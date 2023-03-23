Steelers announce jersey number of newly signed players for 2023

On Wednesday, the Pittsburgh Steelers announced the jersey numbers for the five new players they have signed so far in free agency in 2023.

New numbers are in pic.twitter.com/3qDLuibSs7 — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) March 22, 2023

When a new player join the team, there’s always a question of jersey availability. While some veteran players can actually pay someone else in order to get their jersey number they want, it doesn’t appear to be the case this year with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Here is a brief rundown for each player in regards to their new number, their past numbers, and other players have worn this number for the Steelers.

Patrick Peterson

Number: 20

Previous numbers: 21, 7

Last Steelers player to wear it: Cam Sutton

Most notable Steelers: Rocky Bleier, Dwayne Washington, Bryant McFadden

It was obvious that Peterson was not going to try to wear number 7, and number 21 was used by Tre Norwood for the last two seasons. It appears it was much easier for Peterson to wear the same number his cousin Bryant McFadden wore in Pittsburgh rather than convince Norwood to surrender his number.

Elandon Roberts

Number: 50

Previous numbers: 52, 44

Last Steelers player to wear it: Malik Reed

Most notable Steelers: Ryan Shazier, David Little, Larry Foote

The number 52 has not been in circulation since 1988 as it belong to the legendary Mike Webster. There was nothing keeping Roberts from wearing the number 44 which he had for one season in Miami. That is, unless the Steelers knows something we don’t as it belonged to Derek Watt in 2022.

Cole Holcomb

Number: 55

Previous numbers: 55

Last Steelers player to wear it: Devin Bush

Most notable Steelers: Joey Porter, John Kolb, Jerry Olsalvsky

This was the easiest choice of all the players as the only number Holcomb has worn in the NFL is 55 which just recently became available as the Steelers moved on from Devin Bush.

Nate Herbig

Number: 71

Previous numbers: 67, 65, 68

Last Steelers player to wear it: Joe Haeg

Most notable Steeler: Charlie Bradshaw, Gordon Gravelle, Matt Feiler

Although the number 67 appeared to be available which was what Herbig wore his three years in Philadelphia, he opted to have his first season with a number in the 70s. Perhaps it’s a new city so a new number is in store.

Isaac Seumalo

Number: 73

Previous numbers: 73, 56

Last Steelers player to wear it: Carlos Davis

Most notable Steeler: Ramon Foster, Craig Wolfley, Kendall Simmons

After playing five seasons in Philadelphia with the number 73, Seumalo changed to 56 for the last two years. With that number currently occupied by Alex Highsmith, it was an easy choice to go back to his previous number.

So which number choice do you think is the most fitting? If you were to be gifted a jersey of one of the new players, which one would you choose? Make sure to leave your thoughts in the comments below.