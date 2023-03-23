Podcasts: All the latest from the SCN family of Pittsburgh Steelers shows, Thursday edition

We here at BTSC, and our podcast platform Steel Curtain Network, are here with you every step of the way as the Steelers set the stage for 2023. With so much going on, make sure you check out our ‘Podcast Roundup’ article to keep up with the latest podcasts that cover everything Steelers for your black-and-gold knowledge, curiosity and enjoyment.

With that being said and typed, have fun with the shows below with a brief description of each podcast.

The Steel City Insider: The impact of Isaac Seumalo on the Steelers and their draft plan

The Pittsburgh Steelers signed Isaac Seumalo to a 3-year contract this weekend, and his impact will be on both the offensive line and the team’s overall draft plans. Listen to Jeremy Hritz and Jim Wexell talk about that, and much more, on the latest episode of the Steel City Insider.

Listen to the show on the player below:

The Curtain Call: Will the Steelers go back to Ohio State in the 2023 draft?

The guys from SCN’s Know Your Enemy are in full offseason mode as we all start the process of moving into ‘23. Tonight, Shannon White and Geoffrey Benedict look at Ohio State Buckeye draft prospects with Chris Renne from Land Grant Podcast Network.

News and Notes

The Ohio State University

Special Guest: Chris Renne from Land Grant Podcast Network

Geoffrey and Shannon walk you through everything you need to know regarding the black-and-gold.

Listen to the show on the player below:

The Steelers Stat Geek: Down and distance numbers for 2022

When the Steelers are in-stadium, down and distance could alter an entire game plan. What did those numbers equate to for the Steelers in 2022? Thank goodness for the Stat Geek to break it all “dahn”. This is just one of the topics that will be discussed by Dave Schofield on the Thursday episode of the AM podcast lineup, “The Steelers Stat Geek”. Join Steel Curtain Network’s Editor as he pulls out the Steelers slide rule and geeks out only like he can.

Check out the rundown of the show:

Compensatory update

Down and distances for the 2022 season

The most efficient Steelers running backs

and more geeky numbers!

Listen to the show on the player below:

