Steelers Burning Question: What position needs addressed BEFORE the 2023 NFL Draft?

The Pittsburgh Steelers are entering the 2023 NFL offseason with some new faces on their roster. The team was very active throughout the first wave of free agency, but most would agree not all the proverbial boxes have been checked for the team.

At this point, we are nearing the one month mark before the 2023 NFL Draft, and most fans believe it is in the best interest of the organization to have all those boxes checked before the draft takes place. In doing so, you allow your approach to not be draft by position (hello, Artie Burns), but draft the Best Player Available (BPA).

There are a lot positions which could still be addressed before the draft, and for a variety of reasons. Some are purely for depth, while other positions could be one where they could see significant playing time on Day 1.

Below are the options for you to place your vote:

Outside Linebacker

Safety

Cornerback

Defensive Line

Wide Receiver

Other

We encourage all our readers to go to the comment section and explain your choice. Why did you vote the way you did?

At this point, go ahead and VOTE below!

Poll What position needs addressed BEFORE the 2023 NFL Draft? OLB

Safety

CB

Defensive Line

WR

Other vote view results 18% OLB (207 votes)

30% Safety (336 votes)

14% CB (159 votes)

21% Defensive Line (241 votes)

7% WR (79 votes)

6% Other (75 votes) 1097 votes total Vote Now

Be sure to stay tuned to BTSC for the latest news and notes surrounding the Steelers as they not only press on throughout free agency, but also gear up for the biggest event of the offseason — the 2023 NFL Draft.