Terrell Edmunds signing a one-year contract with the Eagles

The Pittsburgh Steelers fan base has long thought Terrell Edmunds would be returning to the team in 2023. After what many viewed as a failed stint in free agency last offseason, Edmunds signed a modest one-year contract to stay with the Steelers.

As stated earlier, most thought a similar story would be told in 2023. However, this didn’t seem to be the case when Edmunds took to social media Thursday to thank Steelers coaches, fans and teammates for his time in the organization.

He was leaving, but where?

As it is being reported now, he is headed across state to the Philadelphia Eagles. This per Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network:

The #Eagles are signing former #Steelers first-round S Terrell Edmunds, sources say, their second safety added in the last week after allowing CJ Gardner-Johnson to head to Detroit. He gets a 1-year deal. pic.twitter.com/uhDIvczM1x — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 24, 2023

Edmunds, who was the Steelers top draft pick in 2018, has had a very steady career in Pittsburgh. While he hasn’t even had the knack for the splash play, in any capacity, which many associate with a first round pick, he absolutely has been extremely effective and reliable during his tenure with the team.

The Steelers now look at the safety position as a position of need moving forward. Will they be able to find a safety in free agency, or will they press their luck and head into the 2023 NFL Draft with a glaring need?

A lot can change between now and then, so be sure to stay tuned to BTSC for the latest news and notes surrounding the Steelers as they prepare for the rest of the NFL offseason.