Terrell Edmunds sends out tweet suggesting he’s leaving the Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers have been very active during the first week of NFL Free Agency, yet many of their own free agents remain unsigned. Several players like Devin Bush, Robert Spillane and Malik Reed have found new homes, but there are still some players who are looking to get a new contract.

It has been assumed by most of the fan base the team will bring back safety Terrell Edmunds at some point, but, like last offseason, no deal has been made just yet. Thursday, Edmunds took to his official Twitter account and sent out a thank you tweet to the fans, coaches and teammates he got to know and love during his time in Pittsburgh.

“Thank you Pittsburgh for making my dreams come to reality! You will forever be a part of me and my journey! I’m thankful for all of my coaches, teammates and every fan supporting! To my bruddas y’all kno how we rockin, it’s gonna be luv until the wheels fall off.”

While there has been nothing official on Edmunds signing elsewhere, you have to wonder if this is Edmunds suggesting the Steelers told him he wasn’t in their plans in the future. At this point, it is all speculation, but from the aforementioned tweet it doesn’t sound promising for Edmunds to return in 2023.

Earlier this offseason the Steelers were faced with two safeties hitting free agency, Edmunds and Damontae Kazee. The Steelers chose to give Kazee a two-year deal, making their preferred choice known. If Edmunds indeed finds a new team in 2023, the team will be looking for another safety to add to their secondary either through free agency or the 2023 NFL Draft.

Be sure to stay tuned to BTSC for the latest news and notes surrounding the Steelers as they prepare for the rest of the 2023 NFL offseason.