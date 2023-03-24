2023 Steelers Mock Draft Simulations: Which one is the best for the Steelers?

With a little over a month until the beginning of the 2023 NFL Draft, it is time to take a quick look at some of the most popular draft simulators on the web.
As a disclaimer, these are not based upon what I actually think would happen in the scenarios shown. This is simply a fun exercise to do using your imagination and fantasizing. It is also a good test to see which ones are the most accurate or most realistic.
Today, we will be looking at five different simulators, PFN, Fanspeak, PFF, Walk The Mock, and NFL Mock Draft Database. Be sure to join in yourself, sharing a mock draft from your favorite simulator in the comment section.
Pro Football Network
- Traded Pick 32 to SF for Pick 99 and 2024 1st round pick
- Traded Pick 120 to CLE for Picks 126 and 190
17. Peter Skoronski, OT, Northwestern
49. Jack Campbell, LB, Iowa
80. Mazi Smith, DT, Michigan
99. Sam LaPorta, TE, Iowa
126. Jakorian Bennett, CB, Maryland
190. Byron Young, EDGE, Tennessee
234. Darrell Luter Jr., CB, South Alabama
241. Jacob Copeland, WR, Maryland
Probably the most realistic of the ones you will see, the Steelers address major needs on both sides of the ball. Getting handed a gift with Skoronski in Round 1 was a surprise, but the big win was getting an extra first-round pick in 2024, a draft which will be much deeper than this one.
PFF
It is not likely we see DJ Turner fall all the way to Pick 80, but what a value it would be, especially considering that corner was not addressed with any of the first three picks.
Walk The Mock
1:17 - OT Peter Skoronski, Northwestern
2:14 - LB Trenton Simpson, Clemson
2:18 - DL Mazi Smith, Michigan
3:17 - DL Gervon Dexter, Florida
4:18 - CB Darius Rush, South Carolina
5:14 - WR Bryce Ford-Wheaton, West Virginia
5:35 - TE Zack Kuntz, Old Dominion
7:5 - QB Aidan O’Connell, Purdue
7:6 - EDGE Robert Beal Jr., Georgia
7:15 - CB Steven Gilmore, Marshall
7:17 - LB Yasir Abdullah, Louisville
7:25 - RB Lew Nichols III, Central Michigan
7:39 - OT Joey Fisher, Shepherd
Acquired via (GB): 2:14, 5:14, 5:35, 7:15, 7:25, 7:39, 7:6, 2023 Rd 4, 2023 Rd 5, 2023 Rd 6, 2023 Rd 7
Traded Away: 2:1
I was offered this deal by Green Bay and simply could not pass it up. Stocking up on Day 3 picks while still landing a first-round talent is a huge win. Smith and Dexter together could end out as one of the top defensive line pairings in the NFL, as they are two of the most gifted athletes in this class.
Fanspeak
17: R1 P17 CB Joey Porter Jr. - Penn State
32: R2 P1 QB Anthony Richardson - Florida
49: R2 P18 OT Darnell Wright - Tennessee
80: R3 P17 DL Calijah Kancey - Pitt
120: R4 P18 EDGE Will McDonald IV - Iowa State
234: R7 P17 WR Bryce Ford-Wheaton - West Virginia
241: R7 P24 EDGE Byron Young - Tennessee
This was by far the worst draft board, as there is no way any of these picks are available at the spots I got them at. Is it ideal to take a quarterback at 32? Absolutely not, but how could you pass it up at that point? Develop him, and pray that you can trade one of your two quarterbacks for a massive haul.
NFL Mock Draft Database
- 1.32 for 2.36, 3.77, 5.171, 6.182, 6.189, 7.251 and 2024 R5
- 2.49 for 2.55, 3.81, and 2024 R5
- 3.68 for 3.70, 3.100, 5.141, 5.174, and 6.214
- 4.120 for 2024 R3, 2024 R4, and 2024 R7
Trade Recap
-
Pittsburgh Receives:
2023: Round 2, Pick 48
2024: Round 1
2024: Round 2
2024: Round 3
2024: Round 3
2024: Round 6
Detroit Receives:
2023: Round 1, Pick 17
-
Pittsburgh Receives:
2023: Round 2, Pick 36
2023: Round 3, Pick 77
2023: Round 5, Pick 171
2023: Round 6, Pick 182
2023: Round 6, Pick 189
2023: Round 7, Pick 251
2024: Round 5
Los Angeles Receives:
2023: Round 1, Pick 32
-
Pittsburgh Receives:
2023: Round 2, Pick 55
2023: Round 3, Pick 81
2024: Round 5
Detroit Receives:
2023: Round 2, Pick 49
-
Pittsburgh Receives:
2023: Round 3, Pick 68
Denver Receives:
2023: Round 3, Pick 77
2023: Round 6, Pick 189
-
Pittsburgh Receives:
2023: Round 3, Pick 70
2023: Round 3, Pick 100
2023: Round 5, Pick 141
2023: Round 5, Pick 174
2023: Round 6, Pick 214
Las Vegas Receives:
2023: Round 3, Pick 68
-
Pittsburgh Receives:
2023: Round 3, Pick 71
2024: Round 4
2024: Round 6
New Orleans Receives:
2023: Round 3, Pick 70
-
Pittsburgh Receives:
2024: Round 3
2024: Round 4
2024: Round 7
Cincinnati Receives:
2023: Round 4, Pick 120
-
Pittsburgh Receives:
2023: Round 5, Pick 147
2023: Round 7, Pick 228
Tennessee Receives:
2023: Round 5, Pick 174
2023: Round 6, Pick 182
- 36 Trenton Simpson | LB | Clemson
- 48 Gervon Dexter | DL | Florida
- 55 D.J. Turner | CB | Michigan
- 71 Sydney Brown | S | Illinois
- 80 Joe Tippmann | IOL | Wisconsin
- 81 Blake Freeland | OT | BYU
- 100 Darius Rush | CB | South Carolina
- 141 Zack Kuntz | TE | Old Dominion
- 147 Andrew Vorhees | IOL | USC
- 171 Charlie Jones | WR | Purdue
- 214 Jerrod Clark | DL | Coastal Carolina
- 228 Aidan O’Connell | QB | Purdue
- 234 Bryce Baringer | P | Michigan State
- 241 Lew Nichols III | RB | Central Michigan
- 251 Kyle Patterson | TE | Air Force
Which mock draft was your favorite? Be sure to let us know in the comment section below, and stay tuned to BTSC for all the news you need to know leading up to the NFL Draft this April!
Loading comments...