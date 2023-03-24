2023 Steelers Mock Draft Simulations: Which one is the best for the Steelers?

With a little over a month until the beginning of the 2023 NFL Draft, it is time to take a quick look at some of the most popular draft simulators on the web.

As a disclaimer, these are not based upon what I actually think would happen in the scenarios shown. This is simply a fun exercise to do using your imagination and fantasizing. It is also a good test to see which ones are the most accurate or most realistic.

Today, we will be looking at five different simulators, PFN, Fanspeak, PFF, Walk The Mock, and NFL Mock Draft Database. Be sure to join in yourself, sharing a mock draft from your favorite simulator in the comment section.

Pro Football Network

Traded Pick 32 to SF for Pick 99 and 2024 1st round pick

Traded Pick 120 to CLE for Picks 126 and 190

17. Peter Skoronski, OT, Northwestern

49. Jack Campbell, LB, Iowa

80. Mazi Smith, DT, Michigan

99. Sam LaPorta, TE, Iowa

126. Jakorian Bennett, CB, Maryland

190. Byron Young, EDGE, Tennessee

234. Darrell Luter Jr., CB, South Alabama

241. Jacob Copeland, WR, Maryland

Probably the most realistic of the ones you will see, the Steelers address major needs on both sides of the ball. Getting handed a gift with Skoronski in Round 1 was a surprise, but the big win was getting an extra first-round pick in 2024, a draft which will be much deeper than this one.

PFF

It is not likely we see DJ Turner fall all the way to Pick 80, but what a value it would be, especially considering that corner was not addressed with any of the first three picks.

Walk The Mock

1:17 - OT Peter Skoronski, Northwestern

2:14 - LB Trenton Simpson, Clemson

2:18 - DL Mazi Smith, Michigan

3:17 - DL Gervon Dexter, Florida

4:18 - CB Darius Rush, South Carolina

5:14 - WR Bryce Ford-Wheaton, West Virginia

5:35 - TE Zack Kuntz, Old Dominion

7:5 - QB Aidan O’Connell, Purdue

7:6 - EDGE Robert Beal Jr., Georgia

7:15 - CB Steven Gilmore, Marshall

7:17 - LB Yasir Abdullah, Louisville

7:25 - RB Lew Nichols III, Central Michigan

7:39 - OT Joey Fisher, Shepherd

Acquired via (GB): 2:14, 5:14, 5:35, 7:15, 7:25, 7:39, 7:6, 2023 Rd 4, 2023 Rd 5, 2023 Rd 6, 2023 Rd 7

Traded Away: 2:1

I was offered this deal by Green Bay and simply could not pass it up. Stocking up on Day 3 picks while still landing a first-round talent is a huge win. Smith and Dexter together could end out as one of the top defensive line pairings in the NFL, as they are two of the most gifted athletes in this class.

Fanspeak

17: R1 P17 CB Joey Porter Jr. - Penn State

32: R2 P1 QB Anthony Richardson - Florida

49: R2 P18 OT Darnell Wright - Tennessee

80: R3 P17 DL Calijah Kancey - Pitt

120: R4 P18 EDGE Will McDonald IV - Iowa State

234: R7 P17 WR Bryce Ford-Wheaton - West Virginia

241: R7 P24 EDGE Byron Young - Tennessee

This was by far the worst draft board, as there is no way any of these picks are available at the spots I got them at. Is it ideal to take a quarterback at 32? Absolutely not, but how could you pass it up at that point? Develop him, and pray that you can trade one of your two quarterbacks for a massive haul.

NFL Mock Draft Database

1.32 for 2.36, 3.77, 5.171, 6.182, 6.189, 7.251 and 2024 R5

2.49 for 2.55, 3.81, and 2024 R5

3.68 for 3.70, 3.100, 5.141, 5.174, and 6.214

4.120 for 2024 R3, 2024 R4, and 2024 R7

Trade Recap

Pittsburgh Receives:

2023: Round 2, Pick 48

2024: Round 1

2024: Round 2

2024: Round 3

2024: Round 3

2024: Round 6

Detroit Receives:

2023: Round 1, Pick 17

2023: Round 2, Pick 48 2024: Round 1 2024: Round 2 2024: Round 3 2024: Round 3 2024: Round 6 2023: Round 1, Pick 17 Pittsburgh Receives:

2023: Round 2, Pick 36

2023: Round 3, Pick 77

2023: Round 5, Pick 171

2023: Round 6, Pick 182

2023: Round 6, Pick 189

2023: Round 7, Pick 251

2024: Round 5

Los Angeles Receives:

2023: Round 1, Pick 32

2023: Round 2, Pick 36 2023: Round 3, Pick 77 2023: Round 5, Pick 171 2023: Round 6, Pick 182 2023: Round 6, Pick 189 2023: Round 7, Pick 251 2024: Round 5 2023: Round 1, Pick 32 Pittsburgh Receives:

2023: Round 2, Pick 55

2023: Round 3, Pick 81

2024: Round 5

Detroit Receives:

2023: Round 2, Pick 49

2023: Round 2, Pick 55 2023: Round 3, Pick 81 2024: Round 5 2023: Round 2, Pick 49 Pittsburgh Receives:

2023: Round 3, Pick 68

Denver Receives:

2023: Round 3, Pick 77

2023: Round 6, Pick 189

2023: Round 3, Pick 68 2023: Round 3, Pick 77 2023: Round 6, Pick 189 Pittsburgh Receives:

2023: Round 3, Pick 70

2023: Round 3, Pick 100

2023: Round 5, Pick 141

2023: Round 5, Pick 174

2023: Round 6, Pick 214

Las Vegas Receives:

2023: Round 3, Pick 68

2023: Round 3, Pick 70 2023: Round 3, Pick 100 2023: Round 5, Pick 141 2023: Round 5, Pick 174 2023: Round 6, Pick 214 2023: Round 3, Pick 68 Pittsburgh Receives:

2023: Round 3, Pick 71

2024: Round 4

2024: Round 6

New Orleans Receives:

2023: Round 3, Pick 70

2023: Round 3, Pick 71 2024: Round 4 2024: Round 6 2023: Round 3, Pick 70 Pittsburgh Receives:

2024: Round 3

2024: Round 4

2024: Round 7

Cincinnati Receives:

2023: Round 4, Pick 120

2024: Round 3 2024: Round 4 2024: Round 7 2023: Round 4, Pick 120 Pittsburgh Receives:

2023: Round 5, Pick 147

2023: Round 7, Pick 228

Tennessee Receives:

2023: Round 5, Pick 174

2023: Round 6, Pick 182

Which mock draft was your favorite? Be sure to let us know in the comment section below, and stay tuned to BTSC for all the news you need to know leading up to the NFL Draft this April!