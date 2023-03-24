Friday Night Steelers Six Pack of questions and open thread: Offseason Vol. 11

It’s Friday again, so it’s time for the six pack of questions. It seems as if Jeff and Dave come to a consensus in cutting to the chase...

This week, I, Jeff, will be tasked with the questions up for discussion.

The rules are still the same...

Quick rundown of the ground rules.

I’ll ask at least four questions strictly related to the Steelers.

The rest of the questions could be about anything.

Be respectful.

Have fun talking about the Black-and-gold.

Procedural Note: Since the title feature has gone away, please feel free to leave your usual title as the first line of your response and even bold it if you can for the ease of others.

So here we go! With the formalities out of the way, it’s time to jump on in. Hopefully this party is exactly what you’re looking for on a Friday night. Here goes:

1. So, it looks like Terrell Edmunds is leaving for the Philadelphia Eagles. What are your thoughts on Edmunds leaving?

2. Of all the free agents who have been signed by the Steelers, which makes you the most excited? And why?

3. Of all the Steelers free agents who left, is there one you wish was able to be retained?

4. I talked about 2023 Steelers expectations on my Friday “Let’s Ride” podcast. What are your expectations for the team? This can be both a record prediction, or just general “make the playoffs” type expectations...

5. While we are talking about expectations, how do you see the AFC North shaking out next season?

6. Rank your favorite sports leagues below...options: NFL, NHL, MLB, NBA, NCAAFB, NCAABB, Soccer, NASCAR

Stay safe out there!

And it wouldn’t be a Friday night unless we said...

HERE WE GO STEELERS!

PODCASTS

We added some new shows and a new platform to our podcasts...if you haven’t checked out our full lineup of morning, noon, and evening shows, give them a try by listening below!