Podcasts: All the latest from the SCN family of Pittsburgh Steelers shows, Friday edition

We here at BTSC, and our podcast platform Steel Curtain Network, are here with you every step of the way as the Steelers set the stage for 2023. With so much going on, make sure you check out our ‘Podcast Roundup’ article to keep up with the latest podcasts that cover everything Steelers for your black-and-gold knowledge, curiosity and enjoyment.

With that being said and typed, have fun with the shows below with a brief description of each podcast.

What Yinz Talkin’ Bout: New Negativity Rankings

What Yinz Talkin’ Bout is the conversation about the Steelers social media conversation, exposing the hottest and most toxic takes on the internet. This week, we have the newest Negativity Rankings, and the news is not good for Steelers Nation. Plus, why Matt Canada could be Pittsburgh’s biggest martyr, why Khan SZN is no different than Colbert SZN, and why the headlines are overblowing Ben’s San Fran surprise.

Rundown of the show:

Toxic Takes

Negativity Rankings

Matt Canada - Martyr

Much, Much More

Take a deep dive into the world of Steelers social media from a yinzer perspective as Steel Curtain Network proudly presents a very unique show that highlights “What Yinz Talkin’ Bout”.

Listen to the show on the player below:

The Steelers Preview: A look at the Steelers residing in Free Agent purgatory

The Pittsburgh Steelers have signed a good bit of players over the previous 10 days, but there’s still a significant number of Steelers without homes for 2023. This is just one of the subjects that will be discussed and speculated on in the latest edition in the flagship show of the Steel Curtain Network’s family of podcasts with Jeff Hartman, Dave Schofield, and Bryan Anthony Davis.

Check out the rundown of the show:

News of the Week

Remaining Steelers Free Agents

Trivia

Final Thoughts

Listen to the show on the player below:

Let’s Ride, Friday: Despite FA signings, there should be concern with the Steelers defense

Excitement is running wild with the free agent signings of the Pittsburgh Steelers, but despite moves, is the defense where the team needs it to be? Jeff Hartman delivers this topic, as well as the All Betz Are Off segment with Jeremy Betz, on this Friday episode of “Let’s Ride”.

Check out the rundown of the show:

News and Notes

More work for the defense

A visit from Jeremy Betz in the All Betz Are Off segment

Hart to Heart

and MUCH MORE!

Listen to the show on the player below:

Be sure to check out this and all episodes on the following platforms:

Apple Users: CLICK HERE

Spotify: CLICK HERE

Google Play: CLICK HERE