing whether or not the Steelers should draft said position in the 2023 NFL Draft. Ryland will be heading up that portion of the draft coverage once again this year.

Our next position on the board is a position the Steelers could see major changes at: interior offensive line.

1. O’Cyrus Torrence | G | Florida | 6’5”, 332 lbs

2022 Stats: GP 11.

Wilbar’s Grade: Early 2nd

Andrew Wilbar: One of the safer picks in the draft, Torrence is a true plug-and-play guard who can be a starter from Day 1 in the NFL. His lack of versatility may knock him out of Round 1, but he is not likely to escape the top-40 picks. For a man of his size, Torrence is a fluid mover with sufficient mobility. He is a technically sound prospect who maintains a consistent pad level throughout each rep, and his pure power may be the best of any lineman in the class. He flatout moves defenders backward, and there is no other way to describe it. He is not going to be doing much pulling, but in a true power/gap scheme, he will get the job done in the run game.

2. John Michael Schmitz | C | Minnesota | 6’4”, 320 lbs

2022 Stats: GP 12.

Wilbar’s Grade: Early 2nd

Ryland B.: Schmitz doesn’t exactly come across as a generational talent at center – but he’s a rock-solid Day 2 pick who could be a quality starter at the NFL level. Schmitz has good size for the position and solid mobility. He’s quick off the snap and adequate when it comes to pulling or moving to the second level. He’s aware and active in pass protection and a high-effort run blocker. I do feel like his leverage can be a bit high at times, as Schmitz isn’t an overly powerful blocker. I never saw him get thrown backwards and embarrassed on tape, but there were moments where a stronger anchor or forward drive would’ve been appreciated. Schmitz will still definitely be able to hold his own in the NFL, however, and he’s quite effective on double teams. His experience and well-rounded skillset should make him an immediate starter.

3. Joe Tippmann | C | Wisconsin | 6’6”, 320 lbs

2022 Stats: GP 12.

Wilbar’s Grade: Mid 2nd

John O: Tippman is a huge, strong center prospect. He plays smartly with awareness of what is happening around him. Despite his largesse, he possesses capable athleticism and mobility to pull on running plays plus moves well to block pass rushers. Wisconsin regularly ran successfully up the middle behind Tippmann repeatedly. He played center his last two years with the Badgers – after redshirting and then being a reserve. Tippmann possesses the size and strength to play guard and experimented with differing positions at the Senior Bowl . His unusual height creates certain questions at center versus shorter, quicker players who sometimes get the drop on him, stay low, and push him backward. He got called for more penalties than one would like also. Coaching will be key to assist Tippmann maintain leverage and control. Nonetheless, he strikes as a bright player with quality technique and will be a high draft pick. If his size at center proves problematic at center, Tippmann can play guard. He should be a long-term starter somewhere.

4. Steve Avila | G/C | TCU | 6’4”, 330 lbs

2022 Stats: GP 15.

Wilbar’s Grade: Late 2nd

John O: Avila is a big, strong people-mover that brings grit and toughness to the guard position. He is highly versatile having played left guard in 2022, center in 2021, and right guard plus right tackle in 2020. In 2022, TCU ran left behind Avila repeatedly. He also pulls well and moves with athleticism to the second level. Avila is physical and shows decent technique. He’s far from perfect, however. He loses focus at times and struggles when his assignment doesn’t give him someone obvious to block. His agility sideways isn’t what he brings when moving forward either. When helping with double teams, rushers still get between or around him after he makes contact due to hesitation, lack of agility, or sometimes he seems to think the play is over after his initial punch. These traits negatively impact his ability to pick up defenders while pulling or assisting others. Overall, Avila’s versatility and talent otherwise make him a quality prospect. He’ll need some talented coaching to keep him grinding and solve his present weaknesses. You should expect a lengthy NFL career though as a starter at guard.

5. Luke Wypler | C | Ohio State | 6’3”, 300 lbs

2022 Stats: GP 13.

Wilbar’s Grade: Late 2nd

Jeremy: Luke Wypler isn’t a big-bodied mauler at Center, but he is a technician who relies on quick feet and hands to gain the advantage over attacking defenders. An extremely cerebral player with enough athleticism to handle pulls and swings from the inside. His lack of length can be an issue against bigger interior defenders, but he sets a good base and relies on being more technically sound than his opponent to win reps. Fantastic pre-snap identification skills and rarely puts himself out of position with late/improper snaps. Overall, Wypler profiles as a high-floor, low-ceiling starting Center. Would love to see him add about 15 more pounds at the next level.

6. Andrew Vorhees | G | USC | 6’6”, 320 lbs

2022 Stats: GP 11.

Wilbar’s Grade: Early 3rd

Ryland B.: Vorhees unfortunately tore his ACL while at the NFL Combine , which didn’t do his draft stock any favors. But he still managed to impress scouts, recording 38 bench press reps post-injury, which was more than any other prospect at this year’s combine. His tape is equally impressive. Vorhees is a big, powerful guard with a nasty streak in the run game. He plays with great effort and excellent leg drive, and in pass protection he has a great anchor. He has adequate NFL athleticism for the position but won’t wow with his mobility, and at times his aggressiveness can get the best of him as he can lunge a bit much when blocking. There are definitely some weaknesses in his game, but Vorhees fits the bill for the Steelers’ scheme preference of bigger guards. His draft projection started as a Day 3 pick but has steadily risen as the draft gets closer. A torn ACL complicates things, but Pittsburgh should still keep their eye on Andrew Vorhees in the draft process.

7. Braeden Daniels | T/G | Utah | 6’4”, 297 lbs

2022 Stats: GP 14.

Wilbar’s Grade: Early 3rd

Andrew Wilbar: Playing primarily tackle for the Utes, Daniels is a guy I see moving inside in the pros. Despite a lack of similarities in terms of collegiate situation, I see a little bit of Steelers guard James Daniels in him. James Daniels was primarily a center in college who moved to guard, whereas Daniels will be making the move from tackle. Nonetheless, Daniels was a fluid mover in space with great lateral quickness, and he did a phenomenal job gaining leverage due to elite quickness out of his stance. Braeden may not be as technically sound as Daniels was coming out, but he possesses similar quickness and mobility. He needs to learn not to play over his feet, but overall, I see him as a guy who will be a better guard than tackle in the pros.

8. Jon Gaines | G | UCLA | 6’4”, 300 lbs

2022 Stats: GP 13.

Wilbar’s Grade: Mid 3rd

Andrew Wilbar: Gaines put a lot of people, including myself, on notice after a phenomenal combine workout. Running a 5.01 40 with a 1.73 split at over 300 pounds is rare to see, but that was just one aspect of Gaines’ great day. He was fantastic in on-field drills, displaying great effort and tenacity in each drill. On tape, I love Gaines’ balance of technique, power, and punch. He puts a lot of oomph into his punches, and he has the lower-body strength to simply push defenders backward. He is not the type of player you would expect at just over 300 pounds, but he has the physicality to make it in the NFL. His biggest issue is a lack of body control, as he plays off-balanced too often and lacks ideal foot quickness. He is still a work in progress, but his athleticism has created himself a high ceiling.

9. Olusegun Oluwatimi | Michigan | 6’3”, 307 lbs

2022 Stats: GP 14.

Wilbar’s Grade: Mid 3rd

Andrew Wilbar: Olu’s offseason has been frustrating to watch. His 2022 tape was incredible, and don’t get me wrong when I say that tape is still the most important thing to pay attention to when evaluating a prospect. However, he had some down moments at the Senior Bowl, and his testing at the combine was subpar, to say the least. His arms measured in shorter than 33”, he ran a 5.38 in the 40 with a 1.86 split, and his agility in on-field drills was nothing special. This has affected his draft stock greatly, as he was once in a position to vie for the consensus number one center in this class. On tape, though, the man simply knows how to play football and bully people. He was a huge factor in Michigan’s win over Ohio State last year, springing two huge runs that were both taken to the house by Donovan Edwards. He is a mid-round prospect who could develop into a fantastic center if his lack of elite physical traits do not get in the way.

10. McClendon Curtis | G | Chattanooga | 6’6”, 328 lbs

2022 Stats: GP 11.

Wilbar’s Grade: Late 3rd

Andrew Wilbar: Just one year ago, we saw a Chattanooga lineman taken in Round 1 of the draft in Cole Strange. After a strong rookie campaign from Strange, the bar has been set high for his former teammate, who is likely to be taken in the middle rounds of the draft. Curtis is a semi-athletic guard with outstanding length and exceptional hand usage. What I appreciate about his game is his awareness. Whenever freed up, he is always assisting other linemen and seeing who he can help out. He also has a sky-high ceiling as a run blocker if he can learn to keep the pads low and strengthen his upper half. Best case scenario, he is a more athletic version of former Steelers lineman Ramon Foster. He isn’t the flashiest player, but he will get the job done consistently.

11. Jake Andrews | C | Troy | 6’3”, 315 lbs

2022 Stats: GP 14.

Wilbar’s Grade: Late 3rd

Andrew Wilbar: Andrews may not have the best length or elite athleticism, but I absolutely love his tape. He has quietly put together a nice offseason, displaying great hustle and will at both the Senior Bowl and the combine. Andrews embraces the title of an offensive lineman. He simply loves playing in the trenches and pushing people around. On shorter passes near the line of scrimmage, Andrews knows how to get upfield, never giving up on a rep and always moving on to the next block. Don’t let his lack of length and size foot you, because he is as strong as any center in this class at the point of attack. His strong hands and wide base allow him to hold up against even the strongest of defensive linemen.

12. Nick Broeker | T/G/C | Ole Miss | 6’4”, 305 lbs

2022 Stats: GP 13.

Wilbar’s Grade: Mid 4th

Andrew Wilbar: One of the most versatile linemen in this class, Broeker is an experienced blocker who rarely makes a significant mistake. Broeker is not only a great communicator on the line, but he also displays great technique and footwork. Despite being a better pass blocker than run blocker, I see his best fit coming at guard in the NFL, where his lack of arm length will not be as big an issue. He knows how to finish blocks, and he never backs down from a challenge in the trenches. If he wants to take his game to the next level, however, he needs to work on his hand usage and leverage. Those areas did not improve much during his time at Ole Miss.

13. Ricky Stromberg | C | Arkansas | 6’4”, 310 lbs

2022 Stats: GP 12.

Wilbar’s Grade: Late 4th

Jeremy: Stromberg is an interesting study. His measurements aren’t prototypical for the Center position, but he has an excellent natural feel for the position. He tends to play high which causes him to lose leverage on defenders. Good communicator and good athleticism overall to get to the outside on pull concepts and affect the second level of the defense. What he lacks in bend he makes up for in attitude, with a punch-you-in-the-mouth approach to blocking. Overall, he needs refinement technically, but has the natural awareness and skill to hold down the Center position at the next level.

14. Sidy Sow | G | Eastern Michigan | 6’5”, 334 lbs

2022 Stats: GP 13.

Wilbar’s Grade: Late 4th

Noah_E: Sow possesses a bulky frame and wins with power. He is dominant at the point of attack and plays through the whistle. As a run blocker he simply plows through defenders. Despite a deadly initial punch, he’s a little slow off the snap and is often overwhelmed by speed rushers. Sow could use some work on his balance and his hand technique is disappointing. He performed well at the combine though, especially for his size, so I’m not worried about his athleticism which is a major plus. He may not be an instant starter, but he has the skill to stick around in this league, and maybe he’ll carve out a role for himself.

15. Anthony Bradford | G | LSU | 6’5”, 335 lbs

2022 Stats: GP 13.

Wilbar’s Grade: Early 5th

Andrew Wilbar: Bradford is one of those late-round linemen who are easy to fall in love with. Despite not being the most agile or fluid mover, Bradford has been successful as a puller, displaying great awareness and power as a lead blocker. The sheer power he possesses and plays with is enough to raise eyebrows, and his violent hands can take defenders out of a play. The biggest knock to his overall upside is a lack of schematic versatility. He is exclusively a fit in a man/gap scheme, as he does not have the footwork or fluidity out of his stance to hold up in any type of zone scheme. Originally from Muskegon, Michigan, Bradford has experience playing in both cold and hot climates. It will be interesting to see how much his draft stock fluctuates between now and the draft, as he is definitely a high-ceiling/low-floor prospect.

16. Jarrett Patterson | G | Notre Dame | 6’4”, 305 lbs

2022 Stats: GP 12.

Wilbar’s Grade: Early 5th

Adam C: Having been recruited to Notre Dame as a tackle, and playing center and guard across his five years, Jarrett Patterson offers great versatility which teams are going to like. His four years starting show on tape, as he plays intelligently, with good blitz pickup and uses his good initial twitch to gain leverage well in run plays. He drops his hips well and anchors in pass protection and has good punch timing, although his shorter arm length may reduce that effectiveness against NFL defensive linemen. In the run game Patterson excels in duo blocking, and his understanding of leverage, coupled with good footwork through contact makes him a good fit for gap run schemes. His slower than desirable lateral speed may reduce his ability in zone blocking schemes. A good athlete with good size, just not exceptional, he’s a prospect that can compete to start immediately in the right scheme.

17. Emil Ekyior, Jr. | G | Alabama | 3’3”, 307 lbs

2022 Stats: GP 13.

Wilbar’s Grade: Mid 5th

Adam C: Ekyior brings 40+ games of experience from Alabama with him, predominantly at left guard. His experience shows up in pass protection with good blitz and stunt pick-up. However, he tends to pass set quite high which allows defenders to get hands into his chest. This then leads to some balance issues and being driven back by speed to power rushers, something which would have to be fixed in order for him to compete at the pro level. The run game is definitely his strength, where he plays with a nasty streak, and finishes blocks well. Ekyior has a good reach block and gains leverage on defenders well, keeping feet moving through contact, driving linemen backwards. Versatile in gap or zone scheme, if he strengthens his pass protection, he could be a starter for any team.

18. Juice Scruggs | C | Penn State | 6’3”, 315 lbs

2022 Stats: GP 13.

Wilbar’s Grade: Mid 5th

Adam C: Starting at both left and right guard and transitioning to center in his final year, his ability to play across the interior, coupled with an ability to play both man and zone blocking schemes means he can have an immediate impact wherever he’s drafted. Juice fires off the snap quickly, with good pad level and solid hand placement, and good coordination between feet, lower body and hands. In the run game he doesn’t consistently dominate, partially due to slow feet after contact and may struggle to move NFL level defensive linemen. As a result of struggling to dominate he loses balance over-extending occasionally. Should have the capability to be a back-up initially, and is versatile enough to stick around in the league.

19. Tashawn Manning | G | Kentucky | 6’4”, 335 lbs

2022 Stats: GP 12.

Wilbar’s Grade: Mid 5th

Adam C: Manning jumps off the film immediately with his power and nastiness in both the pass and the run game. He plays aggressively, is tough and strong and can take on even the largest nose tackles and dominate. He has consistent hand placement and always looks for work in pass protection. However, as great as some of his tape is, he is a limited athlete, good first step quickness but longer pulls or climbing to the second level is an issue. Also, shorter than average arm length coupled with aggression leads to overreaches and lunging, losing balance and getting beaten quickly. He either dominates or is a liability. As a raw prospect, with limited athleticism, it will be difficult for him to fix all these issues to become a starter in the league, but he has the ability to become a good backup in a run-heavy offense.

20. Alex Forsyth | C | Oregon | 6’3”, 305 lbs

2022 Stats: GP 12.

Wilbar’s Grade: Late 5th

Ryland B.: Forsyth was a great college center who brings a lot of experience to the table. However, I do have my worries about his fit at the next level. Forsyth is a solid athlete but he lacks range as a blocker, often lunging and twisting rather than moving laterally. He plays a little high as well which minimizes his power in the run game. He does have good technique overall and is very mobile vertically, doing a great job of moving to the next level on run blocks. Forsyth has some promising physical tools and technique, but he’ll likely hear his name called on Day 3.

21. Chandler Zavala | G | North Carolina State | 6’3”, 322 lbs

2022 Stats: GP 12.

Wilbar’s Grade: Late 5th

Adam C: The left guard for the wolfpack is a prospect with good physical attributes but will need to sharpen up technique to become a starter at the next level. He possesses good size, length and play strength, and matches that with his athleticism with good speed and agility. In the pass game Zavala plays well, displaying good awareness and good leverage despite his taller frame. In the run game he is coordinated and can win at the point of attack. He shows a good understanding of angles when climbing to the second level. Shows a good but not great feel for combo blocks. While he has enough power, he struggles to be really aggressive in the run and finish blocks, struggling to stay engaged especially at the second level.

BEST OF THE REST

22. Cooper Hodges | G | Appalachian State | 6’4”, 304 lbs

2022 Stats: GP 12.

Wilbar’s Grade: 6th

23. Jerome Carvin | G | Tennessee | 6’5”, 313 lbs

2022 Stats: GP 13.

Wilbar’s Grade: 6th

24. Brent Laing | G | Minnesota-Duluth | 6’4”, 294 lbs

2022 Stats: GP 11.

Wilbar’s Grade: 7th/UDFA

25. Henry Banivalu | G | Washington | 6’6”, 330 lbs

2022 Stats: GP 13.

Wilbar’s Grade: 7th/UDFA

26. T.J. Bass | G | Oregon | 6’5”, 318 lbs

2022 Stats: GP 13.

Wilbar’s Grade: 7th/UDFA

27. Jovaughn Gwyn | G | South Carolina | 6’3”, 300 lbs

2022 Stats: GP 13.

Wilbar’s Grade: 7th/UDFA

