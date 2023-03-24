 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

March Madness of Steelers Moments: ELITE 8

Could 2 Troy moments make the Final Four?

By OrpheusKyleChrise
/ new
2005 AFC Divisional Playoff Game - Pittsburgh Steelers vs Indianapolis Colts - January 15, 2006 Photo by Don Larson/Getty Images

The Elite 8 is here, and the choices have been very interesting. No dynasty Super Bowl moments remain, arguably a generational result of the voting. But there is still a lot of variety. Troy and Ben both appear twice, but there’s a Willie Parker run, a Randle El throw, and of course, a James Harrison interception. Let’s see who’s knocking on the door of the Final Four.

PIEROGI BRACKET

1 - The Immaculate Reception - 12/23/72 AFC Divisional Round

Tourney recap: Won its 1st round match with 94.7% of the twitter vote & 93% of website vote. Won its 2nd round match with 98% of the vote. Won the Sweet 16 round with 98% of the vote.

The Play: Nuff Said

VS

3 - “The Tackle” - 1/15/06 AFC Divisional

Tourney recap: Won round 1 with 91% of the website vote and 87% of the twitter vote. Won round 2 with 94% of the vote. Won the Sweet 16 round with 91% of the vote.

The play: A shoestring tackle that saved the entire season. One of Ben’s greatest plays is one of the ugliest.

Bonus Commentary: Surprisingly, Franco has the last remaining play from the Dynasty era. But I’d argue this play is more symbolic than actual. Take away the Immaculate Reception, and we lose a lot of mythos, but the dynasty probably still happens. Take away The Tackle, and Ben doesn’t get his first Super Bowl, and probably takes a lot longer before he has Hall of Fame consideration.

Poll

Better Moment?

view results
  • 77%
    1: Immaculate Reception
    (117 votes)
  • 22%
    3: The Tackle
    (34 votes)
151 votes total Vote Now

HALUPKI BRACKET

1 - Ben to Santonio for the Win - 2/1/09 Super Bowl XLIII

Tourney recap: Won round 1 with 98% of the website vote and 91% of the twitter vote. Won round 2 with 95% of the vote. Won the Sweet 16 round with 91% of the vote.

The Play: What’s better, the catch or the throw? With 35 seconds left, the Steelers retake the lead, 27-23, after giving up 16 unanswered 4th-quarter points to the Cardinals.

VS

3 - Fast Willie Takes it to the House - 2/5/06 Super Bowl XL

Tourney recap: Won round 1 with 85% of the website vote and 77.3% of the twitter vote. Defeated the Polamalu Plunge in round 2, 54%-46%. Beat the Levitating Leap in the Sweet 16, 60%-40%

The play: The longest TD run in Super Bowl history. It gave the Steelers a 14-3 lead in the third quarter against the Seahawks in Super Bowl XL.

Bonus Commentary: Ben in the fourth. I think that’s all that needs to be said, all due respect to the Willie play.

Poll

Better Moment?

view results
  • 96%
    1: Ben to Holmes
    (140 votes)
  • 3%
    3: Fast Willie TD
    (5 votes)
145 votes total Vote Now

CHIPPED HAM BRACKET

2 - Randle El’s Reverse Pass - 2/5/06 Super Bowl XL

Tourney recap: Won round 1 with 100% of the twitter vote and 89% of the website vote. Won round 2 with 85% of the vote. Won the Sweet 16 round, beating Swann’s Flying Circus catch 67%-33%.

The play: Willie Parker takes the pitch and hands off to Antwaan Randle El on the reverse, who throws it to Hines Ward for the 43-yd touchdown. It gives the Steelers a 21-10 lead against the Seahawks in Super Bowl XL.

VS

13 - Troy’s Strip Sack - 12/5/10 Week 13

Tourney recap: The Cinderella story continues. This upset Jack Ham’s pick of Stabler with 74% of the website vote and 75% of the twitter vote in the first round. Then it upset the Maddox Wildcard Comeback in the 2nd round with 78% of the vote. In the Sweet 16, it upset Stallworth’s Super Bowl 14 TD with 54% of the vote.

The play: The Division title and a 1st round bye were on the line. Baltimore was winning 10-6 and had 3 and change left on the clock. They just needed a couple first downs to end the game. With a 2nd and 5 at their own 43, Pittsburgh blitzed Timmons and Troy. Ray Rice could only pick one.

Bonus commentary: Wow. I didn’t see the Troy play going this far. At this point, maybe even Franco should watch his back.

Poll

Better Moment?

view results
  • 63%
    2: Randle El to Ward
    (92 votes)
  • 36%
    13: Troy’s Strip Sack
    (53 votes)
145 votes total Vote Now

BANANA SPLIT BRACKET

1 - Harrison’s Hundred-Yard INT - 2/1/09 Super Bowl XLIII

Tourney recap: Won round 1 with 95.6% of the twitter vote and 97% of the website vote. Won round two with 96% of the vote. Won the Sweet 16 round with 96% of the vote.

The play: 1st and goal at the 1 with 18 seconds left in the first half. James Harrison steps in front of Anquan Boldin and makes his way 100 yards for a touchdown. Instead of trailing at the half, the Steelers lead 17-7.

VS

2 - Troy’s Pick 6 - 1/18/09 AFC Championship

Tourney recap: Won round 1 with 95.2% of the twitter vote and 94% of the website vote. Defeated Lambert’s shove of Cliff Harris in the 2nd round by a 60%-40% margin. Won the Sweet 16 round with 88% of the vote.

The play: The Steelers had a 16-14 lead in the 4th, but Flacco 4:38 to drive down the field. Instead, Deebo applied the pressure, and Troy took it to the house.

Bonus Commentary: Deebo is gonna have to defeat arguably the best moment ever from Heinz Field to move on.

Poll

Better Moment?

view results
  • 88%
    1: Deebo’s INT
    (128 votes)
  • 11%
    2: Troy’s Pick-6
    (17 votes)
145 votes total Vote Now

We’ll unveil the Final Four next week!

Kyle Chrise is the host of the Steel Curtain Network podcast “What Yinz Talkin’ Bout.” New episodes are released every Thursday.

More From Behind the Steel Curtain

Loading comments...