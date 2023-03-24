Trent Scott signs one-year deal with the Washington Commanders

The Pittsburgh Steelers, along with every other team in the NFL, often will be in a rush to try and find depth at key positions. As it pertains to the offensive line, depth is key. While the Steelers were fortunate to not have to tap into that depth in 2022, only have two offensive linemen miss time in 2022, but it doesn’t mean they aren’t trying to assess their depth heading into the 2023 season.

To date, the team has invested heavily in their depth at offensive guard, signing both Nate Herbig and Isaac Seumalo, but their depth at offensive tackle hasn’t been addressed. Many fans believed the team would simply bring back free agent tackle Trent Scott to be that swing tackle in case the team doesn’t address the position in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Well, that option is officially off the table as Scott signed a one-year contract with the Washington Commanders.

This per the Commanders official Twitter page:

With Scott now off the market, the Steelers depth at tackle is dismal. After starters Dan Moore Jr. and Chukwuma Okorafor, the only Steelers who are labeled as tackles who are on the official roster are: No one.

That’s right, the Steelers don’t have any players on their roster outside of the starting duo who are listed as offensive tackles. That can certainly change quickly with the draft approaching and several players still available, but the team will have to address the position one way or another this offseason.

Be sure to stay tuned to BTSC for the latest news and notes surrounding the Steelers as they prepare for the rest of the 2023 NFL offseason.